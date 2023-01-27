Tickets Subscribe
IMSA News

GT3 Corvette Z06 unveiled for customer teams in 2024

Chevrolet has revealed the new Corvette Z06 GT3.R a year before it makes its competition debut at the 2024 Daytona 24 Hours.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
GT3 Corvette Z06 unveiled for customer teams in 2024

Making its public debut at Daytona International Speedway ahead of Saturday’s Daytona 24 Hours, the Corvette Z06 GT3.R is Chevrolet’s first car that fully meets FIA technical regulations for GT3 cars.

The C8.Rs run last season and this season are GTLM/GTE Pro cars converted to GT3 standard for IMSA and WEC competition following the deletion of those two categories.

Design and development of the mid-engine Z06 GT3.R is a collaboration between GM’s Competition Motorsports Engineering and Pratt Miller Engineering.

With an eye specifically on customer racing, the Z06 GT3.R will be eligible for multiple championships in North America and around the world with a high level of parts and technical support available for its customers.

The Corvette Z06 GT3.R will race for the first time as part of the GT Daytona (GTD) Pro category at the 2024 Daytona 24 Hours which is the season opener of next year’s IMSA SportsCar Championship.

Corvette Z06 GT3.R

Corvette Z06 GT3.R

Photo by: Chevrolet Racing

“The Corvette Z06 GT3.R breaks new ground for Chevrolet and the Corvette Racing programme,” said Mark Stielow, GM Motorsports Engineering Competition director. “This customer-focused car leverages learnings from throughout Corvette Racing’s lengthy and successful history, plus the expertise of our Corvette production design, engineering and powertrain teams.”

“Corvette Racing has been an important influence on the design of Corvette production cars for 25 years,” Tadge Juechter, Corvette executive chief engineer, added. “Corvette production and racing teams worked together closely in development to maximise the benefits of a mid-engine design, sharing lessons learned that set both programs up for all-out performance on the track.”

The Corvette Z06 GT3.R will feature a 5.5-litre, flat-plane crankshaft DOHC V-8 engine which began on-track development in 2019 with the initial testing of the C8.R, ahead of its use in the production Z06. The LT6 engine shares more than 70% of its parts with the production Z06 engine, including the crankshaft, connecting rods, cylinder heads, fuel injectors, coils, gaskets and a variety of other sensors.

“Racing continues to play a key role in the development of our production engines,” Russ O’Blenes, Performance and Racing Propulsion Team director said.

“There were valuable lessons learned during the C5-R through C7.R programs that aided in the development of our V8 engines for production and racing — many dealing with efficiency, materials and light-weighting. The flow of information from Corvette Racing to production engineering and back has helped us build race and street car engines that are fast, reliable and efficient.”

Corvette Z06 GT3.R

Corvette Z06 GT3.R

Photo by: Chevrolet Racing

Virtual simulation through Chevrolet’s Driver in the Loop simulator began in early 2021 while the first on-track test of the Z06 GT3.R took place in September 2022, so the Z06 GT3.R will have had a full year of on-track development by the time it reaches customers in the third quarter of 2023.

The Corvette Racing programme has scored 122 race victories including 113 in IMSA competition in its 25 years of existence. Those wins have led to 14 manufacturers’ and drivers’ championships and 15 team titles.

The current mid-engine C8.R – the predecessor of the Z06 GT3.R – has won 15 times around the world since its on-track debut in 2020 and dominated the final two years of the IMSA GTLM category in 2020-21.

Chevrolet and Corvette Racing is establishing a complete customer support programme that will be available to teams running the Z06 GT3.R. According to the press release from Chevrolet, “an at-track parts truck will be a fixture at North American race events starting in 2024 with expansion to overseas support ramping up in the first two years of the Z06 GT3.R programme.

“Corvette Racing will carry full spares packages of bodywork and internal components for its customer teams in supported championships. On the technical side, engineers will assist teams with items such as pre-race documentation, including chassis set-up and data sharing plus post-event documentation, data analysis, and relative comparisons.

“Full engineering, race strategy and other items also are incremental support options for Corvette Z06 GT3.R customer teams… Corvette Racing and GM Motorsports engineers will be available for remote engineering and operations support.”

Corvette Z06 GT3.R

Corvette Z06 GT3.R

Photo by: Chevrolet Racing

For 2024, the IMSA SportsCar Championship will see “up to four Corvette Z06 GT3.R entries with a mix of GTD PRO and GTD teams” while two Corvette chassis will be bound for WEC in hopes of a double entry.

Chevrolet Motorsports will also be evaluating opportunities to be represented in SRO Motorsports including SRO America and the Intercontinental GT Challenge.

Specific team announcements including drivers will be announced at a later date.

David Malsher-Lopez
The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut Plus

The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut

The new LMDh era finally begins in earnest this weekend with the IMSA SportsCar Championship curtain-raiser at Daytona. The prospect of multiple marques going all guns blazing for victory over 24 hours is a salivating one for fans of sportscar racing, but what are the chances of the new hybrid machines (known as GTP cars Stateside) proving reliable enough to win on debut?

IMSA
Jan 27, 2023
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Plus

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Much like German OEM rival Porsche, BMW's absence from sportscar racing’s top flight will be ended this weekend when a pair of M Hybrid V8 prototypes make their debut in the Daytona 24 Hours. A programme focused on the IMSA SportsCar Championship for now will expand to the World Endurance Championship and Le Mans next year, in a sign of both its ambition and pragmatism

IMSA
Jan 26, 2023
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era Plus

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Porsche and Penske have teamed up to tackle the world's biggest sportscar races in 2023 with the new 963 LMDh car. Autosport was on hand at the recent Daytona test to hear from key players in the partnership as it prepares for dual campaigns across the IMSA SportsCar Championship and World Endurance Championship

IMSA
Jan 5, 2023
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right Plus

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Nyck de Vries’s Italian GP exploits weren’t the first post-eleventh-hour call-up in motorsport history, and won’t be the last either. Here are some offbeat tales from the past

General
Dec 26, 2022
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age Plus

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The organisers of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship worked together to devise the popular new LMDh rule set. But to turn it from an idea into reality, some serious compromises were involved - both from the prospective LMDh entrants and those with existing Le Mans Hypercar projects...

IMSA
Nov 25, 2022
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Plus

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, were voted as Autosport's greatest sportscar in 2020 - here's why

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Plus

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's IMSA push Plus

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's IMSA push

Have you heard the one about two northerners driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
