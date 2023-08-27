Subscribe
IMSA VIR: Corvette’s Taylor and Garcia claim victory over Lexus

Corvette Racing’s Jordan Taylor and Antonio Garcia claimed victory in the IMSA SportsCar championship event at Virginia International Raceway over points leaders Lexus.

#3 Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R GTD: Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor

The 160-minute race got under way with Jack Hawksworth leading the field from pole position in the #14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 and held the advantage through an early full course yellow caused by David Brule in the #92 Kelly-Moss with Riley Porsche 911 going off into the barriers.

Not long after the #78 Forte Racing Lamborghini Huracan was buried nose-first into the tyre barrier by Misha Goikhberg, forcing the second full-course caution of the race. 

On the restart, Bryan Sellers in the Paul Miller Racing BMW was in control of the field, but the Pro leaders would not sit idly behind him.

Ben Barnicoat, now in the #14 Lexus, immediately went on the attack, passing Sellers with the #3 Corvette of Jordan Taylor with him.

Taylor then made a lunge on Barnicoat for the race lead, but couldn’t quite get it done.

#14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat

Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

But the pivotal moment came when Taylor jumped Barnicoat during the final pitstops, as the Lexus driver stalled briefly before leaving the pits, dropping him four seconds back.

Barnicoat struggled to erase the gap to Taylor, crossing the finish line two seconds adrift as Taylor claimed the chequered flag for Corvette Racing. It was a big victory for Taylor and Garcia as they look to claw points away from the Hawksworth/Barnicoat duo.

The #9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche driven by Patrick Pilet and Klaus Bachler finished third overall.

“It was amazing,” said Taylor post-race. "That’s all down to Corvette Racing calling that strategy and getting us that track position. When they told me the fuel number, I was definitely worried. But the car was so good even in fuel save mode. It actually helped me save the tyres.”

Looking behind the GTD Pro teams, Snow and Sellers in the #1 Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 collected its fifth class win of the year, further solidifying their place atop the points standings.

IMSA Virginia race results

 
 
       
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Drivers # Chassis Laps Time Interval Pits Points Retirement
1 Spain A. Garcia Antonio Garcia United States J. Taylor Jordan Taylor Corvette Racing 3 Corvette C8.R GTD 81 2:41'28.719   4    
2 United Kingdom J. Hawksworth Jack Hawksworth United Kingdom B. Barnicoat Ben Barnicoat Vasser Sullivan 14 Lexus RC F GT3 81 +2.068 2.068 4    
3 United States B. Sellers Bryan Sellers United States M. Snow Madison Snow Paul Miller Racing 1 BMW M4 GT3 81 +17.261 15.193 4    
4 United States P. Gallagher Patrick Gallagher United States R. Foley Robby Foley Turner Motorsport 96 BMW M4 GT3 81 +29.448 12.187 4    
5 United States R. Ward Russell Ward Switzerland P. Ellis Philip Ellis Winward Racing 57 Mercedes AMG GT3 81 +33.223 3.775 5    
6 United States B. Auberlen Bill Auberlen United States C. Hull Chandler Hull Turner Motorsport 97 BMW M4 GT3 81 +38.346 5.123 4    
7 United States F. Montecalvo Frankie Montecalvo United States A. Telitz Aaron Telitz Vasser Sullivan 12 Lexus RC F GT3 81 +43.073 4.727 4    
8 United States P. Hyett PJ Hyett
S. Priaulx Seb Priaulx AO Racing
 80 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 81 +44.575 1.502 5    
9 United States B. Iribe Brendan Iribe Switzerland F. Schandorff Frederik Schandorff Inception Racing 70 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 81 +48.144 3.569 5    
10
A. Metni Alan Metni
Netherlands K. van Berlo Kay van Berlo Kellymoss with Riley 		91 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 81 +50.818 2.674 5    
11 United States A. Brynjolfsson Alan Brynjolfsson United States T. Hindman Trent Hindman Wright Motorsports 77 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 81 +58.899 8.081 5    
12 Austria K. Bachler Klaus Bachler France P. Pilet Patrick Pilet Pfaff Motorsports 9 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 81 +1'03.366 4.467 5    
13
S. Monk Sheena Monk
United Kingdom K. Legge Katherine Legge Gradient Racing 		66 Acura NSX GT3 81 +1'05.530 2.164 4    
14 United States M. Skeen Mike Skeen Canada M. Grenier Mikael Grenier Team Korthoff Motorsports 32 Mercedes AMG GT3 81 +1'15.565 10.035 4    
15 United Kingdom R. Gunn Ross Gunn Spain A. Riberas Alex Riberas Heart Of Racing Team 23 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 81 +1'19.046 3.481 5    
16 Canada R. De Angelis Roman De Angelis Denmark M. Sorensen Marco Sorensen Heart Of Racing Team 27 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 81 +1'38.403 19.357 6    
17 Spain D. Juncadella Daniel Juncadella France J. Gounon Jules Gounon WeatherTech Racing 79 Mercedes AMG GT3 79 +2 Laps 2 Laps 6    
18 Canada M. Goikhberg Mikhail Goikhberg Italy L. Spinelli Loris Spinelli Forte Racing Powered by USRT 78 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 28 +53 Laps 51 Laps 3    
19 United States D. Brule David Brule United States A. Udell Alec Udell Kellymoss with Riley 92 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 4 +77 Laps 24 Laps 2    
View full results  
