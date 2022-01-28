Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Wickens “not just ticking a box” in racing return with Hyundai Next / Daytona 24H: Albuquerque tops wet night practice in WTR Acura
IMSA News

IMSA revives GTP name for its next-gen Prototypes

By:

The IMSA SportsCar Championship is reviving the GTP name from its 1980s heyday for its top class when LMDh prototypes and Le Mans Hypercars come on stream next year.

IMSA revives GTP name for its next-gen Prototypes

The move was described as "back to the future" by IMSA president John Doonan as sportscar racing heads into what is predicted to be a new golden era across the North American series and the World Endurance Championship.  

Doonan said that the announcement of the move at Daytona on Thursday ahead of the opening round of the 2022 IMSA season this weekend "makes the hairs stand up on my arms". 

He said: "I was sitting on the hill at Road America, Mid-Ohio and Brainerd [in the 1980s] watching what we felt was the absolute heyday of our sport; we would like to celebrate that.

"We are also opening up what I would say will be the next heyday, maybe the biggest ever with the top category."

IMSA explained that the GTP name is also appropriate for the forthcoming era because the LMDh and LMH regulations allow manufacturers to incorporate design cues from road cars into their racing machinery.

GTP, which stood for Grand Touring Prototype, was introduced into what was then called the IMSA GT Championship in 1981 and ran until 1993 when it was replaced by the World Sports Car category. 

Manufacturers involved in GTP included Porsche, BMW, Ford, Jaguar, Nissan, Toyota and Chevrolet. 

Doonan explained that WEC promoter and Le Mans 24 Hours organiser the Automobile Club de l'Ouest backed IMSA's revival of the GTP name. 

Adoption of GTP name for 2023 returns IMSA to a heyday of multi-mark prototype racing in the late '80s and early '90s

Adoption of GTP name for 2023 returns IMSA to a heyday of multi-mark prototype racing in the late '80s and early '90s

Photo by: Motorsport Images

The WEC's top class was renamed Hypercar on the introduction of LMH this year and will retain this moniker when the LMDh cars arrive in 2023. 

"We have a really established relationship with Pierre [Fillon, ACO president] and all the folks on the steering committee that we have together," said Doonan. 

"When we mentioned that we were having discussions with our stakeholders about the GTP name, Pierre and everyone else were fully supportive.

"In the same way as the WEC had GTE and we had GT Le Mans, you have to do what's best for your market."

Doonan insisted that there had been "no pressure" applied on IMSA to adopt the Hypercar name. 

The LMDh category was announced by IMSA and the ACO in January 2020, but it wasn't until 18 months later that it was confirmed that LMH cars would be allowed to race against the LMDhs in the IMSA series

This will allow Toyota, Peugeot and Ferrari to join the five manufacturers – Porsche, Audi, Acura, Chevrolet and BMW – committed to racing LMDh machinery in IMSA from the start of next season.

shares
comments

Related video

Wickens “not just ticking a box” in racing return with Hyundai
Previous article

Wickens “not just ticking a box” in racing return with Hyundai
Next article

Daytona 24H: Albuquerque tops wet night practice in WTR Acura

Daytona 24H: Albuquerque tops wet night practice in WTR Acura
Load comments
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
Wickens “not just ticking a box” in racing return with Hyundai
IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge

Wickens “not just ticking a box” in racing return with Hyundai

Porsche and Audi to employ twin-turbo V8 for their LMDh cars
WEC

Porsche and Audi to employ twin-turbo V8 for their LMDh cars

When BMW added F1 'rocket fuel' to ignite Brabham's 1983 title push Plus
Formula 1

When BMW added F1 'rocket fuel' to ignite Brabham's 1983 title push

Latest news

Daytona 24H: Albuquerque tops wet night practice in WTR Acura
IMSA IMSA

Daytona 24H: Albuquerque tops wet night practice in WTR Acura

IMSA revives GTP name for its next-gen Prototypes
IMSA IMSA

IMSA revives GTP name for its next-gen Prototypes

Wickens “not just ticking a box” in racing return with Hyundai
IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge

Wickens “not just ticking a box” in racing return with Hyundai

Daytona 24H: AXR's Kobayashi tops rain-hit second practice
IMSA IMSA

Daytona 24H: AXR's Kobayashi tops rain-hit second practice

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories Plus

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

It took Pipo Derani no time at all to establish himself as a winner in IMSA, winning the Daytona 24 Hours and Sebring 12 Hours on his first two starts in 2016. But it took until the final corner of the 2021 season before he could become its champion, the culmination of a journey that he believes has made him a better driver

IMSA
Jan 16, 2022
How the next step in the IMSA and WEC convergence can reunite multiple fronts Plus

How the next step in the IMSA and WEC convergence can reunite multiple fronts

OPINION: Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why IMSA glory for Mazda would be a bittersweet ending Plus

Why IMSA glory for Mazda would be a bittersweet ending

Mazda believes it has never had a better chance of clinching the title in IMSA's Prototype division. Achieving this goal would be the bittersweet culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit

IMSA
Apr 11, 2021
The groundbreaking new boss leading GM's sportscar assault Plus

The groundbreaking new boss leading GM's sportscar assault

After taking over Corvette Racing from long-time custodian Doug Fehan, 34-year-old Laura Wontrop Klauser is leading General Motors through a transitional phase in sportscar racing. Here’s how she got into her dream role and what she plans to do with it

IMSA
Mar 21, 2021
Nine things to look out for at the 2021 Daytona 24 Hours Plus

Nine things to look out for at the 2021 Daytona 24 Hours

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Plus

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitter Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Plus

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories

IMSA
Jan 28, 2021
The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked Plus

The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked

The 2020 edition of the Florida sportscar classic is finally taking place this weekend, eight months after its traditional date in March. That meant there was plenty of time for Autosport to pour over its previous 67 races and select the best

IMSA
Nov 11, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.