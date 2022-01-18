Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Wickens targeting race wins on racing return with Hyundai
IMSA News

Ex-Porsche boss Zurlinden joins key LMDh supplier Multimatic

By:

Former Porsche factory motorsport chief Pascal Zurlinden has joined Multimatic, taking on the role of director of performance engineering in the company's Special Vehicle Operations division.

Ex-Porsche boss Zurlinden joins key LMDh supplier Multimatic

Zurlinden was a long-time Porsche stalwart, working as an engineer on its LMP1 programme before heading up the Weissach brand's factory GT effort and then becoming Porsche's head of factory motorsport.

The 39-year-old Frenchman left Porsche in October and will now join Multimatic's Special Vehicle Operations (MSVO) division, which oversees the engineering company's motorsports activities.

“I am really looking forward to my new job and want to thank Larry [Holt] and Multimatic for the trust they have placed in me," Zurlinden said.

"Of course, I’ve been following Multimatic in motorsport and outside this field for many years as competitor and/or partner, and it’s something special for me to play a leading role in continuing the company’s success story on and off the race tracks.”

Last year Porsche and Audi announced they would partner with Multimatic for their prototype return, basing their LMDh hybrids on the next generation Multimatic LMP2 car.

That means Zurlinden will continue working closely with Porsche, a point Multimatic hopes will be beneficial for its partnership with the German sportscar brand.

Zurlinden also has history with Audi as a trackside technical project leader on its DTM programme between 2008 and 2014.

“We have worked with and competed against Pascal over the years and he has proven to be an outstanding technical partner as well as a tough adversary when we ran the Ford GT head to head against the Porsche 911 RS," said MSVO vice president Holt.

Zurlinden (left) joins Patrick Pilet, Earl Bamber and Nick Tandy on the podium at Le Mans in 2019

Zurlinden (left) joins Patrick Pilet, Earl Bamber and Nick Tandy on the podium at Le Mans in 2019

Photo by: Porsche

"He is a highly skilled motorsport engineer with an extremely strong intuitive feel for race craft and a great approach to leading a team when subjected to the high pressure of competition.

"We are extremely fortunate to be able to have him join the MSVO team. As partners with Porsche on a number of motorsports programmes it can only enhance both companies to keep Pascal in the fold.”

In its statement, Multimatic acknowledged Zurlinden was "instrumental" in the development of Porsche's and Audi's LMDh cars, adding that "all of his knowledge in that area will therefore still be exclusively available to Porsche and Audi".

It added "there should be no loss of momentum" as both brands gear up for the category's 2023 debut.

Porsche's LMDh challenger completed its first run-out last week, with factory driver Frederic Makowiecki taking the car around the company's Weissach test track.

American powerhouse Penske will run Porsche's factory LMDh entries in both the IMSA SportsCar Championship and the World Endurance Championship, including the Le Mans 24 Hours.

shares
comments

Related video

Wickens targeting race wins on racing return with Hyundai
Previous article

Wickens targeting race wins on racing return with Hyundai
Load comments
More
Filip Cleeren
McLaren expects ‘extremely high’ rate of F1 development in 2022
Formula 1

McLaren expects ‘extremely high’ rate of F1 development in 2022

Ricciardo: McLaren vs Ferrari battle was a "cool story" for F1
Formula 1

Ricciardo: McLaren vs Ferrari battle was a "cool story" for F1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Latest news

Ex-Porsche boss Zurlinden joins key LMDh supplier Multimatic
IMSA IMSA

Ex-Porsche boss Zurlinden joins key LMDh supplier Multimatic

Wickens targeting race wins on racing return with Hyundai
IMSA IMSA

Wickens targeting race wins on racing return with Hyundai

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories Plus
IMSA IMSA

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

Wickens to make racing comeback in Hyundai TCR car
IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge

Wickens to make racing comeback in Hyundai TCR car

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories Plus

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

It took Pipo Derani no time at all to establish himself as a winner in IMSA, winning the Daytona 24 Hours and Sebring 12 Hours on his first two starts in 2016. But it took until the final corner of the 2021 season before he could become its champion, the culmination of a journey that he believes has made him a better driver

IMSA
Jan 16, 2022
How the next step in the IMSA and WEC convergence can reunite multiple fronts Plus

How the next step in the IMSA and WEC convergence can reunite multiple fronts

OPINION: Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why IMSA glory for Mazda would be a bittersweet ending Plus

Why IMSA glory for Mazda would be a bittersweet ending

Mazda believes it has never had a better chance of clinching the title in IMSA's Prototype division. Achieving this goal would be the bittersweet culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit

IMSA
Apr 11, 2021
The groundbreaking new boss leading GM's sportscar assault Plus

The groundbreaking new boss leading GM's sportscar assault

After taking over Corvette Racing from long-time custodian Doug Fehan, 34-year-old Laura Wontrop Klauser is leading General Motors through a transitional phase in sportscar racing. Here’s how she got into her dream role and what she plans to do with it

IMSA
Mar 21, 2021
Nine things to look out for at the 2021 Daytona 24 Hours Plus

Nine things to look out for at the 2021 Daytona 24 Hours

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Plus

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitter Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Plus

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories

IMSA
Jan 28, 2021
The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked Plus

The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked

The 2020 edition of the Florida sportscar classic is finally taking place this weekend, eight months after its traditional date in March. That meant there was plenty of time for Autosport to pour over its previous 67 races and select the best

IMSA
Nov 11, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.