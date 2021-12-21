Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / O'Ward and Herta headline DragonSpeed entry for Daytona 24
IMSA News

Herta predicts "relaxed" atmosphere teaming up with O'Ward at Daytona

By:
Co-author:
James Newbold
, Autosport Plus Editor

Colton Herta says he's relishing the prospect of partnering IndyCar rival Pato O’Ward for next month's Daytona 24 Hours, and predicts the atmosphere will be "relaxed" at their Dragonspeed squad.

Herta predicts "relaxed" atmosphere teaming up with O'Ward at Daytona

The Andretti Autosports and Arrow McLaren SP IndyCar racers will join forces with 2022 IndyCar rookie Devlin DeFrancesco and sportscar veteran Eric Lux to drive an ORECA LMP2 car at the IMSA SportsCar Championship opener, which does not count for points towards the LMP2 championship.

Elton Julian's team will run the quartet on a one-off basis before Juan Pablo Montoya and Henrik Hedman take over the car for the remainder of the LMP2 campaign, with Montoya’s son Sebastian joining them for the Sebring 12 Hours.

Herta, who raced for two years as Pato O’Ward’s team-mate in Indy Lights and lost out to the Mexican in their battle for the 2018 title, said he expected their union to be “very enjoyable”.

“I’ve been racing against Pato for basically probably a decade,” said Herta, a GTLM class winner at Daytona in 2019.

“We were team-mates at Andretti [in Lights] but still in a competitive environment, so I think this is going to be really relaxed.

“It’s going to be fun to be really team-mates with him and not be competing against him in any way.

“It is going to be a lot of fun, really cool to be at the racetrack as friends with Devlin and Pato and Eric and see how good we can do.”

O'Ward, who won the LMPC class at Daytona in 2017, echoed Herta's comments and remarked that it would be “really cool to join forces”.

“We can bring a lot to the table and I know Eric and Devlin have their own knowledge of very different things that Colton and I may not have so much knowledge of,” he said.

“So I think everybody will really come together to create a strong package to have a shot at it. I truly feel like we have a great line-up that can fight for this thing.”

Mexican driver O'Ward, who tested a McLaren Formula 1 car in Abu Dhabi last week, added that the experience of working together would be mutually beneficial and “present another chance to go into IndyCar even stronger”.

“We can help each other - he’ll probably learn some things from me, I’ll probably learn some things from him, and it’s going to help our own championship once we start in IndyCar,” he said.

shares
comments

Related video

O'Ward and Herta headline DragonSpeed entry for Daytona 24
Previous article

O'Ward and Herta headline DragonSpeed entry for Daytona 24
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Castroneves and Guerra confirmed for Race of Champions
General

Castroneves and Guerra confirmed for Race of Champions

IndyCar extends deal with chassis supplier Dallara
IndyCar

IndyCar extends deal with chassis supplier Dallara

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Colton Herta More
Colton Herta
O'Ward and Herta headline DragonSpeed entry for Daytona 24
IMSA

O'Ward and Herta headline DragonSpeed entry for Daytona 24

Andretti says control, not money, stopped Alfa Romeo F1 buy-in
Formula 1

Andretti says control, not money, stopped Alfa Romeo F1 buy-in

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Plus
Formula 1

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

DragonSpeed More
DragonSpeed
Montoya to drive in full 2021 WEC season with DragonSpeed
WEC

Montoya to drive in full 2021 WEC season with DragonSpeed

Montoya to make Le Mans return with DragonSpeed LMP2 squad
WEC

Montoya to make Le Mans return with DragonSpeed LMP2 squad

Visa issues threaten DragonSpeed's IndyCar return with Hanley
IndyCar

Visa issues threaten DragonSpeed's IndyCar return with Hanley

Latest news

Herta predicts "relaxed" atmosphere teaming up with O'Ward at Daytona
IMSA IMSA

Herta predicts "relaxed" atmosphere teaming up with O'Ward at Daytona

O'Ward and Herta headline DragonSpeed entry for Daytona 24
IMSA IMSA

O'Ward and Herta headline DragonSpeed entry for Daytona 24

Muller added to High Class LMP2 line-up for Daytona 24
IMSA IMSA

Muller added to High Class LMP2 line-up for Daytona 24

Ex-F1 driver Nasr heads Porsche's LMDh charge for 2023
WEC WEC

Ex-F1 driver Nasr heads Porsche's LMDh charge for 2023

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How the next step in the IMSA and WEC convergence can reunite multiple fronts Plus

How the next step in the IMSA and WEC convergence can reunite multiple fronts

OPINION: Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why IMSA glory for Mazda would be a bittersweet ending Plus

Why IMSA glory for Mazda would be a bittersweet ending

Mazda believes it has never had a better chance of clinching the title in IMSA's Prototype division. Achieving this goal would be the bittersweet culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit

IMSA
Apr 11, 2021
The groundbreaking new boss leading GM's sportscar assault Plus

The groundbreaking new boss leading GM's sportscar assault

After taking over Corvette Racing from long-time custodian Doug Fehan, 34-year-old Laura Wontrop Klauser is leading General Motors through a transitional phase in sportscar racing. Here’s how she got into her dream role and what she plans to do with it

IMSA
Mar 21, 2021
Nine things to look out for at the 2021 Daytona 24 Hours Plus

Nine things to look out for at the 2021 Daytona 24 Hours

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Plus

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitter Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Plus

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories

IMSA
Jan 28, 2021
The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked Plus

The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked

The 2020 edition of the Florida sportscar classic is finally taking place this weekend, eight months after its traditional date in March. That meant there was plenty of time for Autosport to pour over its previous 67 races and select the best

IMSA
Nov 11, 2020
When Porsche became a giant-killer Plus

When Porsche became a giant-killer

In the first of a new series celebrating underdog achievements from the annals of motorsport history, we revisit the 2015 Petit Le Mans - where a tyre advantage in appallingly wet conditions helped the GT cars overcome the prototypes

IMSA
Apr 15, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.