IMSA VIR: Hawksworth and Vasser Sullivan Lexus earn pole
IMSA SportsCar Championship GTD Pro points leader Jack Hawksworth secured pole for the GT-only round at Virginia International Raceway (VIR) in Vasser Sullivan Racing's Lexus RC F GT3.
Hawksworth and fellow Briton Ben Barnicoat will head the pack at the start of Sunday's 160-minute race after outpacing the WeatherTech Racing Mercedes AMG GT3 Evo Daniel Juncadella shares with Jules Gounon by 0.096s.
Halfway through the 15-minute qualifying session, Antonio Garcia in the Corvette Racing C8.R headed the times and reached a 1m45.133s best, but it wasn't enough for a place on the front row.
Hawksworth was the first driver to dip into the 1m44s bracket, clocking a 1:44.780s lap that would stand for his third pole of the year. Juncadella then improved to usurp Garcia before mounting a final effort to snatch pole, falling less than a tenth shy.
"It was hotter than what we had earlier, so the track felt greasy but I felt good," said Hawksworth.
"The balance was good. I just put a clean lap together and the guys obviously gave me a rocket ship.
"Hats off to Vasser and everybody at Lexus. It's been such an amazing season for me and Ben (Barnicoat) and for this whole team. Just gotta keep it rolling into tomorrow."
The five-car GTD Pro field was completed by the Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R of Patrick Pilet and Ross Gunn's Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3.
But the pair were only tenth and 11th fastest overall as GTD polesitter Madison Snow in the Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3 went fourth in the outright times.
#1 Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3: Bryan Sellers, Madison Snow
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
Snow, who shares the class points lead with team-mate Bryan Sellers, denied VSR a pole sweep as he pipped Aaron Telitz by 0.153s.
Loris Spinelli was third of the GTD runners in the Forte Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2, ahead of Mike Skeen's Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes.
"It's definitely hot out there, so you want to have the easiest job you can set yourself up for tomorrow," said Snow after snagging the GTD pole.
IMSA SportsCar Championship VIR Qualifying Results:
|Cla
|Drivers
|#
|Chassis
|Time
|km/h
|1
|JACK HAWKSWORTHBEN BARNICOATVasser Sullivan
|14
|Lexus RC F GT3
|1'44.780
|112.350
|2
|DANIEL JUNCADELLAJULES GOUNONWeatherTech Racing
|79
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|+0.096
|112.247
|3
|ANTONIO GARCIAJORDAN TAYLORCorvette Racing
|3
|Corvette C8.R GTD
|+0.353
|111.972
|4
|BRYAN SELLERSMADISON SNOWPaul Miller Racing
|1
|BMW M4 GT3
|+0.445
|111.875
|5
|FRANKIE MONTECALVOAARON TELITZVasser Sullivan
|12
|Lexus RC F GT3
|+0.598
|111.712
|6
|MIKHAIL GOIKHBERGLORIS SPINELLIForte Racing Powered by USRT
|78
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|+0.636
|111.672
|7
|MIKE SKEENMIKAEL GRENIERTeam Korthoff Motorsports
|32
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|+0.667
|111.639
|8
|PATRICK GALLAGHERROBBY FOLEYTurner Motorsport
|96
|BMW M4 GT3
|+1.133
|111.148
|9
|ROMAN DE ANGELISMARCO SORENSENHeart Of Racing Team
|27
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|+1.138
|111.143
|10
|KLAUS BACHLERPATRICK PILETPfaff Motorsports
|9
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|+1.194
|111.084
|11
|ROSS GUNNALEX RIBERASHeart Of Racing Team
|23
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|+1.197
|111.081
|12
|BRENDAN IRIBEFREDERIK SCHANDORFFInception Racing
|70
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|+1.318
|110.954
|13
|RUSSELL WARDPHILIP ELLISWinward Racing
|57
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|+1.491
|110.773
|14
|BILL AUBERLENCHANDLER HULLTurner Motorsport
|97
|BMW M4 GT3
|+2.139
|110.102
|15
|
SHEENA MONKKATHERINE LEGGEGradient Racing
|66
|Acura NSX GT3
|+2.724
|109.503
|16
|PJ HYETT
SEB PRIAULXAO Racing
|80
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|+2.764
|109.462
|17
|
ALAN METNIKAY VAN BERLOKellymoss with Riley
|91
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|+2.855
|109.370
|18
|ALAN BRYNJOLFSSONTRENT HINDMANWright Motorsports
|77
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|+3.267
|108.953
|19
|DAVID BRULEALEC UDELLKellymoss with Riley
|92
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|+4.450
|107.773
Hawksworth makes European return with Algarve Pro as ELMS grid set
Hawksworth makes European return with Algarve Pro as ELMS grid set Hawksworth makes European return with Algarve Pro as ELMS grid set
Conway to race Vasser Sullivan Lexus in Daytona 24 Hours
Conway to race Vasser Sullivan Lexus in Daytona 24 Hours Conway to race Vasser Sullivan Lexus in Daytona 24 Hours
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's IMSA push
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's IMSA push The British pair at the heart of Lexus's IMSA push
Latest news
IndyCar St Louis: Dixon takes dominant victory as Newgarden hits the wall
IndyCar St Louis: Dixon takes dominant victory as Newgarden hits the wall IndyCar St Louis: Dixon takes dominant victory as Newgarden hits the wall
IMSA VIR: Corvette’s Taylor and Garcia claim victory over Lexus
IMSA VIR: Corvette’s Taylor and Garcia claim victory over Lexus IMSA VIR: Corvette’s Taylor and Garcia claim victory over Lexus
BTCC Donington Park: Butcher wins as last-lap drama hits Lloyd
BTCC Donington Park: Butcher wins as last-lap drama hits Lloyd BTCC Donington Park: Butcher wins as last-lap drama hits Lloyd
Horner insists Perez will be a Red Bull driver in F1 2024
Horner insists Perez will be a Red Bull driver in F1 2024 Horner insists Perez will be a Red Bull driver in F1 2024
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut
The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.