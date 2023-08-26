IMSA VIR: Hawksworth and Vasser Sullivan Lexus earn pole

Hawksworth and fellow Briton Ben Barnicoat will head the pack at the start of Sunday's 160-minute race after outpacing the WeatherTech Racing Mercedes AMG GT3 Evo Daniel Juncadella shares with Jules Gounon by 0.096s.

Halfway through the 15-minute qualifying session, Antonio Garcia in the Corvette Racing C8.R headed the times and reached a 1m45.133s best, but it wasn't enough for a place on the front row.

Hawksworth was the first driver to dip into the 1m44s bracket, clocking a 1:44.780s lap that would stand for his third pole of the year. Juncadella then improved to usurp Garcia before mounting a final effort to snatch pole, falling less than a tenth shy.

"It was hotter than what we had earlier, so the track felt greasy but I felt good," said Hawksworth.

"The balance was good. I just put a clean lap together and the guys obviously gave me a rocket ship.

"Hats off to Vasser and everybody at Lexus. It's been such an amazing season for me and Ben (Barnicoat) and for this whole team. Just gotta keep it rolling into tomorrow."

The five-car GTD Pro field was completed by the Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R of Patrick Pilet and Ross Gunn's Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3.

But the pair were only tenth and 11th fastest overall as GTD polesitter Madison Snow in the Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3 went fourth in the outright times.

Snow, who shares the class points lead with team-mate Bryan Sellers, denied VSR a pole sweep as he pipped Aaron Telitz by 0.153s.

Loris Spinelli was third of the GTD runners in the Forte Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2, ahead of Mike Skeen's Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes.

"It's definitely hot out there, so you want to have the easiest job you can set yourself up for tomorrow," said Snow after snagging the GTD pole.

