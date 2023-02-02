Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Grosjean hopes to race Le Mans in 2024 if IndyCar schedule allows
IMSA News

20 years on: Porsche’s 911 GT Daytona 24 Hours giant-killing relived

IMSA’s new GTP class for LMDh cars had a more auspicious debut last weekend than the Daytona Prototypes that arrived in 2003. Back then, they were humbled by a GT Porsche 911, which won the Floridian sportscar classic by nine laps.

Charles Bradley
By:
Co-author:
Gary Watkins
20 years on: Porsche’s 911 GT Daytona 24 Hours giant-killing relived

Kevin Buckler’s The Racers Group outfit had won the GT class at Daytona in 2002, aided by two young Porsche factory drivers: Timo Bernhard and Jorg Bergmeister.

“2002 was the first time they’d ever been to the US, and it was with us,” says Buckler. “At first, I didn’t really want these Porsche UPS Junior Drivers – but they turned out to be legendary.”

Bernhard and Bergmeister usually didn’t get to talk much during races. They were regular team-mates back in the early 2000s, but during the 2003 race they had the chance to have a chat and set themselves what before the race would have looked like an outlandish target.

That goal was to win the famous event outright aboard a GT class car, and not even an entry from the top category (called GTS back then) for production-based machinery. 

“I’d stepped out of the car just before midnight and it was one of the rare times that I ran into Jorg during a race,” recalls two-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner Bernhard. “We were sat in the truck, and we said, ‘You know what, we can do this, we can win this overall.’ I really believed we could do it.”

Their car had moved into the lead as early as the sixth hour, after which Gentleman driver Michael Schrom, the fourth driver on the team, “did his couple of stints really well” relates Buckler. But their eyes remained focused on the big prize in their blue #66 996-shape GT3-RS.

“It was crazy,” says Buckler. “What I remember of our meeting prior to the race, we’d won [GT] the year before and at Le Mans, and it felt like we had the band back together. We knew the prototypes were fast, but we knew they were fragile, and the same with the GT1 cars.

The TRG Porsche undertaking a pit stop

The TRG Porsche undertaking a pit stop

“We just decided to go all-in from the beginning, none of this ‘95%’ stuff, just to see if we could stay with those guys on the lead lap. Almost six hours went by until the first yellow flag, and Jorg and I did doubles, and when that came out and I saw where we were on the leaderboard, we were right there.”

Bergmeister adds: “When we got into the lead, the first couple of full course yellows we messed up by pitting right away, which meant we were always losing our lap lead to the guys who were a lap down.

“We had quite some luck along the way, but we had by far the quickest GT car. It was in the good old days when there was no BoP. The pace was really good, no mistakes with the car, the team did a good job, there were no dramas.

“It was quite a small team but, after the victory, I think Kevin got a lot of new customers." Jorg Bergmeister

“There was a lot of driving for us and with the H-pattern gearbox it was quite a bit harder than it is now. I got a good workout.”

The fragility of the DPs on their debut was only half of story of the freak Daytona result, however. The cars from the GT class were barely much slower than the admittedly low-tech prototypes. A three-second gap in qualifying between the new cars and the proven GTs came down dramatically in the race. 

“They were quicker, but over a stint it was probably only a second or a second and a half a lap,” adds Bernhard. “Jorg and I did most of the driving through the night, and we decided to really push to see what happened.”

The highlight of the race for Buckler was a “magic morning stint” when he was battling with the remaining prototype at the sharp end: “I could see the Multimatic car [the Ford-powered MDP1 that was dubbed a Focus] in front of me. I just thought ‘I want that son of a bitch so bad’.

The Racer's Group Porsche comes to the line to finish the 24 hours

The Racer's Group Porsche comes to the line to finish the 24 hours

“I qualified at a 1m54.9s, and I cranked off ten 1m53s in a row, it was like my magic stint! Michael finished off the race and, oh my God, it changed history for us. As a company, it put us on a great trajectory.”

The quartet ended up winning with a nine-lap advantage at the front of the field, with Schrom taking the checkered flag. The highest-placed prototype, which suffered late dramas, was only fourth.

“We had what I call a proper 911 race: no issues whatsoever,” says Bernhard. “It was my first overall victory in one of the big endurance races. I was just 21 at the time and I don’t think I understood the significance. Over time it has come to mean more and more to me.”

Bergmeister recalls: “It was quite a small team but, after the victory, I think Kevin got a lot of new customers. Everybody at Porsche was really happy, they made a poster which I still have in the workshop, one of the only posters I ever kept. It was a big one.

“The watch is still in my safe, it’s never been worn. My first one, I gave to my dad, because he made everything possible for me, but unfortunately I got that one back too soon when he passed away. So that’s even more special.

