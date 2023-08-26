Subscribe
IMSA / Virginia Qualifying report

IMSA VIR: Hawksworth and Vasser Sullivan Lexus earn pole

IMSA SportsCar Championship GTD Pro points leader Jack Hawksworth secured pole for the GT-only round at Virginia International Raceway (VIR) in Vasser Sullivan Racing's Lexus RC F GT3.

Nick DeGroot
By:
#14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat

Hawksworth and fellow Briton Ben Barnicoat will head the pack at the start of Sunday's 160-minute race after outpacing the WeatherTech Racing Mercedes AMG GT3 Evo Daniel Juncadella shares with Jules Gounon by 0.096s.

Halfway through the 15-minute qualifying session, Antonio Garcia in the Corvette Racing C8.R headed the times and reached a 1m45.133s best, but it wasn't enough for a place on the front row.

Hawksworth was the first driver to dip into the 1m44s bracket, clocking a 1:44.780s lap that would stand for his third pole of the year. Juncadella then improved to usurp Garcia before mounting a final effort to snatch pole, falling less than a tenth shy.

"It was hotter than what we had earlier, so the track felt greasy but I felt good," said Hawksworth.

"The balance was good. I just put a clean lap together and the guys obviously gave me a rocket ship.

"Hats off to Vasser and everybody at Lexus. It's been such an amazing season for me and Ben (Barnicoat) and for this whole team. Just gotta keep it rolling into tomorrow."

The five-car GTD Pro field was completed by the Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R of Patrick Pilet and Ross Gunn's Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3. 

But the pair were only tenth and 11th fastest overall as GTD polesitter Madison Snow in the Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3 went fourth in the outright times.

Snow, who shares the class points lead with team-mate Bryan Sellers, denied VSR a pole sweep as he pipped Aaron Telitz by 0.153s.

Loris Spinelli was third of the GTD runners in the Forte Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2, ahead of Mike Skeen's Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes.

"It's definitely hot out there, so you want to have the easiest job you can set yourself up for tomorrow," said Snow after snagging the GTD pole.

IMSA SportsCar Championship VIR Qualifying Results:

Cla Drivers # Chassis Time km/h
1 United KingdomJACK HAWKSWORTHUnited KingdomBEN BARNICOATVasser Sullivan 14 Lexus RC F GT3 1'44.780 112.350
2 SpainDANIEL JUNCADELLAFranceJULES GOUNONWeatherTech Racing 79 Mercedes AMG GT3 +0.096 112.247
3 SpainANTONIO GARCIAUnited StatesJORDAN TAYLORCorvette Racing 3 Corvette C8.R GTD +0.353 111.972
4 United StatesBRYAN SELLERSUnited StatesMADISON SNOWPaul Miller Racing 1 BMW M4 GT3 +0.445 111.875
5 United StatesFRANKIE MONTECALVOUnited StatesAARON TELITZVasser Sullivan 12 Lexus RC F GT3 +0.598 111.712
6 CanadaMIKHAIL GOIKHBERGItalyLORIS SPINELLIForte Racing Powered by USRT 78 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 +0.636 111.672
7 United StatesMIKE SKEENCanadaMIKAEL GRENIERTeam Korthoff Motorsports 32 Mercedes AMG GT3 +0.667 111.639
8 United StatesPATRICK GALLAGHERUnited StatesROBBY FOLEYTurner Motorsport 96 BMW M4 GT3 +1.133 111.148
9 CanadaROMAN DE ANGELISDenmarkMARCO SORENSENHeart Of Racing Team 27 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 +1.138 111.143
10 AustriaKLAUS BACHLERFrancePATRICK PILETPfaff Motorsports 9 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) +1.194 111.084
11 United KingdomROSS GUNNSpainALEX RIBERASHeart Of Racing Team 23 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 +1.197 111.081
12 United StatesBRENDAN IRIBESwitzerlandFREDERIK SCHANDORFFInception Racing 70 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO +1.318 110.954
13 United StatesRUSSELL WARDSwitzerlandPHILIP ELLISWinward Racing 57 Mercedes AMG GT3 +1.491 110.773
14 United StatesBILL AUBERLENUnited StatesCHANDLER HULLTurner Motorsport 97 BMW M4 GT3 +2.139 110.102
15
SHEENA MONK
United KingdomKATHERINE LEGGEGradient Racing		 66 Acura NSX GT3 +2.724 109.503
16 United StatesPJ HYETT
SEB PRIAULXAO Racing
 80 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) +2.764 109.462
17
ALAN METNI
NetherlandsKAY VAN BERLOKellymoss with Riley		 91 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) +2.855 109.370
18 United StatesALAN BRYNJOLFSSONUnited StatesTRENT HINDMANWright Motorsports 77 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) +3.267 108.953
19 United StatesDAVID BRULEUnited StatesALEC UDELLKellymoss with Riley 92 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) +4.450 107.773
Nick DeGroot More
Nick DeGroot
