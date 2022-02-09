Cadillac reveals teaser images of 2023 IMSA and WEC prototype

Since IMSA introduced the LMP2-based Daytona Prototype international class in 2017, the DPi-V.R has won 24 of 51 races and four consecutive editions of the Daytona 24 Hours, with three drivers’ and three teams’ championships also coming the way of Cadillac drivers.

At the end of this season the DPi cars will be rendered obsolete as IMSA ushers in its new era for LMDh and Le Mans Hypercars - for which it has resurrected the Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) name from its 1980s heyday.

Cadillac announced last August that it will compete in IMSA and the World Endurance Championship, the first time it has contested the Le Mans 24 Hours since 2002, and on Wednesday gave hints of the new car’s styling.

Drawing from Cadillac’s previous racing success, its 2023 contender will be co-developed by Cadillac Racing and Dallara, which supplies the base chassis for the current DPi-V.R.

No confirmation was provided regarding the size of the new Cadillac engine package that will be linked to the common hybrid system, with Williams producing the battery and Bosch the electric motor.

Lead exterior creative designer at Cadillac Chris Mikalauskas said: “While the new race car will take into account IMSA and ACO regulations, Cadillac’s brand characteristics will be instantly recognisable, many of which are seen on our V-Series vehicles today.

“It will artistically combine form and function to influence the development of the forthcoming race car. Elements of Cadillac’s brand DNA, such as vertical lighting and floating blades, will be present throughout.”

Although once seen purely as GM’s luxury brand, for over two decades Cadillac has also been a performance brand – a status sharpened further by the shutdown of Pontiac in 2009, and Chevrolet’s line-up now being reduced to just one sedan, the Malibu.

By contrast, Cadillac offers the CT4 and CT5 sedans and their ranges are topped by both V and “track-capable” V Blackwing models.

The Cadillac Project GTP race car will be unveiled this summer, and will make its race debut at next year’s Daytona 24 Hours.