“We went out a little bit to celebrate, but I think it was after the first year when we went to a club in Daytona and Timo couldn’t get a beer because he wasn’t old enough!”

Buckler confirms: “I think I got him one beer, but he got a little tipsy because he’s only little. It sure was wonderful driving with those guys.”

After hanging up his helmet to concentrate on running his team in various divisions, as well as his Adobe Road winery business, Buckler celebrated their amazing achievement 20 years on with a lavish reunion party at Daytona’s suite on the shores of Lake Lloyd. Schrom (below) demonstrated the car on track too.

“After I got out of the car, my buzz was running complex programs, so we ran five cars or more, eight years in a row,” says Buckler. “We had 74 entries and 215 drivers, so we did a reunion, so we had 275 people who’ve come back who are associated with the team.

“We had such a great time this weekend at Daytona, just like we did 20 years ago!”

Michael Schrom, TRG Motorsports

Michael Schrom, TRG Motorsports

Photo by: Motorsport Images

shares
comments
Grosjean hopes to race Le Mans in 2024 if IndyCar schedule allows
Previous article

Grosjean hopes to race Le Mans in 2024 if IndyCar schedule allows
Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
NASCAR's Garage 56 Le Mans team "has a lot of work to do" after Button test debut Garage 56 Daytona testing
Le Mans

NASCAR's Garage 56 Le Mans team "has a lot of work to do" after Button test debut

“Huge asset” Button adds NASCAR Garage 56 driver change hurdle Garage 56 Daytona testing
Le Mans

“Huge asset” Button adds NASCAR Garage 56 driver change hurdle

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era Plus
IMSA

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Latest news

Ford remains committed to WRC amid F1 return
WRC WRC

Ford remains committed to WRC amid F1 return

Ford has stated that it remains committed to its programme in the World Rally Championship following confirmation of its return to Formula 1 as an engine supplier from 2026.

Dixon: Ganassi found two "big things" to improve IndyCar form
IndyCar IndyCar

Dixon: Ganassi found two "big things" to improve IndyCar form

Six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon says Chip Ganassi Racing has focused on improving its road course form after inconsistencies last season, and believes there has been breakthroughs for 2023.

Armstrong feels “confident” adapting to “very natural” IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar

Armstrong feels “confident” adapting to “very natural” IndyCar

Chip Ganassi Racing rookie Marcus Armstrong says he already feels confident in an IndyCar, after just two days of testing ahead of the 2023 season.

FIA reveals six F1 engine suppliers signed up for 2026
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA reveals six F1 engine suppliers signed up for 2026

The FIA has revealed that six manufacturers have signed up for the next generation of Formula 1 engine regulations starting in 2026, including Red Bull Ford, Audi and Honda.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era Plus

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

After much anticipation, the new dawn for sportscar racing got underway with a result that mirrored last year's IMSA SportsCar Championship's season-opener run to the previous DPi rules. Here's how Acura once again took top honours in the Daytona 24 Hours with a 1-2 led by Meyer Shank Racing, as the new GTP class for LMDh hybrid prototypes made its bow

IMSA
Jan 30, 2023
The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut Plus

The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut

The new LMDh era finally begins in earnest this weekend with the IMSA SportsCar Championship curtain-raiser at Daytona. The prospect of multiple marques going all guns blazing for victory over 24 hours is a salivating one for fans of sportscar racing, but what are the chances of the new hybrid machines (known as GTP cars Stateside) proving reliable enough to win on debut?

IMSA
Jan 27, 2023
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Plus

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Much like German OEM rival Porsche, BMW's absence from sportscar racing’s top flight will be ended this weekend when a pair of M Hybrid V8 prototypes make their debut in the Daytona 24 Hours. A programme focused on the IMSA SportsCar Championship for now will expand to the World Endurance Championship and Le Mans next year, in a sign of both its ambition and pragmatism

IMSA
Jan 26, 2023
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era Plus

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Porsche and Penske have teamed up to tackle the world's biggest sportscar races in 2023 with the new 963 LMDh car. Autosport was on hand at the recent Daytona test to hear from key players in the partnership as it prepares for dual campaigns across the IMSA SportsCar Championship and World Endurance Championship

IMSA
Jan 5, 2023
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right Plus

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Nyck de Vries’s Italian GP exploits weren’t the first post-eleventh-hour call-up in motorsport history, and won’t be the last either. Here are some offbeat tales from the past

General
Dec 26, 2022
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age Plus

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The organisers of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship worked together to devise the popular new LMDh rule set. But to turn it from an idea into reality, some serious compromises were involved - both from the prospective LMDh entrants and those with existing Le Mans Hypercar projects...

IMSA
Nov 25, 2022
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Plus

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, were voted as Autosport's greatest sportscar in 2020 - here's why

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Plus

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.