Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Conway ends six-year Action Express Racing IMSA spell
IMSA Opinion

The final IMSA DPi thriller that has set the foundations for a new golden era

Last weekend’s thrilling Petit Le Mans was the last hurrah for the DPi class, which has been key in teeing up the bright future of sportscar racing worldwide

Gary Watkins
By:
The final IMSA DPi thriller that has set the foundations for a new golden era

The Daytona Prototype international class bowed out at Petit Le Mans with another humdinger. The 10-hour IMSA SportsCar Championship finale at Road Atlanta had everything we’ve come to expect: high drama in the last hour, that dash to the flag from a late yellow, and a margin of victory measured in single-digit seconds.

But for all the great racing DPi produced in its six seasons, the true significance of a category that only ever had double-figure grids in one year of its existence lies in the future: the bright new future of global sportscar racing that’s already unfolding.

DPi put down the foundation stone for LMDh. Put simply, no DPi, no LMDh, and no golden era at the top of the sportscar tree. The great age we are all predicting is just around the corner in both IMSA and the World Endurance Championship.

Without the ground laid by DPi, the list of manufacturers already signed up would be much shorter. The idea that a manufacturer could take an off-the-shelf chassis, stick its own engine in the back and give the thing to its styling department for a light dusting set us on course for LMDh.

The category changed the mindset of manufacturers competing at the pinnacle of sportscar racing in North America. They were persuaded by the DPi platform that it wasn’t necessary to produce their own bespoke chassis, but instead could go racing with something they could still call their own even if it was actually an LMP2 car under the skin. It probably didn’t knock a nought off the budget, but it made it a damn sight more affordable.

The lure of this new-found affordability spread to the WEC on the famous day of the convergence announcement at Daytona in January 2020. The WEC probably didn’t have a choice but to join forces with IMSA on a category that at that time was dubbed DPi 2.0 and already had the idea of a spec hybrid system ingrained in its DNA. Take-up for its Le Mans Hypercar rules hadn’t been as expected.

Testing for IMSA's new LMDh era began at Road Atlanta immediately after the Petit Le Mans

Testing for IMSA's new LMDh era began at Road Atlanta immediately after the Petit Le Mans

Photo by: Andreas Beil

The Daytona announcement was important because now manufacturers could get even more bang for their buck: they could race the same car in the two major sportscar arenas of the world and chase glory in both the Le Mans and the Daytona 24-hour classics. But it was DPi that had shown that this concept was a viable way forward, a category based on a philosophy compatible with the modern era that became even more appropriate in the straitened times that have followed courtesy of the ravages of COVID.

DPi showed that the concept worked in North America, so the manufacturers had to ask themselves, why wouldn’t it work on the world stage? Given that there are now six marques lined up to compete in LMDh over the next two years and at least four of them have plans to compete in both WEC and IMSA, the answer has to be that they reached an affirmative conclusion.

Yet there was another philosophical shift that came with DPi, one that was also an essential building block for the good times to come. DPi made the Balance of Performance acceptable in prototype racing; it legitimised or normalised it.

DPi was an important stepping stone on the road to the great position in which this branch of the sport finds itself today

The processes pioneered by the Grand American Road Racing Association during the era of the old-tech Daytona Prototype ugly ducklings that arrived way back in 2003 came of age during the time of the DPi.

That wasn’t the case, to my mind, in the three interim seasons of post-merger sportscar racing in North America when the DPs with added aero went up against the LMP2 cars from the American Le Mans Series. IMSA never quite got the balance right in that period with two types of car that tech boss Scot Elkins described “as different as apples and oranges”. I argued at the time that his analogy didn’t go far enough. I have a memory of suggesting he should have invoked the kumquat.

Balancing DPis, for all their different engine formats, was a much more straightforward proposition, and it should become even more so in the new era. Remember LMDh and LMH cars are designed to fit into so-called performance windows laying down maximums and minimums for downforce and drag.

Add in a myriad of other strict definitions in the rulebook, engine weight and weight distribution among them, and you don’t have apples and oranges, more tangerines and satsumas.

Arguably, the DPi's greatest success was normalising BoP in prototype racing

Arguably, the DPi's greatest success was normalising BoP in prototype racing

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Don’t ask me to describe a four-wheel-drive LMH car in fruit-based terms, but let’s not forget that advantages of the front-axle drive from the hybrid system have now largely been mitigated by the increase in the speed at which electrical power can be deployed. So the LMHs are definitely not out there with the kumquats.

DPi was an important stepping stone on the road to the great position in which this branch of the sport finds itself today. It would be wrong to say that when the category was announced in October 2015 there was already a clear path to this new golden age; the sands have shifted too many times for anyone to be able to suggest that.

But in the aftermath of one final great show from the DPi cars, perhaps we should acknowledge the category’s role in laying the ground work for the new world order.

After a memorable farewell to DPi, even better times lie ahead for sportscar racing

After a memorable farewell to DPi, even better times lie ahead for sportscar racing

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

shares
comments
Conway ends six-year Action Express Racing IMSA spell
Previous article

Conway ends six-year Action Express Racing IMSA spell
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
WRT to make BMW GT3 switch, MotoGP legend Rossi among those testing
GT

WRT to make BMW GT3 switch, MotoGP legend Rossi among those testing

Cadillac reveals Chip Ganassi WEC LMDh line-up for 2023
WEC

Cadillac reveals Chip Ganassi WEC LMDh line-up for 2023

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past Plus
Historics

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past

Latest news

Latifi frustrated by quick FIA decision on Zhou Singapore F1 clash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latifi frustrated by quick FIA decision on Zhou Singapore F1 clash

Nicholas Latifi was frustrated by the speed of the Formula 1 stewards' issuance of a grid penalty for his Singapore Grand Prix incident with Zhou Guanyu.

FIA delays release of F1 cost cap certificates until Monday
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA delays release of F1 cost cap certificates until Monday

The FIA will delay the release of the Formula 1 cost cap certificates until Monday, owing to the “long and complex process that is ongoing.”

Aston Martin has to stay “vigilant” as F1 midfield battle hots up
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin has to stay “vigilant” as F1 midfield battle hots up

Aston Martin Formula 1 boss Mike Krack has cautioned that his team must remain vigilant after a strong race in Singapore saw it climb two spots in the constructors’ table.

Motorsport Games announces Le Mans Virtual Series ready for a competitive 4 Hours of Monza
Esports Esports

Motorsport Games announces Le Mans Virtual Series ready for a competitive 4 Hours of Monza

Entry list for Monza revealed and timetable for the weekend of racing.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Plus

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, were voted as Autosport's greatest sportscar in 2020 - here's why

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Plus

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's IMSA push Plus

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's IMSA push

Have you heard the one about two northerners driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Plus

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era Plus

Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the World Endurance Championship. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Plus

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic Plus

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic

Helio Castroneves continued his fine start to life with Meyer Shank Racing that netted the 2021 Indianapolis 500 victory by prevailing in last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours together with team-mates Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Simon Pagenaud. As Cadillac fell by the wayside, the Brazilian veteran won out in an all-Acura duel to the finish

IMSA
Feb 1, 2022
The British sportscar aces readying for a new golden era in IMSA Plus

The British sportscar aces readying for a new golden era in IMSA

With the arrival of LMDh looming in 2023, top sportscar drivers are flocking to IMSA for the last hurrah of the DPi cars, starting with this weekend’s Daytona 24 Hours. Seven of the championship's leading British aces explain its appeal and share their hopes of winning a sought-after new watch...

IMSA
Jan 28, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.