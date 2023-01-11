Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / IndyCar champion Power to make IMSA debut in Daytona 24 with SunEnergy Next / Cadillac sportscar programme unaffected by Andretti F1 plans
IMSA / Daytona 24 Hours News

Conway to race Vasser Sullivan Lexus in Daytona 24 Hours

Mike Conway will join Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat in the #14 Lexus RC F in this month’s Daytona 24 Hours.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Conway to race Vasser Sullivan Lexus in Daytona 24 Hours

Conway, a two-time World Endurance Championship title-winner, has been driving for Toyota in the WEC since 2015, and has racked up one win, four runner-up finishes and a third in the Le Mans 24 Hours.

In IMSA endurance races, he has scored three runner-up finishes at Petit Le Mans, three third places at the 12 Hours of Sebring, and a runner-up finish in the 2018 Daytona 24 Hours.

Conway scored four IndyCar wins in his career, with Andretti Autosport, Dale Coyne Racing and Ed Carpenter Racing.

Hawksworth and Barnicoat took fourth in Daytona last year and went on to finish second in the IMSA GTD Pro championship on the strength of two wins and six podium finishes.

The 2023 season will mark the fifth year Lexus and Vasser Sullivan have partnered together, and during that time the Lexus RC F GT3 has earned 10 wins and 28 podiums.

Vasser Sullivan will also run a Lexus RC F GT3 entry in the GTD class at Daytona with full-timers Aaron Telitz and Frankie Montecalvo, along with Kyle Kirkwood and Parker Thompson.

#31 Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi: Mike Conway

#31 Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi: Mike Conway

Photo by: Chris Owens / Motorsport Images

Conway said: “I’m excited to be racing in the #14 Lexus RC F GT3 at the Rolex 24 at Daytona with Vasser Sullivan. It’s my first time racing in a GT car so there is a lot to learn, but the whole Vasser Sullivan team and my team-mates, Jack and Ben, have been really helping to get me up to speed.”

Jeff Bal of Lexus stated: “We’re extremely fortunate to have Mike join our line-up for this year’s Rolex 24. We’re grateful our colleagues at Gazoo Racing have afforded us the opportunity for Mike to jump in and we’ll undoubtedly leverage this opportunity to not only put the Lexus up front when the checkers fly on Sunday, but also use the time together to further advance our efforts committed to building ever-better cars for Lexus.

Read Also:

“When you combine Mike’s talent with the experience and success both Jack and Ben have in the Lexus RC F GT3, we feel this year’s line-up will be a force to be reckoned with in the GTD Pro class.  We are excited to have Mike join Vasser Sullivan and the Lexus family and looking forward to watching this line-up do great things at Daytona later this month.”

shares
comments
IndyCar champion Power to make IMSA debut in Daytona 24 with SunEnergy
Previous article

IndyCar champion Power to make IMSA debut in Daytona 24 with SunEnergy
Next article

Cadillac sportscar programme unaffected by Andretti F1 plans

Cadillac sportscar programme unaffected by Andretti F1 plans
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Kyle Larson to race for McLaren-Hendrick in 2024 Indy 500 St. Pete
IndyCar

Kyle Larson to race for McLaren-Hendrick in 2024 Indy 500

Juncos Hollinger expands IndyCar entry to two cars for 2023
IndyCar

Juncos Hollinger expands IndyCar entry to two cars for 2023

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Indy 500 Plus
IndyCar

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Mike Conway More
Mike Conway
Conway: Sandbagging for Le Mans could cost WEC marques title
WEC

Conway: Sandbagging for Le Mans could cost WEC marques title

Conway ends six-year Action Express Racing IMSA spell
IMSA

Conway ends six-year Action Express Racing IMSA spell

Bahrain win an "important step" in #7 Toyota crew's WEC title bid Bahrain
WEC

Bahrain win an "important step" in #7 Toyota crew's WEC title bid

AIM Vasser Sullivan More
AIM Vasser Sullivan
IndyCar racer Kirkwood returns to VS Lexus team for Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA

IndyCar racer Kirkwood returns to VS Lexus team for Daytona 24 Hours

Hawksworth and Barnicoat continue with VSR Lexus for 2023 IMSA campaign
IMSA

Hawksworth and Barnicoat continue with VSR Lexus for 2023 IMSA campaign

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's IMSA push Plus
IMSA

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's IMSA push

Latest news

Stanaway joins Triple Eight for Supercars enduros in 2023
Supercars Supercars

Stanaway joins Triple Eight for Supercars enduros in 2023

Richie Stanaway will partner Shane van Gisbergen at Triple Eight for the Supercars endurance races in 2023.

Retiring Harvick "genuinely looking forward" to final NASCAR season
NASCAR NASCAR

Retiring Harvick "genuinely looking forward" to final NASCAR season

Kevin Harvick says he is "genuinely looking forward to" his final season of competition in the NASCAR Cup Series after announcing plans to retire at the end of 2023.

Kyle Larson to race for McLaren-Hendrick in 2024 Indy 500
IndyCar IndyCar

Kyle Larson to race for McLaren-Hendrick in 2024 Indy 500

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson will join McLaren Racing for the 2024 Indianapolis 500, racing a car co-owned by Rick Hendrick.

Juncos Hollinger expands IndyCar entry to two cars for 2023
IndyCar IndyCar

Juncos Hollinger expands IndyCar entry to two cars for 2023

Juncos Hollinger Racing has expanded its IndyCar programme to two cars for the 2023 season, signing Argentine touring car ace Agustin Canapino to partner Callum Illot.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era Plus

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Porsche and Penske have teamed up to tackle the world's biggest sportscar races in 2023 with the new 963 LMDh car. Autosport was on hand at the recent Daytona test to hear from key players in the partnership as it prepares for dual campaigns across the IMSA SportsCar Championship and World Endurance Championship

IMSA
Jan 5, 2023
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right Plus

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Nyck de Vries’s Italian GP exploits weren’t the first post-eleventh-hour call-up in motorsport history, and won’t be the last either. Here are some offbeat tales from the past

General
Dec 26, 2022
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age Plus

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The organisers of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship worked together to devise the popular new LMDh rule set. But to turn it from an idea into reality, some serious compromises were involved - both from the prospective LMDh entrants and those with existing Le Mans Hypercar projects...

IMSA
Nov 25, 2022
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Plus

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, were voted as Autosport's greatest sportscar in 2020 - here's why

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Plus

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's IMSA push Plus

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's IMSA push

Have you heard the one about two northerners driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Plus

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era Plus

Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the World Endurance Championship. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.