Daytona 24h Roar: Palou’s Ganassi Cadillac fastest in IMSA night session
Cadillac’s Alex Palou set the fastest time in the only night-time test session of the Roar Before the Rolex 24, the precursor to next weekend’s Daytona 24 Hours.
Palou lapped the 3.56-mile road course in 1m35.705s in Chip Ganassi Racing’s Cadillac V-Series.R GTP entry in cold track conditions for this two-hour session under the floodlights.
Renger van der Zande set the early pace in the #01 CGR Caddy, lapping in 1m35.895s, which was a tenth clear of Filipe Albuquerque’s #10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-06 after 15 minutes.
Kevin Estre’s factory-entered, Penske-run Porsche lost a wheel and trundled back to the pits. With four attached once more, he rejoined the track and leapt to second, 0.089s down on van der Zande at 1m35.984s.
As the session entered its second hour, Connor De Phillippi’s #25 RLL-run BMW M Hybrid V8 jumped to second.
But just as the leading Caddy’s position came under threat, Ganassi’s IndyCar gun Palou reset the bar with a lap of 1m35.705s – putting it over a quarter of a second clear from the #25 BMW, #6 Porsche and #10 Acura.
Jack Aitken placed fifth in Action Express Racing’s Cadillac from Josef Newgarden’s #7 Penske Porsche, Jesse Krohn (#24 BMW) and Colton Herta (#40 WTR Acura). Gianmaria Bruni (Proton Porsche) and Tijmen van der Helm (JDC-Miller Porsche) rounded out the GTP runners.
Photo by: Art Fleischmann
#34 Conquest Racing Ferrari 296 GT3: Manny Franco, Albert Costa Balboa, Alessandro Balzan, Cedric Sbirrazzuoli, #20 MDK by High Class Racing ORECA LMP2-Gibson: Dennis Andersen, Seth Lucas, Laurents Hoerr, Scott Huffaker
Huffaker fastest in LMP2
Mikkel Jensen held the top spot in his #11 TDS-run ORECA on 1m38.995s for a while, before Clement Novalak took over P1 in the #52 Inter Europol/PR1 Mathiasen variant on 1m38.961s.
IndyCar star Felix Rosenqvist then entered the conversation, topping the class by setting 1m38.897s just before the hour mark in his #22 United Autosports ORECA.
Paul-Loup Chatin grabbed second in the #99 AO Racing ORECA, just 0.005s down on Rosenqvist, but then Matthieu Vaxiviere topped them all in the Richard Mille-entered AF Corse ORECA.
Scott Huffaker did likewise in the #20 MDK by High Class Racing ORECA with a remarkable 1m38.270s to beat Vaxiviere by 0.394s.
Charles Milesi improved on Jensen’s time in the #11 TDS ORECA to take third, while Felipe Fraga made a late improvement to take fourth in his #74 Riley-run entry.
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
#47 CETILAR Racing Ferrari 296 GT3: Roberto Lacorte, Giorgio Sernagiotto, Antonio Fuoco, Eddie Cheever
Ferrari beats McLaren in GTD
After hitting trouble in the previous session, the Pfaff Motorsports McLaren 720S bounced back by setting the early GTD pace in Marvin Kirchhofer’s hands with a fastest lap of 1m45.980s, just ahead of the fellow Pro class entry of Dirk Muller (Multimatic Ford Mustang) by 0.027s.
Michelle Gatting led the pro-am GTD category in her Iron Dames Lamborghini Huracan in the early stages.
In the second hour, Eddie Cheever III – son of the ex-F1 driver and Indy 500 winner – emerged as a surprise pacesetter in Cetilar’s pro-am Ferrari 296 with a lap of 1m45.739s.
Kirchhofer had to settle for the fastest Pro category time, ahead of Muller. Jan Heylen was fourth in his #120 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R, the car that is the subject of the Brad Pitt Formula 1 movie filming.
