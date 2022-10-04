Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Deletraz joins Wayne Taylor Racing for 2023 IMSA endurance rounds
IMSA News

Conway ends six-year Action Express Racing IMSA spell

Mike Conway has announced the end of a six-year relationship with the Action Express Racing IMSA SportsCar Championship team following last weekend's Petit Le Mans finale.

Jamie Klein
By:
Conway ends six-year Action Express Racing IMSA spell

The Toyota World Endurance Championship regular has been part of the team stable since 2017, taking part in the bulk of the long-distance races at Daytona, Sebring, Watkins Glen and Road Atlanta in that time.

But Conway has now confirmed that his drive to second at Petit Le Mans alongside Pipo Derani and Olivier Pla was his last with the team.

“Finishing P2 at Petit Le Mans was a great way to sign off this year's season, and my final race with the team," said Conway.

"It's been an amazing six years with the Action Express and Cadillac crew - we’ve had some amazing results and memories along the way and I wish them luck in all their future endeavors.”

 

The news of Conway's departure from follows a similar announcement from his Toyota WEC stablemate Kamui Kobayashi, who has been part of the second Cadillac run by the team under the Ally Racing banner for the past two years.

It comes as Cadillac gears up to take on Toyota in the WEC next year with a one-car effort to be run by Chip Ganassi Racing.

However, another Toyota driver in the form of Brendon Hartley has already been named as the Wayne Taylor Racing Acura squad's fourth driver for the Daytona 24 in January.

Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe technical director Pascal Vasselon told media at last month's Fuji WEC round that any requests for the team's drivers to take part in IMSA events will be decided on a "case-by-case" basis.

"We don't want our drivers with people directly competing with us," said Vasselon. "At the moment the only case is Brendon, who is planning to race with Acura. We have no plans in IMSA, Acura has no plans in WEC. There is no intersection between our programmes."

 

Although Conway never managed to win a race in his six-year spell with Action Express Racing, he bows out of his role at the team with seven podium finishes to his name in 17 starts, including four runner-up spots.

Three of those came at Petit Le Mans (2017, 2021 and 2022), while the other came in the 2018 Daytona 24 Hours as part of a team 1-2.

The team has announced Derani and Alexander Sims as its full-time IMSA line-up for 2023, with additional drivers for the longer races yet to be announced.

shares
comments
Deletraz joins Wayne Taylor Racing for 2023 IMSA endurance rounds
Previous article

Deletraz joins Wayne Taylor Racing for 2023 IMSA endurance rounds
Jamie Klein More
Jamie Klein
Deletraz joins Wayne Taylor Racing for 2023 IMSA endurance rounds
IMSA

Deletraz joins Wayne Taylor Racing for 2023 IMSA endurance rounds

Super GT Autopolis: Honda boosts title hopes with 1-2 finish Autopolis
Video Inside
Super GT

Super GT Autopolis: Honda boosts title hopes with 1-2 finish

The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful Plus
Super Formula

The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful

Mike Conway More
Mike Conway
Bahrain win an "important step" in #7 Toyota crew's WEC title bid Bahrain
WEC

Bahrain win an "important step" in #7 Toyota crew's WEC title bid

Nunez joins Derani at Action Express Racing for 2022, Conway retained for enduros
IMSA

Nunez joins Derani at Action Express Racing for 2022, Conway retained for enduros

Lopez: Final hours of #7 Toyota Le Mans win "very stressful" with fuel woes 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Lopez: Final hours of #7 Toyota Le Mans win "very stressful" with fuel woes

Action Express Racing More
Action Express Racing
Kobayashi: Petit Le Mans my final IMSA race for Cadillac Road Atlanta
IMSA

Kobayashi: Petit Le Mans my final IMSA race for Cadillac

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson retires from full-time racing
IndyCar

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson retires from full-time racing

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories Plus
IMSA

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

Latest news

Conway ends six-year Action Express Racing IMSA spell
IMSA IMSA

Conway ends six-year Action Express Racing IMSA spell

Mike Conway has announced the end of a six-year relationship with the Action Express Racing IMSA SportsCar Championship team following last weekend's Petit Le Mans finale.

Deletraz joins Wayne Taylor Racing for 2023 IMSA endurance rounds
IMSA IMSA

Deletraz joins Wayne Taylor Racing for 2023 IMSA endurance rounds

Wayne Taylor Racing has announced Louis Deletraz will be its third driver for the 2023 IMSA SportsCar Championship season alongside regular pairing Filipe Albuquerque and Ricky Taylor.

IMSA Petit Le Mans: MSR Acura wins dramatic race, snatches title
IMSA IMSA

IMSA Petit Le Mans: MSR Acura wins dramatic race, snatches title

Meyer Shank Racing Acura won the final IMSA SportsCar race of the DPi era, and claimed the championship after the Ganassi Cadillacs collided and WTR's Acura hit a GT car.

IMSA Petit Le Mans: Blomqvist claims final DPi pole for Meyer Shank Racing
IMSA IMSA

IMSA Petit Le Mans: Blomqvist claims final DPi pole for Meyer Shank Racing

Meyer Shank Racing’s Tom Blomqvist secured the final pole position of IMSA’s DPi era by almost a quarter second ahead of Earl Bamber in the Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Plus

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, were voted as Autosport's greatest sportscar in 2020 - here's why

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Plus

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's IMSA push Plus

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's IMSA push

Have you heard the one about two northerners driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Plus

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era Plus

Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the World Endurance Championship. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Plus

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic Plus

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic

Helio Castroneves continued his fine start to life with Meyer Shank Racing that netted the 2021 Indianapolis 500 victory by prevailing in last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours together with team-mates Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Simon Pagenaud. As Cadillac fell by the wayside, the Brazilian veteran won out in an all-Acura duel to the finish

IMSA
Feb 1, 2022
The British sportscar aces readying for a new golden era in IMSA Plus

The British sportscar aces readying for a new golden era in IMSA

With the arrival of LMDh looming in 2023, top sportscar drivers are flocking to IMSA for the last hurrah of the DPi cars, starting with this weekend’s Daytona 24 Hours. Seven of the championship's leading British aces explain its appeal and share their hopes of winning a sought-after new watch...

IMSA
Jan 28, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.