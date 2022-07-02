Tickets Subscribe
IMSA / Canadian Tire Motorsport Park Qualifying report

IMSA Mosport: Blomqvist on pole from Taylor in Acura 1-2

Tom Blomqvist scored pole position for Meyer Shank Racing Acura as the IMSA SportsCar Championship returned to Mosport Park.

Charles Bradley
By:
Wayne Taylor Racing’s Ricky Taylor set the early pace at the 2.45-mile track and worked his way down to 1m04.462s in his Acura, over a second under the lap record.

Friday pacesetter Blomqvist then produced a stunning lap of 1m04.394 that was right on the edge in Turn 3, before he then slid right off the track at Moss Corner while trying to improve on his top time on the following tour.

Tristan Vautier (JDC-Miller Motorsports) was the fastest of the Cadillacs but over half a second off the Acuras. Alex Lynn (Chip Ganassi Racing), Olivier Pla (Action Express) and Sebastien Bourdais completed the top six, the latter suffering a spin at Moss.

Jarrett Andretti (Andretti Autosport) and Gar Robinson (Riley Motorsports) battled over the pole in LMP3, with Andretti taking it by 0.072s. Ari Balogh will start third for Jr III Racing, ahead of Jon Bennett (CORE Autosport).

#9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3R: Matt Campbell, Mathieu Jaminet

#9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3R: Matt Campbell, Mathieu Jaminet

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

In the GTD classes, Mathieu Jaminet’s Pfaff Motorsport Porsche 911 GT3R beat the VasserSullivan Lexus RC F of Frankie Montecalvo to pole position.

Jaminet started off with a lap of 1m15.703s, before a grassy off at the exit of the final corner cost him time on a potentially quicker lap. As Montecalvo reeled off a 1m15.633s to grab provisional pole, Jaminet regrouped and lowered his best time to a class record-breaking 1m15.468s.

Montecalvo was second fastest overall, and first of the non-Pro cars, ahead of Alex Riberas in the Pro class Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage entry. John Edwards was fourth in the Team RLL BMW M4, just pipping Jordan Taylor in the factory Corvette C8.R.

IMSA Canadian Tire Motorsport Park - Qualifying Results

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist 		Acura DPi 8 1'04.394     137.472
2 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque 		Acura DPi 11 1'04.462 0.068 0.068 137.327
3 France Tristan Vautier
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook 		Cadillac DPi 8 1'04.895 0.501 0.433 136.411
4 New Zealand Earl Bamber
United Kingdom Alex Lynn 		Cadillac DPi 7 1'05.082 0.688 0.187 136.019
5 France Olivier Pla
Brazil Pipo Derani 		Cadillac DPi 12 1'05.126 0.732 0.044 135.927
6 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
France Sébastien Bourdais 		Cadillac DPi 8 1'05.266 0.872 0.140 135.636
7 United States Jarett Andretti
Colombia Gabby Chaves 		Ligier JS P320 12 1'13.102 8.708 7.836 121.097
8 United States Gar Robinson
Australia Scott Andrews 		Ligier JS P320 12 1'13.174 8.780 0.072 120.977
9 United States Ari Balogh
Canada Garett Grist 		Ligier JS P320 12 1'13.815 9.421 0.641 119.927
10 United States Jon Bennett
United States Colin Braun 		Ligier JS P320 9 1'14.056 9.662 0.241 119.537
11 Canada Orey Fidani
Canada Kyle Marcelli 		Duqueine D08 12 1'14.832 10.438 0.776 118.297
12 Portugal Joao Barbosa
United States Lance Willsey 		Ligier JS P320 12 1'15.121 10.727 0.289 117.842
13 Australia Matt Campbell
France Mathieu Jaminet 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 7 1'15.468 11.074 0.347 117.300
14 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Aaron Telitz 		Lexus RC F GT3 7 1'15.633 11.239 0.165 117.044
15 United Kingdom Ross Gunn
Spain Alex Riberas 		Aston Martin Vantage GT3 7 1'15.890 11.496 0.257 116.648
16 United States Connor de Phillippi
United States John Edwards 		BMW M4 GT3 13 1'15.899 11.505 0.009 116.634
17 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor 		Corvette C8.R GTD 10 1'15.955 11.561 0.056 116.548
18 Canada Roman De Angelis
Belgium Maxime Martin 		Aston Martin Vantage GT3 7 1'15.975 11.581 0.020 116.517
19 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow 		BMW M4 GT3 9 1'16.004 11.610 0.029 116.473
20 United States Russell Ward
Switzerland Philip Ellis 		Mercedes AMG GT3 12 1'16.039 11.645 0.035 116.419
21 United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat
Japan Kamui Kobayashi 		Lexus RC F GT3 9 1'16.071 11.677 0.032 116.370
22 United States Robby Foley
United States Bill Auberlen 		BMW M4 GT3 10 1'16.156 11.762 0.085 116.240
23 United States Ryan Eversley
Australia Aidan Read 		Acura NSX GT3 10 1'16.250 11.856 0.094 116.097
24 United States Cooper MacNeil
Spain Daniel Juncadella 		Mercedes AMG GT3 10 1'17.071 12.677 0.821 114.860
View full results