|Driver Info
|
|Cla
|Drivers
|#
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|R. van der Zande S. Bourdais S. Dixon A. Palou Cadillac Racing
|01
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|61
|
1'35.705
|133.911
|2
|C. de Phillippi N. Yelloly M. Martin R. Rast BMW M Team RLL
|25
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|61
|
+0.277
1'35.982
|0.277
|133.525
|3
|N. Tandy M. Jaminet K. Estre L. Vanthoor Porsche Penske Motorsport
|6
|Porsche 963
|39
|
+0.279
1'35.984
|0.002
|133.522
|4
|R. Taylor F. Albuquerque B. Hartley M. Ericsson Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti
|10
|Acura ARX-06
|49
|
+0.300
1'36.005
|0.021
|133.493
|5
|P. Derani J. Aitken T. Blomqvist Whelen Cadillac Racing
|31
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|22
|
+0.546
1'36.251
|0.246
|133.152
|6
|D. Cameron F. Nasr M. Campbell J. Newgarden Porsche Penske Motorsport
|7
|Porsche 963
|62
|
+0.839
1'36.544
|0.293
|132.748
|7
|J. Krohn P. Eng A. Farfus D. Vanthoor BMW M Team RLL
|24
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|62
|
+0.891
1'36.596
|0.052
|132.676
|8
|J. Taylor L. Deletraz C. Herta J. Button Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti
|40
|Acura ARX-06
|49
|
+1.017
1'36.722
|0.126
|132.503
|9
|G. Bruni N. Jani A. Picariello R. Dumas Proton Competition
|5
|Porsche 963
|55
|
+1.093
1'36.798
|0.076
|132.399
|10
|T. van der Helm R. Westbrook P. Hanson B. Keating JDC/Miller Motorsports
|85
|Porsche 963
|47
|
+1.198
1'36.903
|0.105
|132.256
|11
| D. Andersen
S. Lucas
H. LaurentsS. Huffaker MDK by High Class Racing
|20
|ORECA LMP2 07
|57
|
+2.565
1'38.270
|1.367
|130.416
|12
|L. Perez Companc N. Nielsen L. Wadoux M. Vaxiviere Richard Mille AF Corse
|88
|ORECA LMP2 07
|54
|
+2.959
1'38.664
|0.394
|129.895
|13
| T. Steven M. Jensen
H. McElreaC. Milesi TDS Racing
|11
|ORECA LMP2 07
|64
|
+2.969
1'38.674
|0.010
|129.882
|14
|G. Robinson F. Fraga J. Burdon F. Massa Riley
|74
|ORECA LMP2 07
|47
|
+3.018
1'38.723
|0.049
|129.818
|15
| D. Goldburg P. di Resta
B. GargF. Rosenqvist United Autosports USA
|22
|ORECA LMP2 07
|66
|
+3.192
1'38.897
|0.174
|129.589
|16
|
P. HyettP. Chatin M. Brabham
A. Quinn AO Racing
|99
|ORECA LMP2 07
|60
|
+3.197
1'38.902
|0.005
|129.583
|17
|J. Smiechowski N. Boulle T. Dillmann C. Novalak Inter Europol by PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports
|52
|ORECA LMP2 07
|49
|
+3.256
1'38.961
|0.059
|129.506
|18
| L. Willsey J. Barbosa
N. SiegelJ. Edgar Sean Creech Motorsport
|33
|Ligier LMP2
|55
|
+3.301
1'39.006
|0.045
|129.447
|19
| J. Farano
M. DinanF. Habsburg S. McLaughlin Tower Motorsports
|8
|ORECA LMP2 07
|55
|
+3.379
1'39.084
|0.078
|129.345
|20
| G. Kurtz C. Braun T. Sowery
M. Jakobsen Crowdstrike Racing by APR
|04
|ORECA LMP2 07
|55
|
+3.420
1'39.125
|0.041
|129.291
|21
| B. Keating
N. PinoB. Hanley P. O'Ward United Autosports USA
|2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|62
|
+3.586
1'39.291
|0.166
|129.075
|22
| D. Merriman R. Dalziel
C. Zilisch
C. Rasmussen Era Motorsport
|18
|ORECA LMP2 07
|59
|
+3.614
1'39.319
|0.028
|129.039
|23
| E. Lux K. Simpson J. Allen
S. Alvarez DragonSpeed
|81
|ORECA LMP2 07
|29
|
+3.757
1'39.462
|0.143
|128.853
|24
|R. Lacorte G. Sernagiotto A. Fuoco E. Cheever Cetilar Racing
|47
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|54
|
+10.034
1'45.739
|6.277
|121.204
|25
|M. Kirchhofer O. Jarvis J. Hinchcliffe A. Rossi Pfaff Motorsports Driveway.com / Motul / Motomaste
|9
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|38
|
+10.275
1'45.980
|0.241
|120.928
|26
|J. Hand D. Muller F. Vervisch Ford Multimatic Motorsports
|65
|Ford Mustang GT3
|25
|
+10.302
1'46.007
|0.027
|120.898
|27
|
A. AdelsonE. Skeer J. Heylen F. Makowiecki Wright Motorsports
|120
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|46
|
+10.302
1'46.007
|0.000
|120.898
|28
|S. Mann F. Heriau M. Molina K. Cozzolino Af Corse
|21
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|44
|
+10.406
1'46.111
|0.104
|120.779
|29
|
K. LiA. Fjordbach
L. VoordeK. Bachler MDK Motorsports
|86
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|52
|
+10.464
1'46.169
|0.058
|120.713
|30
|R. Frey M. Gatting S. Bovy Iron Dames
|83
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|44
|
+10.540
1'46.245
|0.076
|120.627
|31
| R. Hardwick D. Olsen
G. LevoratoC. Lewis Proton Competition
