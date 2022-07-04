IMSA Mosport: Bourdais, van der Zande earn spectacular victory

The North American sports car series’ first event north of the border since 2019 fully lived up to expectations as the Dutchman grasped at the merest suggestion of an opportunity amid traffic entering Turn Three with 10 minutes remaining in the two-hours-and-40-minute race.

Van der Zande’s bold move consigned Meyer Shank Racing Acura pair Tom Blomqvist and Oliver Jarvis to a fifth consecutive runner-up finish. The good news for the British pair is that it was enough to move them back into the points lead with just two races remaining on the schedule for the prototype cars.

For the second week in a row, Blomqvist produced another stunning lap in qualifying to secure pole position, this time at a series track record average speed of 137.472 mph.

Blomqvist lost no time in also bettering the race lap record as he pulled out to a 2.3-second lead over the similar Konica Minolta Acura of Ricky Taylor inside the first seven laps before being pegged back by a couple of brief full-course cautions. One of them was due to a delaminated tyre on Taylor’s car, which put his team on the back foot for the remainder of the afternoon.

Tristan Vautier’s JDC Miller Motorsports Cadillac was the only car not to make an early pit stop, which bottled up the small but immensely competitive prototype field until the Frenchman ducked in for service after 37 laps. Alex Lynn took up the running in the second of the Ganassi Cadillacs, until, a few laps later, Blomqvist made a move, also in traffic, immediately before his next pit stop which released Jarvis into the lead once the cycle of stops had been completed.

Jarvis, though, remained under intense pressure from Taylor/Filipe Albuquerque and the two Ganassi Cadillacs.

#01: Cadillac Racing, Cadillac DPi, DPi: Renger van der Zande, Sebastien Bourdais Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

One of the pivotal moments occurred on lap 96, with around a half-hour remaining, when an ill-timed lunge by Earl Bamber, in for Lynn, nerfed Taylor into a spin at Turn Five. Taylor resumed at the rear, later to be involved in another incident with the No.31 Cadillac of Pipo Derani, while a drive-through penalty for Bamber restricted them to a fourth-place finish.

But van der Zande remained firmly in the mix, setting the scene for his magnificent pass after Bourdais, on his first visit to the track, had struggled both in practice and qualifying.

“He was just impressive in traffic,” continued Bourdais. “He made it work. Man, I have no idea what he did there but hats off. It was really impressive.”

Jon Bennett/Colin Braun combined for their second straight LMP3 class win for Core Autosport, while Porsche factory drivers Mathieu Jaminet and Matt Campbell narrowly maintained control of the GTP PRO category for the locally based Pfaff Motorsports team.

Canada’s Roman De Angelis and Belgian Maxime Martin also scored their second straight win in GTD for the Heart of Racing Aston Martin team.