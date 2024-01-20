Subscribe
IMSA The Roar Before The 24
Testing report

Daytona 24h Roar: Porsche tops GTP and GTD in fourth IMSA session

The customer Porsche 963 of Phil Hanson set the pace in the fourth test session of the Roar Before the Rolex 24, the precursor to next weekend’s Daytona 24 Hours.

#85 JDC-Miller MotorSports Porsche 963: Tijmen van der Helm, Richard Westbrook, Phil Hanson, Ben Keating

Hanson lapped the 3.56-mile road course in 1m35.216s in his GTP class JDC-Miller MotorSports Porsche 963 in perfect track conditions for this one-hour session.

Brendon Hartley was quickest out of the blocks, the ex-F1 driver and three-time Le Mans winner setting a benchmark of 1m36.197s in the #10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-06 in the early minutes of the session.

He was soon topped by Connor De Phillippi’s #25 RLL-run BMW M Hybrid V8 with a lap of 1m35.468s, which was 0.038s quicker than Tom Blomqvist in Action Express Racing’s Cadillac V-Series.R managed around the same time.

Neel Jani then took over at the top of the times with a 1m35.329s in Proton Competition’s Porsche 963, set during a short run that was likely a qualifying simulation ahead of tomorrow.

Quick times continued thick and fast after the halfway point, with De Phillippi improving to 1m35.399s, 0.070s away from Jani, and then matched his time to the thousandth of a second at 1m35.329s.

But Hanson unleashed the fastest time of the Roar so far with 20 minutes to go in JDC-Miller’s 963, his 1m35.216s pipping Pipo Derani’s best time from Friday in the AXR Caddy by 0.001s.

Sebastien Bourdais was fourth quickest in Chip Ganassi Racing’s Cadillac V-Series.R, ahead of Blomqvist.

Augusto Farfus was sixth in the second BMW from Hartley, Felipe Nasr (Penske Porsche), Jenson Button (WTR Acura) and Kevin Estre (Penske Porsche).

United Autosports grabs 1-2 in LMP2

Joao Barbosa led the way early on in the sole Ligier in an ORECA-packed LMP2 class for Sean Creech Motorsport, just head of Ben Keating’s #2 United Autosports machine.

Keating turned the tables by improving his time to a category-topping 1m39.047s, 0.047s faster than Paul di Resta in United’s #22 entry. They were three tenths up on Mikkel Jensen’s #11 TDS-run ORECA, who lapped in 1m39.414s.

Porsche sweeps to 1-2-3 in GTD

Frederic Makowiecki set the early pace in his #120 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R, the car that is the subject of the Brad Pitt Formula 1 movie filming. His early lap was soon beaten by Klaus Bachler in the #86 MDK Motorsports 911, with 1m46.229s to Mako’s 1m45.999s.

Trent Hindman (Kellymoss with Riley) jumped up to second in the closing minutes, producing a 1m45.990s to make it a Porsche 1-2-3 – a vast improvement on last year’s disastrous showing here for the marque.

Mario Farnbacher was best of the rest for Aston Martin, his #23 Heart of Racing-run Vantage the best placed GTD Pro entry. Dennis Olsen led the US muscle cars in his Proton-run Ford Mustang GT3 in fifth, ahead of Mike Rockenfeller’s Multimatic version.

Former IndyCar star James Hinchcliffe suffered an issue on his first flying lap with his Pfaff Motorsports McLaren 720S and was stranded out on the track’s backstretch. But he rejoined the session later, finishing 42nd overall after getting just eight laps in.

     
Driver Info
 
Cla Drivers # Chassis Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Netherlands T. van der Helm United Kingdom R. Westbrook United Kingdom P. Hanson United States B. Keating JDC/Miller Motorsports 85 Porsche 963 30

1'35.216

134.599
2 Italy G. Bruni Switzerland N. Jani Belgium A. Picariello France R. Dumas Proton Competition 5 Porsche 963 31

+0.113

1'35.329

0.113 134.440
3 United States C. de Phillippi United Kingdom N. Yelloly Belgium M. Martin Germany R. Rast BMW M Team RLL 25 BMW M Hybrid V8 29

+0.113

1'35.329

0.000 134.440
4 Netherlands R. van der Zande France S. Bourdais New Zealand S. Dixon Spain A. Palou Cadillac Racing 01 Cadillac V-Series.R 24

+0.272

1'35.488

0.159 134.216
5 Brazil P. Derani United Kingdom J. Aitken United Kingdom T. Blomqvist Whelen Cadillac Racing 31 Cadillac V-Series.R 29

+0.290

1'35.506

0.018 134.191
6 Finland J. Krohn Austria P. Eng Brazil A. Farfus Belgium D. Vanthoor BMW M Team RLL 24 BMW M Hybrid V8 27

+0.537

1'35.753

0.247 133.844
7 United States R. Taylor Portugal F. Albuquerque New Zealand B. Hartley Sweden M. Ericsson Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti 10 Acura ARX-06 31

