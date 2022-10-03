Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / IMSA Petit Le Mans: MSR Acura wins dramatic race, snatches title
IMSA News

Deletraz joins Wayne Taylor Racing for 2023 IMSA endurance rounds

Wayne Taylor Racing has announced Louis Deletraz will be its third driver for the 2023 IMSA SportsCar Championship season alongside regular pairing Filipe Albuquerque and Ricky Taylor.

Jamie Klein
By:
Deletraz joins Wayne Taylor Racing for 2023 IMSA endurance rounds

Ex-Formula 2 driver Deletraz will join Albuquerque and Taylor at the wheel of WTR's Acura ARX-06 LMDh for the Daytona 24 Hours, Sebring 12 Hours and Petit Le Mans.

Toyota World Endurance Championship regular Brendon Hartley will return as the team's fourth driver for Daytona following his first appearance with the team last weekend at Road Atlanta.

"As far as Daytona’s concerned, I cannot imagine a better line-up than what we have," said team owner Wayne Taylor. "It’s going to be a hard race. One of those races where you have to make it to the chequered flag to win the race.

"We’ve won a few of these races - it’s what my team does best, and I just need to make sure that they have all the tools.

"I couldn’t be happier than having Brendon back and I’ve been watching Louis for a while. He’s got experience. He’s young, but he’s very, very mature and he understands what is needed to be that third driver."

Deletraz, 25, steps up to IMSA's renamed GTP top tier after spending the 2022 season with LMP2 team Tower Motorsports, helping team-mate John Farano win this year's class title.

He is also driving for Prema in the LMP2 class of the World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series, where he was part of the title-winning WRT crew last year after switching his focus to sportscars.

 

“I’m really excited to share the car with such talented drivers," said the Swiss driver. "Filipe and Ricky welcomed me to the WTR family straight away and already got me up to speed with everything that’s new ahead of 2023.

"It’s an honour for me to join WTR and Acura in the pinnacle class of sportcars. After successful years in LMP2 in IMSA and Europe it was my target to be here and I’m very thankful for the opportunity.

"Joining a team with so much history and success makes the expectations high. I can’t wait to get started."

Friday favourite: An instant American love affair after one test

WTR goes into the 2023 season after losing the IMSA title at the final round last weekend in a tense Petit Le Mans finale, as Albuquerque and Taylor found themselves beaten to the title by Meyer Shank Racing Acura duo Oliver Jarvis and Tom Blomqvist

That was after Albuquerque picked up what proved to be terminal damage in the closing stages after making contact with a Mercedes GTD car while chasing leader Blomqvist.

Albuquerque and Taylor will go into their third season as full-time team-mates, having narrowly missed out on the 2021 crown as well in WTR's first season of running Acura machinery.

Hartley, who replaced Will Stevens as WTR's third driver for Petit Le Mans, meanwhile becomes the first member of the Toyota WEC stable to have a confirmed IMSA outing in 2023.

shares
comments
IMSA Petit Le Mans: MSR Acura wins dramatic race, snatches title
Previous article

IMSA Petit Le Mans: MSR Acura wins dramatic race, snatches title
Jamie Klein More
Jamie Klein
Super GT Autopolis: Honda boosts title hopes with 1-2 finish Autopolis
Video Inside
Super GT

Super GT Autopolis: Honda boosts title hopes with 1-2 finish

Super GT Autopolis: Kondo Nissan snatches shock pole Autopolis
Video Inside
Super GT

Super GT Autopolis: Kondo Nissan snatches shock pole

The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful Plus
Super Formula

The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful

Filipe Albuquerque More
Filipe Albuquerque
Hartley joins Wayne Taylor Racing for Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta
IMSA

Hartley joins Wayne Taylor Racing for Petit Le Mans

United Autosports retains Albuquerque for 2023 WEC season
WEC

United Autosports retains Albuquerque for 2023 WEC season

Albuquerque: Watkins Glen win "magical" after late fuel-saving Watkins Glen
IMSA

Albuquerque: Watkins Glen win "magical" after late fuel-saving

Wayne Taylor Racing More
Wayne Taylor Racing
Daytona 24H: Albuquerque tops wet night practice in WTR Acura
IMSA

Daytona 24H: Albuquerque tops wet night practice in WTR Acura

Stevens confident he can help WTR find continued IMSA success
IMSA

Stevens confident he can help WTR find continued IMSA success

Will Stevens joins Wayne Taylor Racing for IMSA enduros
IMSA

Will Stevens joins Wayne Taylor Racing for IMSA enduros

Latest news

Deletraz joins Wayne Taylor Racing for 2023 IMSA endurance rounds
IMSA IMSA

Deletraz joins Wayne Taylor Racing for 2023 IMSA endurance rounds

Wayne Taylor Racing has announced Louis Deletraz will be its third driver for the 2023 IMSA SportsCar Championship season alongside regular pairing Filipe Albuquerque and Ricky Taylor.

IMSA Petit Le Mans: MSR Acura wins dramatic race, snatches title
IMSA IMSA

IMSA Petit Le Mans: MSR Acura wins dramatic race, snatches title

Meyer Shank Racing Acura won the final IMSA SportsCar race of the DPi era, and claimed the championship after the Ganassi Cadillacs collided and WTR's Acura hit a GT car.

IMSA Petit Le Mans: Blomqvist claims final DPi pole for Meyer Shank Racing
IMSA IMSA

IMSA Petit Le Mans: Blomqvist claims final DPi pole for Meyer Shank Racing

Meyer Shank Racing’s Tom Blomqvist secured the final pole position of IMSA’s DPi era by almost a quarter second ahead of Earl Bamber in the Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac.

Friday Favourite: An instant American love affair after one test
IMSA IMSA

Friday Favourite: An instant American love affair after one test

Not many drivers would pick a favourite circuit after just one test, but for Louis Deletraz he couldn’t resist. As he prepares for his first race at Road Atlanta he explains why he selected the Petit Le Mans venue at the top of his list – despite ending up in a car park after an unwanted excursion on his first out-lap

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Plus

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, were voted as Autosport's greatest sportscar in 2020 - here's why

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Plus

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's IMSA push Plus

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's IMSA push

Have you heard the one about two northerners driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Plus

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era Plus

Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the World Endurance Championship. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Plus

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic Plus

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic

Helio Castroneves continued his fine start to life with Meyer Shank Racing that netted the 2021 Indianapolis 500 victory by prevailing in last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours together with team-mates Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Simon Pagenaud. As Cadillac fell by the wayside, the Brazilian veteran won out in an all-Acura duel to the finish

IMSA
Feb 1, 2022
The British sportscar aces readying for a new golden era in IMSA Plus

The British sportscar aces readying for a new golden era in IMSA

With the arrival of LMDh looming in 2023, top sportscar drivers are flocking to IMSA for the last hurrah of the DPi cars, starting with this weekend’s Daytona 24 Hours. Seven of the championship's leading British aces explain its appeal and share their hopes of winning a sought-after new watch...

IMSA
Jan 28, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.