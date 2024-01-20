Subscribe
IMSA The Roar Before The 24
Daytona 24h Roar: AXR Cadillac edges JDC-Miller Porsche to lead third session

Action Express Racing’s Pipo Derani picked up where he left off and led Saturday morning’s session of the Roar Before the 24 at Daytona.

Joey Barnes
Author Joey Barnes
Updated
#31 Action Express Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Pipo Derani, Jack Aitken, Tom Blomqvist

It didn’t take long for Derani, who ended Friday’s evening session fastest, to establish a similar presence at the top of the leaderboard. He pushed the No. 31 AXR Cadillac V-Series.R to a quick time of 1m35.372s around the 3.56-mile road course layout at Daytona International Speedway.

Richard Westbrook, driving JDC-Miller Motorsports’ No. 85 Porsche 963, was a narrow 0.026s off Derani’s time.

The team managed to log 43 laps, which was tied with the No. 25 BMW M Hybrid V8, which ended up third overall, for the second-most laps in GTP. The No. 5 Porsche Penske Motorsports 963’s 46 laps were most in class, ending up sixth overall at 0.783s behind.

AF Corse pace LMP2

Nicklas Nielsen delivered a quick lap of 1m38.576s to put the No. 88 AF Corse ORECA on the top spot in the LMP2 category. TDS Racing ended up 0.043s off the mark after Charles Milesi’s quick lap. Malthe Jakobsen had the No. 04 Crowdstrike Racing by APR entry in third, 0.127s behind.

There were two notable incidents from the class, with the No. 2 United Autosports USA entry spinning in Turn 3 just under 30 minutes after the session began but continuing on.

It was a similar story for the No. 18 Era Motorsport entry, which spun 10 minutes later in Turn 6 before continuing and ending up seventh in class, just ahead of the United Autosports USA machine in eighth.

Corvette goes top in GTD

The No. 4 Pratt Miller Motorsports Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R set the benchmark for GTD Pro – and GTD – after Tommy Milner throttled to a lap of 1m45.844s.

Harry Tincknell had Ford Multimatic Motorsports’ Mustang GT3 second in GTD Pro, 0.513 behind Milner’s time.

The No. 45 Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 with Kyle Marcelli was 0.142 off the Corvette’s pace but fastest among the non-Pro GTD cars.

AWA Racing’s No. 13 Corvette Z06 GT3.R had a spin early on in Turn 6 but continued and ended up 14th among the GTD class. 

     
Driver Info
 
Cla Drivers # Chassis Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Brazil P. Derani United Kingdom J. Aitken United Kingdom T. Blomqvist Whelen Cadillac Racing 31 Cadillac V-Series.R 40

1'35.372

134.379
2 Netherlands T. van der Helm United Kingdom R. Westbrook United Kingdom P. Hanson United States B. Keating JDC/Miller Motorsports 85 Porsche 963 43

+0.026

1'35.398

0.026 134.342
3 United States C. de Phillippi United Kingdom N. Yelloly Belgium M. Martin Germany R. Rast BMW M Team RLL 25 BMW M Hybrid V8 43

+0.308

1'35.680

0.282 133.946
4 Netherlands R. van der Zande France S. Bourdais New Zealand S. Dixon Spain A. Palou Cadillac Racing 01 Cadillac V-Series.R 35

+0.476

1'35.848

0.168 133.712
5 United States R. Taylor Portugal F. Albuquerque New Zealand B. Hartley Sweden M. Ericsson Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti 10 Acura ARX-06 30

+0.567

1'35.939

0.091 133.585
6 Italy G. Bruni Switzerland N. Jani Belgium A. Picariello France R. Dumas Proton Competition 5 Porsche 963 46

+0.783

1'36.155

0.216 133.285
7 United Kingdom N. Tandy France M. Jaminet France K. Estre Belgium L. Vanthoor Porsche Penske Motorsport 6 Porsche 963 35

+0.832

1'36.204

0.049 133.217
8 United States J. Taylor Switzerland L. Deletraz United States C. Herta United Kingdom J. Button Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti 40 Acura ARX-06 37

+0.860

1'36.232

0.028 133.178
9 United States D. Cameron Brazil F. Nasr Australia M. Campbell United States J. Newgarden Porsche Penske Motorsport 7 Porsche 963 30

+1.023

1'36.395

0.163 132.953
10 Finland J. Krohn Austria P. Eng Brazil A. Farfus Belgium D. Vanthoor BMW M Team RLL 24 BMW M Hybrid V8 38

+1.161

1'36.533

0.138 132.763
View full results