+0.981

1'36.197

0.444 133.227
8 United States D. Cameron Brazil F. Nasr Australia M. Campbell United States J. Newgarden Porsche Penske Motorsport 7 Porsche 963 25

+1.001

1'36.217

0.020 133.199
9 United States J. Taylor Switzerland L. Deletraz United States C. Herta United Kingdom J. Button Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti 40 Acura ARX-06 29

+1.377

1'36.593

0.376 132.680
10 United Kingdom N. Tandy France M. Jaminet France K. Estre Belgium L. Vanthoor Porsche Penske Motorsport 6 Porsche 963 35

+1.414

1'36.630

0.037 132.630
11 United States B. Keating
N. Pino
United Kingdom B. Hanley Mexico P. O'Ward United Autosports USA 		2 ORECA LMP2 07 29

+3.831

1'39.047

2.417 129.393
12 D. Goldburg United Kingdom P. di Resta
B. Garg
Sweden F. Rosenqvist United Autosports USA 		22 ORECA LMP2 07 26

+3.878

1'39.094

0.047 129.332
13 United States D. Merriman United Kingdom R. Dalziel
C. Zilisch
C. Rasmussen Era Motorsport
18 ORECA LMP2 07 28

+4.127

1'39.343

0.249 129.008
14 United States T. Steven Denmark M. Jensen
H. McElrea
France C. Milesi TDS Racing 		11 ORECA LMP2 07 32

+4.198

1'39.414

0.071 128.915
15 United States L. Willsey Portugal J. Barbosa
N. Siegel
United Kingdom J. Edgar Sean Creech Motorsport 		33 Ligier LMP2 27

+4.251

1'39.467

0.053 128.847
16 United States G. Kurtz United States C. Braun United Kingdom T. Sowery
M. Jakobsen Crowdstrike Racing by APR
04 ORECA LMP2 07 31

+4.292

1'39.508

0.041 128.794
17 United States G. Robinson Brazil F. Fraga Australia J. Burdon Brazil F. Massa Riley 74 ORECA LMP2 07 24

+4.343

1'39.559

0.051 128.728
18 Argentina L. Perez Companc Denmark N. Nielsen France L. Wadoux France M. Vaxiviere Richard Mille AF Corse 88 ORECA LMP2 07 24

+4.355

1'39.571

0.012 128.712
19
P. Hyett
France P. Chatin Australia M. Brabham
A. Quinn AO Racing
99 ORECA LMP2 07 28

+4.403

1'39.619

0.048 128.650
20 Poland J. Smiechowski United States N. Boulle France T. Dillmann France C. Novalak Inter Europol by PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports 52 ORECA LMP2 07 32

+4.656

1'39.872

0.253 128.324
21 United States E. Lux United States K. Simpson Australia J. Allen
S. Alvarez DragonSpeed
81 ORECA LMP2 07 26

+4.898

1'40.114

0.242 128.014
22 Denmark D. Andersen
S. Lucas
H. Laurents
United States S. Huffaker MDK by High Class Racing 		20 ORECA LMP2 07 27

+5.506

1'40.722

0.608 127.241
23 Canada J. Farano
M. Dinan
Austria F. Habsburg New Zealand S. McLaughlin Tower Motorsports 		8 ORECA LMP2 07 25

+6.719

1'41.935

1.213 125.727
24
K. Li
Denmark A. Fjordbach
L. Voorde
Austria K. Bachler MDK Motorsports 		86 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 29

+10.583

1'45.799

3.864 121.135
25 United States D. Brule United States A. Udell United States T. Hindman France J. Andlauer Kellymoss with Riley 92 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 27

+10.774

1'45.990

0.191 120.917
26
A. Adelson
E. Skeer Belgium J. Heylen France F. Makowiecki Wright Motorsports 		120 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 25

+10.783

1'45.999

0.009 120.907
27 United Kingdom R. Gunn Spain A. Riberas Germany M. Farnbacher Heart Of Racing Team 23 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 24

+10.850

1'46.066

0.067 120.830
28 United States R. Hardwick Norway D. Olsen
G. Levorato
United States C. Lewis Proton Competition 		55 Ford Mustang GT3 27

+10.956

1'46.172

0.106 120.710
29 United Kingdom H. Tincknell Germany M. Rockenfeller Germany C. Mies Ford Multimatic Motorsports 64 Ford Mustang GT3 24

+10.994

1'46.210

0.038 120.667
30 France S. Mann France F. Heriau Spain M. Molina Japan K. Cozzolino Af Corse 21 Ferrari 296 GT3 29

+11.095

1'46.311

0.101 120.552
31 United States J. Hand Germany D. Muller Belgium F. Vervisch Ford Multimatic Motorsports 65 Ford Mustang GT3 25

+11.104

1'46.320

0.009 120.542
32 O. Triarsi
C. Scardina
R. Agostini Italy A. Rovera Triarsi Competizione 		023 Ferrari 296 GT3 28

+11.147

1'46.363

0.043 120.493
33 United States J. Potter United States A. Lally United States S. Pumpelly Denmark N. Thiim Magnus Racing 44 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 25