|55
|Ford Mustang GT3
|60
|
+10.550
1'46.255
|0.010
|120.616
|32
|
M. Franco
A. CostaA. Balzan C. Sbirrazzuoli Conquest Racing
|34
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|47
|
+10.597
1'46.302
|0.047
|120.562
|33
|O. Fidani M. Bell L. Kern A. Lynn AWA
|13
|Corvette C8.R GTD
|19
|
+10.609
1'46.314
|0.012
|120.549
|34
| O. Triarsi
C. ScardinaR. Agostini A. Rovera Triarsi Competizione
|023
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|55
|
+10.622
1'46.327
|0.013
|120.534
|35
|B. Iribe F. Schandorff O. Millroy T. Gamble Inception Racing
|70
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|58
|
+10.629
1'46.334
|0.007
|120.526
|36
| R. Foley P. Gallagher
J. WalkerJ. Klingmann Turner Motorsport
|96
|BMW M4 GT3
|43
|
+10.677
1'46.382
|0.048
|120.472
|37
|A. Garcia A. Sims D. Juncadella Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports
|3
|Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|59
|
+10.682
1'46.387
|0.005
|120.466
|38
| K. Marcelli D. Formal
G. DoyleA. Harrison Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti
|45
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|56
|
+10.704
1'46.409
|0.022
|120.441
|39
| L. Heinrich
S. PriaulxM. Christensen AO Racing
|77
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|50
|
+10.728
1'46.433
|0.024
|120.414
|40
|
F. PereraJ. Pepper A. Caldarelli M. Bortolotti Iron Lynx
|19
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|36
|
+10.763
1'46.468
|0.035
|120.374
|41
|T. Milner N. Catsburg E. Bamber Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports
|4
|Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|14
|
+10.778
1'46.483
|0.015
|120.357
|42
|D. Brule A. Udell T. Hindman J. Andlauer Kellymoss with Riley
|92
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|31
|
+10.788
1'46.493
|0.010
|120.346
|43
|H. Tincknell M. Rockenfeller C. Mies Ford Multimatic Motorsports
|64
|Ford Mustang GT3
|27
|
+10.839
1'46.544
|0.051
|120.288
|44
|F. Montecalvo P. Thompson A. Telitz R. Miyata Vasser Sullivan
|12
|Lexus RC F GT3
|56
|
+10.905
1'46.610
|0.066
|120.214
|45
|C. Schiavoni M. Cressoni R. Grosjean M. Cairoli Iron Lynx
|60
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|51
|
+11.002
1'46.707
|0.097
|120.105
|46
|J. Hawksworth B. Barnicoat K. Kirkwood M. Conway Vasser Sullivan
|14
|Lexus RC F GT3
|57
|
+11.083
1'46.788
|0.081
|120.013
|47
|J. Andretti G. Chaves S. Hargrove T. Preining Andretti Motorsports
|43
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|52
|
+11.090
1'46.795
|0.007
|120.006
|48
|R. Gunn A. Riberas M. Farnbacher Heart Of Racing Team
|23
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|30
|
+11.095
1'46.800
|0.005
|120.000
|49
|J. Potter A. Lally S. Pumpelly N. Thiim Magnus Racing
|44
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|31
|
+11.110
1'46.815
|0.015
|119.983
|50
|R. De Angelis Z. Robichon I. James M. Sorensen Heart Of Racing Team
|27
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|48
|
+11.186
1'46.891
|0.076
|119.898
|51
|K. Habul J. Gounon L. Stolz M. Engel Sun Energy 1
|75
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|41
|
+11.228
1'46.933
|0.042
|119.851
|52
|
S. MonkK. Legge T. Calderon S. McAleer Gradient Racing
|66
|Acura NSX GT3
|31
|
+11.408
1'47.113
|0.180
|119.649
|53
| A. Mantella
N. VarroneT. Merrill C. Eastwood AWA
|17
|Corvette C8.R GTD
|5
|
+11.464
1'47.169
|0.056
|119.587
|54
| M. Grenier M. Skeen K. Koch
M. Goetz Korthoff/Preston Motorsports
|32
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|39
|
+11.489
1'47.194
|0.025
|119.559
|55
|R. Ward P. Ellis I. Dontje D. Morad Winward Racing
|57
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|42
|
+11.524
1'47.229
|0.035
|119.520
|56
|B. Sellers M. Snow N. Verhagen S. Van Der Linde Paul Miller Racing
|1
|BMW M4 GT3
|26
|
+11.705
1'47.410
|0.181
|119.318
|57
|S. Yoluc R. Andrade S. Andrews A. Christodoulou Lone Star Racing
|80
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|58
|
+12.102
1'47.807
|0.397
|118.879
|58
|M. Goikhberg L. Spinelli D. DeFrancesco S. Mitchell Forte Racing
|78
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|16
|
+12.622
1'48.327
|0.520
|118.308
|59
|D. Serra D. Rigon A. Pier Guidi J. Calado Risi Competizione
|62
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|2
|
+13.551
1'49.256
|0.929
|117.302
|View full results
