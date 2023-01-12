Tickets Subscribe
Cadillac sportscar programme unaffected by Andretti F1 plans
IMSA / Daytona 24 Hours News

Cadillac shows off new liveries for LMDh cars of Ganassi, Action Express Racing

Cadillac has revealed the colour schemes for the three Cadillac LMDh cars set to make their competition debut at the Daytona 24 Hours.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Cadillac shows off new liveries for LMDh cars of Ganassi, Action Express Racing

Each of the three designs has a different colour from the Cadillac V-Series emblem but share a V-Series graphic. Chip Ganassi Racing’s #01 is in gold, its #2 car is in blue while Action Express Racing’s #31 car is in red. What was formerly the #02 entry is now #2 in tribute to the Briggs Cunningham “Le Monstre” that competed at Le Mans in 1950.

"From an aesthetic point of view, the LMDh regulations allowed us to create a vision for the car that is clearly Cadillac," said Chris Mikalauskas, Cadillac’s lead exterior creative designer. "That's really exciting for fans and for people who are true enthusiasts. Every car is unique.”

Global VP of Cadillac Rory Harvey added: “Cadillac is ready to compete against the very best in North America and internationally – including one of the world’s toughest races, the 24 Hours of Le Mans. As Cadillac builds toward an all-electric future, the all-new V-LMDh furthers our dedication to exploring new advanced performance technologies.”

#01 Chip Ganassi Racing - Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande, Scott Dixon

#01 Chip Ganassi Racing - Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande, Scott Dixon

Photo by: Cadillac Communications

Cadillac will compete full time in the IMSA SportsCar Championship with the #01 Ganassi entry driven by Sebastien Bourdais and Renger van der Zande and the #31 Whelen Engineering entry of Pipo Derani and Alexander Sims.

The third driver for the #01 at Daytona will be six-time IndyCar champion and four-time Daytona winner Scott Dixon, while Jack Aitken will team up with Derani and Sims.

#02 Chip Ganassi Racing - Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook

#02 Chip Ganassi Racing - Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook

Photo by: Cadillac Communications

Cadillac's third Rolex 24 entry, the #2 Ganassi car to be driven by Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn and Richard Westbrook, will be competing full-time in the World Endurance Championship.

The LMDh is powered by Cadillac’s all-new LMC55R 5.5L DOHC V-8 that’s paired with the LMDh common hybrid system and is rated up to 670 horsepower, per series specifications, and is backed by a seven-speed sequential gearbox. The car has been co-developed by Cadillac Racing, Cadillac Design and Dallara.

The LMDh follows in the wheeltracks of the DPi-V.R which won the IMSA SportsCar Championship three times and four consecutive editions of the Daytona 24 Hours in 2017-20.

#31 Action Express Racing - Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims, Jack Aitken

#31 Action Express Racing - Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims, Jack Aitken

Photo by: Cadillac Communications