+11.235

1'46.451

0.088 120.393
34 Brazil D. Serra Italy D. Rigon Italy A. Pier Guidi United Kingdom J. Calado Risi Competizione 62 Ferrari 296 GT3 26

+11.318

1'46.534

0.083 120.300
35 Germany L. Heinrich
S. Priaulx
Denmark M. Christensen AO Racing 		77 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 23

+11.346

1'46.562

0.028 120.268
36 Canada K. Marcelli Costa Rica D. Formal
G. Doyle
United States A. Harrison Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti 		45 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 24

+11.358

1'46.574

0.012 120.254
37 Italy R. Lacorte Italy G. Sernagiotto Italy A. Fuoco United States E. Cheever Cetilar Racing 47 Ferrari 296 GT3 29

+11.369

1'46.585

0.011 120.242
38 Canada O. Fidani United Kingdom M. Bell Germany L. Kern United Kingdom A. Lynn AWA 13 Corvette C8.R GTD 29

+11.406

1'46.622

0.037 120.200
39
F. Perera
South Africa J. Pepper Italy A. Caldarelli Italy M. Bortolotti Iron Lynx 		19 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 26

+11.406

1'46.622

0.000 120.200
40 United Kingdom J. Hawksworth United Kingdom B. Barnicoat United States K. Kirkwood United Kingdom M. Conway Vasser Sullivan 14 Lexus RC F GT3 25

+11.422

1'46.638

0.016 120.182
41 Canada A. Mantella
N. Varrone
United States T. Merrill Ireland C. Eastwood AWA 		17 Corvette C8.R GTD 27

+11.428

1'46.644

0.006 120.176
42 Germany M. Kirchhofer United Kingdom O. Jarvis Canada J. Hinchcliffe United States A. Rossi Pfaff Motorsports Driveway.com / Motul / Motomaste 9 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 8

+11.531

1'46.747

0.103 120.060
43
S. Monk
United Kingdom K. Legge Colombia T. Calderon United Kingdom S. McAleer Gradient Racing 		66 Acura NSX GT3 31

+11.570

1'46.786

0.039 120.016
44
M. Franco
A. Costa
Italy A. Balzan Monaco C. Sbirrazzuoli Conquest Racing 		34 Ferrari 296 GT3 26

+11.652

1'46.868

0.082 119.924
45 United States T. Milner Netherlands N. Catsburg New Zealand E. Bamber Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports 4 Corvette Z06 GT3.R 5

+11.661

1'46.877

0.009 119.914
46 United States B. Sellers United States M. Snow United States N. Verhagen South Africa S. Van Der Linde Paul Miller Racing 1 BMW M4 GT3 26

+11.711

1'46.927

0.050 119.857
47 Canada M. Goikhberg Italy L. Spinelli Canada D. DeFrancesco United Kingdom S. Mitchell Forte Racing 78 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 20

+11.848

1'47.064

0.137 119.704
48 United States F. Montecalvo Canada P. Thompson United States A. Telitz Japan R. Miyata Vasser Sullivan 12 Lexus RC F GT3 11

+11.865

1'47.081

0.017 119.685
49 Switzerland R. Frey Denmark M. Gatting Belgium S. Bovy Iron Dames 83 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 27

+11.885

1'47.101

0.020 119.663
50 United States B. Iribe Switzerland F. Schandorff United Kingdom O. Millroy United Kingdom T. Gamble Inception Racing 70 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 30

+11.934

1'47.150

0.049 119.608
51 Australia K. Habul France J. Gounon Germany L. Stolz Germany M. Engel Sun Energy 1 75 Mercedes AMG GT3 26

+11.947

1'47.163

0.013 119.594
52 Turkey S. Yoluc Portugal R. Andrade Australia S. Andrews United Kingdom A. Christodoulou Lone Star Racing 80 Mercedes AMG GT3 23

+12.055

1'47.271

0.108 119.473
53 Canada R. De Angelis Canada Z. Robichon United Kingdom I. James Denmark M. Sorensen Heart Of Racing Team 27 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 21

+12.097

1'47.313

0.042 119.426
54 Canada M. Grenier United States M. Skeen United States K. Koch
M. Goetz Korthoff/Preston Motorsports
32 Mercedes AMG GT3 27

+12.139

1'47.355

0.042 119.380
55 United States J. Andretti Colombia G. Chaves Canada S. Hargrove Austria T. Preining Andretti Motorsports 43 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 8

+12.247

1'47.463

0.108 119.260
56 United States R. Ward Switzerland P. Ellis Netherlands I. Dontje Canada D. Morad Winward Racing 57 Mercedes AMG GT3 30

+12.571

1'47.787

0.324 118.901
57 Spain A. Garcia United Kingdom A. Sims Spain D. Juncadella Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports 3 Corvette Z06 GT3.R 0

58 Italy C. Schiavoni Italy M. Cressoni France R. Grosjean Italy M. Cairoli Iron Lynx 60 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 0

59 United States R. Foley United States P. Gallagher
J. Walker
Germany J. Klingmann Turner Motorsport 		96 BMW M4 GT3 0

