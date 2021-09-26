Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Laguna Seca IMSA: WTR Acura wins to extend points lead
IMSA / Long Beach News

Long Beach IMSA: Nasr and Derani take comfortable victory

By:
, Jeremy Shaw

Brazilians Felipe Nasr and Pipo Derani took a comfortable victory in the IMSA Sportscar Championship at Long Beach, finishing 10 seconds clear of Kevin Magnussen/Renger van der Zande.

Nasr led from pole in the 100-minute contest aboard the Whelen Engineering/Action Express Racing-run Cadillac DPi-V.Rs, before handing over to Derani who finished well clear of the similar Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac of Magnussen/van der Zande.

French pair Loic Duval and Tristan Vautier completed the podium sweep for JDC/Miller Motorsports.

The leading prototype contenders made it to the finish with just a single pitstop which meant they were all obliged to save fuel, while for the third race running, Meyer Shank Racing’s Acura ARX-05 driven by Dane Cameron and Olivier Pla was committed to an alternative strategy.

They were still running behind the other five DPi contenders when Frenchman Pla was involved in an incident while trying to pass two slower GT cars with a little over 10 minutes remaining.

The championship-leading Wayne Taylor Racing Acura finished a distant fourth, despite a bold early charge by Filipe Albuquerque who leapt from fifth on the grid and briefly held second place, behind Nasr, at the exit of Turn 1. Magnussen fought back immediately, however, barging past Albuquerque into Turn 2 and then chasing down Nasr.

Felipe Nasr/Pipo Derani (Cadillac DPi-V.R) IMSA Sportscar Championship, Long Beach 2021

Felipe Nasr/Pipo Derani (Cadillac DPi-V.R) IMSA Sportscar Championship, Long Beach 2021

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Magnussen took advantage of a slower car to nip past Nasr at the Turn 11 hairpin on lap 10, although his lead lasted only a couple of laps before his attempt to sneak past a couple more GTD cars in the first corner make him miss the apex and clip the tyre wall at the exit.

Nasr grasped the opportunity to nip back past and was never again seriously challenged. The Ganassi car continued in second despite damage to its right-rear corner.

An intra-team battle between the pair of Chevrolet Corvette C8.Rs in GTLM allowed Tommy Milner to slice past polesitter Jordan Taylor shortly before the end of the opening stint. Nick Tandy maintained the position after the pit stops and finally took the flag less than a second ahead of Antonio Garcia for the No. 4 team’s second successive win.

In GTD, Madison Snow led throughout the opening stint after starting from the pole in Paul Miller Racing’s Lamborghini Huracan GT3. Team-mate Bryan Sellers continued the good work to secure the team’s first win of the season.

Porsches finished second and third, with the Canadian-entered Pfaff Motorsports 911 GT3R of Zach Robichon and Laurens Vanthoor narrowly edging out Trent Hindman/Patrick Long. Robichon/Vanthoor thereby securing the championship lead following its recent run of two consecutive wins.

Long Beach IMSA result - 78 laps

Cla Class Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 DPi Brazil Felipe Nasr
Brazil Pipo Derani 		Cadillac DPi 1:40'46.781  
2 DPi Netherlands Renger van der Zande
Denmark Kevin Magnussen 		Cadillac DPi 1:40'57.733 10.952
3 DPi France Tristan Vautier
France Loic Duval 		Cadillac DPi 1:41'02.650 15.869
4 DPi United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque 		Acura DPi 1:41'37.347 50.566
5 DPi United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell 		Mazda DPi 1:41'59.966 1'13.185
6 GTLM United States Tommy Milner
United Kingdom Nick Tandy 		Corvette C8.R 1:41'11.579 3 Laps
7 GTLM Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor 		Corvette C8.R 1:41'12.330 3 Laps
8 GTLM United States Cooper MacNeil
France Mathieu Jaminet 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 1:41'05.788 4 Laps
9 GTD United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow 		Lamborghini Huracan GT3 1:41'17.351 5 Laps
10 GTD Canada Zacharie Robichon
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 1:41'28.431 5 Laps
11 GTD United States Patrick Long
United States Trent Hindman 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 1:41'28.817 5 Laps
12 GTD United States Aaron Telitz
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth 		Lexus RC F GT3 1:41'36.907 5 Laps
13 GTD United States Richard Heistand
United States Jeff Westphal 		Audi R8 LMS GT3 1:41'38.706 5 Laps
14 GTD Canada Roman De Angelis
United Kingdom Ross Gunn 		Aston Martin Vantage GT3 1:41'39.288 5 Laps
15 GTD Steven Aghakhani
Jacob Eidson		 Mercedes-AMG GT3 1:42'00.210 5 Laps
16 GTD United States Till Bechtolsheimer
United States Marc Miller 		Acura NSX GT3 1:42'00.768 5 Laps
17 GTD United States Rob Ferriol
United Kingdom Katherine Legge 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 1:41'02.069 6 Laps
18 GTD United States Colin Braun
Italy Daniel Mancinelli 		Ferrari 488 GT3 1:41'09.858 6 Laps
19 GTD United States Matt McMurry
Germany Mario Farnbacher 		Acura NSX GT3 1:41'22.181 6 Laps
20 GTD United Kingdom Ian James
Spain Alex Riberas 		Aston Martin Vantage GT3 1:41'27.372 6 Laps
21 GTD United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Zach Veach 		Lexus RC F GT3 1:41'28.059 6 Laps
22 GTD United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally 		Acura NSX GT3 1:41'05.891 7 Laps
23 GTD Kyle Washington
United States James Sofronas 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 1:41'57.645 8 Laps
24 GTD United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley 		BMW M6 GT3 1:41'15.083 9 Laps
25 DPi United States Dane Cameron
France Olivier Pla 		Acura DPi 1:30'45.786 10 Laps
26 GTD Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
France Franck Perera 		Lamborghini Huracan GT3 36'33.246 53 Laps
