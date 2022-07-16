Tickets Subscribe
IMSA / Lime Rock Qualifying report

IMSA Lime Rock: Pfaff Porsche and VS Lexus take poles

Matt Campbell scored his first IMSA SportsCar Championship GTD Pro pole to claim Pfaff Porsche’s third top spot start of the season, while Frankie Montecalvo claimed GTD pole in the GT-only event.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
IMSA Lime Rock: Pfaff Porsche and VS Lexus take poles

Jordan Taylor in the Chevrolet Corvette C8.R was the first GTD Pro driver to show his hand, taking first with a 51.302s, until Ross Gunn’s Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage edged him by just 0.021s.

Then Matt Campbell in the Pfaff Porsche 911 GT3 R set a 51.079s to take provisional pole, just ahead of Jack Hawksworth in second in the #14 Lexus RC F of Vasser Sullivan, 0.018s off Campbell's leading effort.

With a relatively empty track, Connor De Phillippi moved up to third in the Rahal Letterman Lanigan-run BMW M4. Campbell pitted with two minutes to go, leaving Hawksworth and De Phillippi to make their last assaults on the Porsche driver’s benchmark, but both missed out by failing to improve on their previous efforts.

The GTD class appeared to be a battle between Stevan McAleer in the Team Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT3 and Russell Ward in the Winward Racing Mercedes, because with 10 minutes to go they were just 0.121s apart at the top.

But then the BMW M4s of Paul Miller Racing and Turner Motorsports made their presence felt, Robby Foley in the latter car taking top spot with a 51.490s.

Also entering the fray was Robert Megennis driving the Carbahn with Peregrine Racing machine who moved to second in class before improving on his next push lap to take the provisional pole.

But Frankie Montecalvo grabbed pole in the #12 Lexus from Megennis by a mere 0.006s.

IMSA Lime Rock - Qualifying results

Cla Driver Class Chassis Time Gap
1 Australia Matt Campbell
France Mathieu Jaminet 		GTD PRO Porsche 911 GT3 R 51.079  
2 United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat 		GTD PRO Lexus RC F GT3 51.097 0.018
3 United States Connor de Phillippi
United States John Edwards 		GTD PRO BMW M4 GT3 51.227 0.148
4 United Kingdom Ross Gunn
Spain Alex Riberas 		GTD PRO Aston Martin Vantage GT3 51.281 0.202
5 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor 		GTD PRO Corvette C8.R GTD 51.302 0.223
6 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Aaron Telitz 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 51.459 0.380
7 United States Robert Megennis
United States Jeff Westphal 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 51.465 0.386
8 Canada Roman De Angelis
Belgium Maxime Martin 		GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 51.477 0.398
9 United States Robby Foley
United States Bill Auberlen 		GTD BMW M4 GT3 51.490 0.411
10 United States Mike Skeen
United Kingdom Stevan McAleer 		GTD Mercedes AMG GT3 51.516 0.437
11 United States Russell Ward
Switzerland Philip Ellis 		GTD Mercedes AMG GT3 51.517 0.438
12 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow 		GTD BMW M4 GT3 51.651 0.572
13 United States Ryan Eversley
Australia Aidan Read 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 51.741 0.662
14 United States Cooper MacNeil
France Jules Gounon 		GTD PRO Mercedes AMG GT3 52.213 1.134
15 United States Ryan Hardwick
Belgium Jan Heylen 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 52.312 1.233
