Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / How Blomqvist rediscovered Verstappen-beating potential at MSR
IMSA / Daytona 24 Hours News

GTD Pro win a “proper send-off” for retiring IMSA stalwart MacNeil

Winning the GTD Pro class at the Daytona 24 Hours was a fitting way for Cooper MacNeil to retire from racing in the IMSA SportsCar Championship, says team-mate Jules Gounon.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
GTD Pro win a “proper send-off” for retiring IMSA stalwart MacNeil

The Proton Competition-run WeatherTech Racing Mercedes AMG GT3 which MacNeil shared with factory Mercedes drivers Gounon, Daniel Juncadella and Maro Engel led 229 of the 729 laps that their car completed and won the class by 3.9 seconds after an absorbing three-way fight with the factory Corvette Racing C8.R and the #14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F.

The only setbacks for the team over the 24 hours were two pitlane penalties, one for spinning the rear wheels while the car was on its jacks, the other for running over an air hose.

Two-time American Le Mans Series GTC class champion MacNeil has announced that he is now hanging up his helmet to focus on business commitments with the WeatherTech group after an IMSA career that counts three class wins at Petit Le Mans (2018, 2020 and 2021), the 2021 Sebring 12 Hours and finally the Daytona 24.

MacNeil said: “Before this race, my greatest accomplishment in racing was finishing second at Le Mans [in GTE Am] last year. To finish my career in IMSA with a win at Daytona… you can’t ask for more.

“I couldn’t have done it without my dad (David MacNeil), WeatherTech and Christian Ried and his Proton team.

“Mercedes gave us three of their best drivers, they build a great car that was fast and fair. It was us, Corvette and Lexus for the last fourth of the race.

“You have to have all of the elements to win here, car, drivers, support, teamwork and fast drivers. We had all of that today.”

Gounon, who will race the car full-time this year alongside Juncadella, agreed that the result was a worthy send-off for the 30-year-old American.

Said Gounon: “To win for David and Cooper and WeatherTech is a privilege. I think it was Cooper’s last race in IMSA, so this is a proper send-off.

#79 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes AMG GT3: Cooper MacNeil, Daniel Juncadella, Jules Gounon, Maro Engel

#79 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes AMG GT3: Cooper MacNeil, Daniel Juncadella, Jules Gounon, Maro Engel

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

“You need to be the best on the track and in the pits to win this race and we were, over the 24 hours.

“Cooper, Maro, and Dani all drove great, and I had a good day myself. I think tonight we can celebrate with something nice on our wrist.”

Because the car was leading at quarter, half and three-quarter distance, WeatherTech Racing also made a strong start for its bid to win the Michelin Endurance Cup as well as the overall GTD Pro championship.

Juncadella added: “To start the year like this with a bang is great!

“I am thankful to the MacNeil family for a great effort and support. I love racing here and starting the year like this is great.

“We scored all the points available – the six-hour, 12-hour, and 18-hour endurance points and the overall win. Just great!”

shares
comments

Related video

How Blomqvist rediscovered Verstappen-beating potential at MSR
Previous article

How Blomqvist rediscovered Verstappen-beating potential at MSR
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Sordo aims to bring F1 influence to RLL IndyCar team
IndyCar

Sordo aims to bring F1 influence to RLL IndyCar team

Bourdais “surprised” Cadillac was beaten on pace in Daytona 24 Hours Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA

Bourdais “surprised” Cadillac was beaten on pace in Daytona 24 Hours

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Indy 500 Plus
IndyCar

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Latest news

NASCAR bans Chastain Martinsville wall-ride manoeuvre
Video Inside
NASCAR NASCAR

NASCAR bans Chastain Martinsville wall-ride manoeuvre

NASCAR has decided to ban the wall-ride manoeuvre made famous by Ross Chastain at Martinsville that secured him a place in the Championship 4.

Gasly: Mindset for Alpine is "completely different" to Red Bull F1 move
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly: Mindset for Alpine is "completely different" to Red Bull F1 move

Pierre Gasly says he has a "completely different" mindset for his Alpine Formula 1 move thanks to lessons taken from his failed stint at Red Bull in 2019.

GTD Pro win a “proper send-off” for retiring IMSA stalwart MacNeil
IMSA IMSA

GTD Pro win a “proper send-off” for retiring IMSA stalwart MacNeil

Winning the GTD Pro class at the Daytona 24 Hours was a fitting way for Cooper MacNeil to retire from racing in the IMSA SportsCar Championship, says team-mate Jules Gounon.

The all-French F1 partnership that Ocon and Gasly hope to emulate Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The all-French F1 partnership that Ocon and Gasly hope to emulate

Alpine’s signing of Pierre Gasly alongside Esteban Ocon revives memories of a famous all-French line-up, albeit in the red of Ferrari, for BEN EDWARDS. Can the former AlphaTauri man's arrival help the French team on its path back to winning ways in a tribute act to the Prancing Horse's title-winning 1983?

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era Plus

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

After much anticipation, the new dawn for sportscar racing got underway with a result that mirrored last year's IMSA SportsCar Championship's season-opener run to the previous DPi rules. Here's how Acura once again took top honours in the Daytona 24 Hours with a 1-2 led by Meyer Shank Racing, as the new GTP class for LMDh hybrid prototypes made its bow

IMSA
Jan 30, 2023
The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut Plus

The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut

The new LMDh era finally begins in earnest this weekend with the IMSA SportsCar Championship curtain-raiser at Daytona. The prospect of multiple marques going all guns blazing for victory over 24 hours is a salivating one for fans of sportscar racing, but what are the chances of the new hybrid machines (known as GTP cars Stateside) proving reliable enough to win on debut?

IMSA
Jan 27, 2023
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Plus

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Much like German OEM rival Porsche, BMW's absence from sportscar racing’s top flight will be ended this weekend when a pair of M Hybrid V8 prototypes make their debut in the Daytona 24 Hours. A programme focused on the IMSA SportsCar Championship for now will expand to the World Endurance Championship and Le Mans next year, in a sign of both its ambition and pragmatism

IMSA
Jan 26, 2023
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era Plus

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Porsche and Penske have teamed up to tackle the world's biggest sportscar races in 2023 with the new 963 LMDh car. Autosport was on hand at the recent Daytona test to hear from key players in the partnership as it prepares for dual campaigns across the IMSA SportsCar Championship and World Endurance Championship

IMSA
Jan 5, 2023
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right Plus

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Nyck de Vries’s Italian GP exploits weren’t the first post-eleventh-hour call-up in motorsport history, and won’t be the last either. Here are some offbeat tales from the past

General
Dec 26, 2022
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age Plus

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The organisers of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship worked together to devise the popular new LMDh rule set. But to turn it from an idea into reality, some serious compromises were involved - both from the prospective LMDh entrants and those with existing Le Mans Hypercar projects...

IMSA
Nov 25, 2022
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Plus

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, were voted as Autosport's greatest sportscar in 2020 - here's why

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Plus

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.