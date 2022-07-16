IMSA Lime Rock: Pfaff Porsche and VS Lexus take poles

Jordan Taylor in the Chevrolet Corvette C8.R was the first GTD Pro driver to show his hand, taking first with a 51.302s, until Ross Gunn’s Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage edged him by just 0.021s.

Then Matt Campbell in the Pfaff Porsche 911 GT3 R set a 51.079s to take provisional pole, just ahead of Jack Hawksworth in second in the #14 Lexus RC F of Vasser Sullivan, 0.018s off Campbell's leading effort.

With a relatively empty track, Connor De Phillippi moved up to third in the Rahal Letterman Lanigan-run BMW M4. Campbell pitted with two minutes to go, leaving Hawksworth and De Phillippi to make their last assaults on the Porsche driver’s benchmark, but both missed out by failing to improve on their previous efforts.

The GTD class appeared to be a battle between Stevan McAleer in the Team Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT3 and Russell Ward in the Winward Racing Mercedes, because with 10 minutes to go they were just 0.121s apart at the top.

But then the BMW M4s of Paul Miller Racing and Turner Motorsports made their presence felt, Robby Foley in the latter car taking top spot with a 51.490s.

Also entering the fray was Robert Megennis driving the Carbahn with Peregrine Racing machine who moved to second in class before improving on his next push lap to take the provisional pole.

But Frankie Montecalvo grabbed pole in the #12 Lexus from Megennis by a mere 0.006s.

IMSA Lime Rock - Qualifying results