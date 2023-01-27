Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / GT3 Corvette Z06 unveiled for customer teams in 2024 Next / Daytona 24: Ganassi Cadillacs top final GTP practice at Daytona
IMSA / Daytona 24 Hours News

Taylor: Reset button will be "worn out" but better than limp mode in Daytona 24

Ricky Taylor has zero worries over the pace of the new Acura ARX-06, but believes the new GTP cars will encounter several sensor issues over the course of the Daytona 24 Hours.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Co-author:
Charles Bradley
Taylor: Reset button will be "worn out" but better than limp mode in Daytona 24

Taylor qualified the Wayne Taylor Racing Acura in third and the car has appeared to be consistently quick in all track conditions, but he expects teething troubles for all the GTP cars which are new and running spec hybrid systems.

“If you talk about the pace of the car, I'm confident,” he told Autosport. “But outside of that I don't think anybody can really have a lot of confidence in reliability. It's so unproven.

“We'll just react to whatever happens and try and fix problems as they come, which is normal in an endurance race – you are always fixing problems. This year they might be just a little bit more severe and complicated. I think every GTP car is going to have some obstacles, some big obstacles.

“It's amazing how many times you finish the race and look at the car afterwards, you're like, ‘That was almost broken, that wouldn't have lasted 10 more laps.’ Statistically, somebody makes it, but I'd say the odds are much less this year.”

The sensors on the new hybrid cars have required multiple resets through last week’s Roar Before the 24 and this week’s practice sessions, but Taylor says that is preferable to going into ‘limp mode.’

“We’ve got a button that clears error and that button I'm pretty sure we are going to need a new one because it is worn out,” he smiled.

“So in practice, we have a lot of scenarios where the car will go into limp mode. That's not going to happen in the race. The car is not going to have a limp mode, because it is going to be in limp mode half the race if we have a limp mode.

“We are going to clear sensors, we are going to be doing all of that throughout the race, I'm sure.”

#10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-06: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Louis Deletraz, Brendon Hartley

#10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-06: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Louis Deletraz, Brendon Hartley

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Regarding whether the car must stop to go through a system reset, Taylor said: “It depends on what the error is. It could be anything, unrelated to hybrid even. When it says something is wrong, I need to limp home.

“But if the car does become live or something, stopping the car is probably the better call. We’ve never had that situation.”

Read Also:

He added that should the MGU fail, the car “can still run [but] it's very complicated because you can't start the car because the MGU is the starter. But I'm pretty sure there are workarounds that you can run.”

And in terms of the car’s battery, Taylor said: “We just don't want to discharge it completely. It's easier to keep it conservative. We don't deploy that much, we don't regen that much. It's not complicated keeping it in a pretty easy window.”

shares
comments
GT3 Corvette Z06 unveiled for customer teams in 2024
Previous article

GT3 Corvette Z06 unveiled for customer teams in 2024
Next article

Daytona 24: Ganassi Cadillacs top final GTP practice at Daytona

Daytona 24: Ganassi Cadillacs top final GTP practice at Daytona
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Daytona 24, Hour 3: Cadillac leads Acura and Porsche Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA

Daytona 24, Hour 3: Cadillac leads Acura and Porsche

Daytona 24: Ganassi Cadillacs top final GTP practice at Daytona Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA

Daytona 24: Ganassi Cadillacs top final GTP practice at Daytona

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Indy 500 Plus
IndyCar

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Latest news

Daytona 24, Hour 3: Cadillac leads Acura and Porsche
IMSA IMSA

Daytona 24, Hour 3: Cadillac leads Acura and Porsche

The #01 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac leads the Acuras of Meyer Shank Racing and Wayne Taylor Racing after three hours of action in the 61st Daytona 24 Hours.

Hughes "happy to feel a nudge" over the line from Evans after Diriyah FE energy shortage
Formula E Formula E

Hughes "happy to feel a nudge" over the line from Evans after Diriyah FE energy shortage

McLaren Formula E driver Jake Hughes says he was "happy to feel a nudge" from Mitch Evans in the Diriyah E-Prix, which pushed him over the finish line for fifth.

Daytona 24, Hour 1: Acura leads, BMW in trouble early
IMSA IMSA

Daytona 24, Hour 1: Acura leads, BMW in trouble early

Tom Blomqvist lead the opening hour of the Daytona 24 Hours aboard the Meyer Shank Racing Acura, as BMW became the first of the GTP manufacturers to hit trouble.

F1 champion Button "definitely interested" in NASCAR road course outings
NASCAR NASCAR

F1 champion Button "definitely interested" in NASCAR road course outings

The 2009 Formula 1 World Champion Jenson Button says competing in NASCAR Cup races on road courses is something he is "definitely interested in".

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut Plus

The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut

The new LMDh era finally begins in earnest this weekend with the IMSA SportsCar Championship curtain-raiser at Daytona. The prospect of multiple marques going all guns blazing for victory over 24 hours is a salivating one for fans of sportscar racing, but what are the chances of the new hybrid machines (known as GTP cars Stateside) proving reliable enough to win on debut?

IMSA
Jan 27, 2023
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Plus

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Much like German OEM rival Porsche, BMW's absence from sportscar racing’s top flight will be ended this weekend when a pair of M Hybrid V8 prototypes make their debut in the Daytona 24 Hours. A programme focused on the IMSA SportsCar Championship for now will expand to the World Endurance Championship and Le Mans next year, in a sign of both its ambition and pragmatism

IMSA
Jan 26, 2023
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era Plus

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Porsche and Penske have teamed up to tackle the world's biggest sportscar races in 2023 with the new 963 LMDh car. Autosport was on hand at the recent Daytona test to hear from key players in the partnership as it prepares for dual campaigns across the IMSA SportsCar Championship and World Endurance Championship

IMSA
Jan 5, 2023
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right Plus

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Nyck de Vries’s Italian GP exploits weren’t the first post-eleventh-hour call-up in motorsport history, and won’t be the last either. Here are some offbeat tales from the past

General
Dec 26, 2022
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age Plus

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The organisers of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship worked together to devise the popular new LMDh rule set. But to turn it from an idea into reality, some serious compromises were involved - both from the prospective LMDh entrants and those with existing Le Mans Hypercar projects...

IMSA
Nov 25, 2022
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Plus

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, were voted as Autosport's greatest sportscar in 2020 - here's why

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Plus

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's IMSA push Plus

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's IMSA push

Have you heard the one about two northerners driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.