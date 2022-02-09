Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / BMW to reduce factory IMSA entry to one car post-Sebring
IMSA News

Cadillac reveals teaser images of 2023 IMSA and WEC prototype

Cadillac has given hints of the car that will replace its successful DPi-V.R in the IMSA SportsCar Championship's top GTP class in 2023 when its LMDh contender debuts.

Cadillac reveals teaser images of 2023 IMSA and WEC prototype
David Malsher-Lopez
By:

Since IMSA introduced the LMP2-based Daytona Prototype international class in 2017, the DPi-V.R has won 24 of 51 races and four consecutive editions of the Daytona 24 Hours, with three drivers’ and three teams’ championships also coming the way of Cadillac drivers.

At the end of this season the DPi cars will be rendered obsolete as IMSA ushers in its new era for LMDh and Le Mans Hypercars - for which it has resurrected the Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) name from its 1980s heyday.

Cadillac announced last August that it will compete in IMSA and the World Endurance Championship, the first time it has contested the Le Mans 24 Hours since 2002, and on Wednesday gave hints of the new car’s styling.

Archive: Why Cadillac's previous Le Mans bid was doomed from the start

Drawing from Cadillac’s previous racing success, its 2023 contender will be co-developed by Cadillac Racing and Dallara, which supplies the base chassis for the current DPi-V.R.

No confirmation was provided regarding the size of the new Cadillac engine package that will be linked to the common hybrid system, with Williams producing the battery and Bosch the electric motor.

Lead exterior creative designer at Cadillac Chris Mikalauskas said: “While the new race car will take into account IMSA and ACO regulations, Cadillac’s brand characteristics will be instantly recognisable, many of which are seen on our V-Series vehicles today.

Cadillac Project GTP

Cadillac Project GTP

Photo by: Cadillac Communications

“It will artistically combine form and function to influence the development of the forthcoming race car. Elements of Cadillac’s brand DNA, such as vertical lighting and floating blades, will be present throughout.”

Although once seen purely as GM’s luxury brand, for over two decades Cadillac has also been a performance brand – a status sharpened further by the shutdown of Pontiac in 2009, and Chevrolet’s line-up now being reduced to just one sedan, the Malibu.

By contrast, Cadillac offers the CT4 and CT5 sedans and their ranges are topped by both V and “track-capable” V Blackwing models.

The Cadillac Project GTP race car will be unveiled this summer, and will make its race debut at next year’s Daytona 24 Hours. 

shares
comments

Related video

BMW to reduce factory IMSA entry to one car post-Sebring
Previous article

BMW to reduce factory IMSA entry to one car post-Sebring
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Chilton ends IndyCar career, aims for Le Mans return
IndyCar

Chilton ends IndyCar career, aims for Le Mans return

Why the pressure is off for IndyCar's top-billed rookie in 2022
IndyCar

Why the pressure is off for IndyCar's top-billed rookie in 2022

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Cadillac reveals teaser images of 2023 IMSA and WEC prototype
IMSA IMSA

Cadillac reveals teaser images of 2023 IMSA and WEC prototype

BMW to reduce factory IMSA entry to one car post-Sebring
IMSA IMSA

BMW to reduce factory IMSA entry to one car post-Sebring

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Plus
Le Mans Le Mans

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Pagenaud spoke to Peugeot about return for 2022 WEC
WEC WEC

Pagenaud spoke to Peugeot about return for 2022 WEC

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Plus

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic Plus

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic

Helio Castroneves continued his fine start to life with Meyer Shank Racing that netted the 2021 Indianapolis 500 victory by prevailing in last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours together with team-mates Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Simon Pagenaud. As Cadillac fell by the wayside, the Brazilian veteran won out in an all-Acura duel to the finish

IMSA
Feb 1, 2022
The British sportscar aces readying for a new golden era in IMSA Plus

The British sportscar aces readying for a new golden era in IMSA

With the arrival of LMDh looming in 2023, top sportscar drivers are flocking to IMSA for the last hurrah of the DPi cars, starting with this weekend’s Daytona 24 Hours. Seven of the championship's leading British aces explain its appeal and share their hopes of winning a sought-after new watch...

IMSA
Jan 28, 2022
How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories Plus

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

It took Pipo Derani no time at all to establish himself as a winner in IMSA, winning the Daytona 24 Hours and Sebring 12 Hours on his first two starts in 2016. But it took until the final corner of the 2021 season before he could become its champion, the culmination of a journey that he believes has made him a better driver

IMSA
Jan 16, 2022
How the next step in the IMSA and WEC convergence can reunite multiple fronts Plus

How the next step in the IMSA and WEC convergence can reunite multiple fronts

OPINION: Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why IMSA glory for Mazda would be a bittersweet ending Plus

Why IMSA glory for Mazda would be a bittersweet ending

Mazda believes it has never had a better chance of clinching the title in IMSA's Prototype division. Achieving this goal would be the bittersweet culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit

IMSA
Apr 11, 2021
The groundbreaking new boss leading GM's sportscar assault Plus

The groundbreaking new boss leading GM's sportscar assault

After taking over Corvette Racing from long-time custodian Doug Fehan, 34-year-old Laura Wontrop Klauser is leading General Motors through a transitional phase in sportscar racing. Here’s how she got into her dream role and what she plans to do with it

IMSA
Mar 21, 2021
Nine things to look out for at the 2021 Daytona 24 Hours Plus

Nine things to look out for at the 2021 Daytona 24 Hours

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.