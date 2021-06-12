Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Goodwood Revival announces race line-up for 2021 edition
Historics News

Permanent memorial to Stirling Moss unveiled at Shelsley Walsh

By:

The life of legendary racer Sir Stirling Moss OBE will be permanently honoured at Shelsley Walsh following the unveiling of a blue plaque in his memory at the Worcestershire venue.

Permanent memorial to Stirling Moss unveiled at Shelsley Walsh

Moss, who died in April 2020 at the age of 90, is regarded as one of motorsport's greatest all-rounders, achieving success in Formula 1 and sportscar events before his career was prematurely cut short by an accident at Goodwood in 1962.

He later returned to racing in the British Saloon Car Championship with Audi, although his comeback was largely unsuccessful.

PLUS: When a box-office F1 star wound back the years in tin-tops

The plaque's unveiling at the famous Shelsley hillclimb course coincided with the start of the 60th anniversary Jaguar E-type celebrations, and was inspired by publisher Phillip Porter in memory of his long-standing friend.

The blue plaque was presented by the Worcester Civic Society and is now in the courtyard area at Shelsley Walsh.

On hand for the unveiling was the road-going Jaguar XK120 ‘LVC 345’, which was Moss's own road car in the early 1950s and used by him to travel to races across Europe. It has been recently restored in the Moss’s early racing colours.

Moss was later patron of the International Jaguar UK Club for two decades.

Moss started his motorsport career at hillclimb venues like Shelsley Walsh in the late 1940s. In 1948, Moss won his class at Shelsley in his Cooper 500 and a year later set fastest time of the day for un-supercharged cars.

 

In 1951, Moss scored a breakthrough victory in a privately entered Jaguar XK120 in the Tourist Trophy at Dundrod and that led to a drive with the works Jaguar team in C-types and then D-types until he joined Mercedes in 1955.

PLUS: Sir Stirling Moss' 10 greatest drives 

Porter said: “Stirling Moss was the first sporting superstar. For me, he was simply the greatest and Shelsley is an appropriate place for the plaque.

“He was my great hero and he went on to become one of the world's greatest racing drivers and forge strong links with Jaguar. He was a Jaguar a devotee for all of his life.”

shares
comments

Related video

Goodwood Revival announces race line-up for 2021 edition

Previous article

Goodwood Revival announces race line-up for 2021 edition
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier

1h
2
Road racing

Isle of Man TT to be shown live for the first time in 2022

14h
3
National

The mouthwatering title fight resulting from a BTCC ace's exile

21h
4
Formula 1

Mazepin clarifies rumours about Russian military service

1d
5
WEC

Le Mans 24 Hours: Cause of Loic Duval's crash still unknown

Jun 12, 2014
Latest news
Permanent memorial to Stirling Moss unveiled at Shelsley Walsh
HIST

Permanent memorial to Stirling Moss unveiled at Shelsley Walsh

26m
Goodwood Revival announces race line-up for 2021 edition
NTNL

Goodwood Revival announces race line-up for 2021 edition

Jun 10, 2021
Tyrrell Trophy to be presented at Brands Hatch
HIST

Tyrrell Trophy to be presented at Brands Hatch

May 27, 2021
Keen and Igoe star in British GT as spectators return to national events
NTNL

Keen and Igoe star in British GT as spectators return to national events

May 26, 2021
Silverstone re-opens to spectators for first time since November 2019
HIST

Silverstone re-opens to spectators for first time since November 2019

May 18, 2021
More
Paul Lawrence
Goodwood Revival announces race line-up for 2021 edition
National

Goodwood Revival announces race line-up for 2021 edition

Tyrrell Trophy to be presented at Brands Hatch
Historics

Tyrrell Trophy to be presented at Brands Hatch

Silverstone re-opens to spectators for first time since November 2019
Historics

Silverstone re-opens to spectators for first time since November 2019

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The painstaking process behind reviving Solberg's Subaru WRC steed Plus

The painstaking process behind reviving Solberg's Subaru WRC steed

With attention to detail the first concern, Prodrive’s new Legends department has completed its first restoration project on Petter Solberg's 2004 Rally Japan winner – and is busily gearing up for more

Historics
May 13, 2021
The unusual racing journey forged by a youthful historics ace Plus

The unusual racing journey forged by a youthful historics ace

Two championships and two class titles in four seasons mark historics ace Benn Tilley as a special talent. Here’s how the Lincolnshire racer progressed from Junior Saloons to become Autosport’s top club driver of 2020

Historics
Apr 5, 2021
How the Marshall club racing dynasty remains intact Plus

How the Marshall club racing dynasty remains intact

As the son of club racing legend Gerry, Gregor Marshall has racing in his blood. Although his ambitions are modest, his determination to get his Vauxhall Firenza on the grid at the 2020 Goodwood SpeedWeek tells of a driver who relishes a challenge

Historics
Mar 4, 2021
The resurrection of a famous Le Mans shape Plus

The resurrection of a famous Le Mans shape

Seemingly lost forever, the Bristol 450 coupe design is racing again thanks to one of historic racing's feel-good projects

Historics
Oct 6, 2020
The indie rocker's renaissance in historic touring cars Plus

The indie rocker's renaissance in historic touring cars

Camaros, Capris and Rover SD1s have hogged the stage as Group 1 touring cars returned to popularity. But there are alternative ways to race, and some eclectic machinery can be found if you look closely

Historics
Apr 7, 2020
Why pro success in historics shouldn't be taken for granted Plus

Why pro success in historics shouldn't be taken for granted

High-profile cameos at top historic events are increasingly common. ELMS champion and historic ace Sam Hancock explains why they can't be expected to jump straight in at the sharp end

Historics
Apr 5, 2020
The historic racing ace keeping classic Jaguars winning Plus

The historic racing ace keeping classic Jaguars winning

An ace preparer of historic Jaguars, Gary Pearson is also one of the world's leading drivers of some of the greatest sports-racers, and has built an enviable record of success in the major Goodwood meetings. Now 60, he's showing no signs of slowing down

Historics
Mar 28, 2020
The unintended consequences of banning pros from historics Plus

The unintended consequences of banning pros from historics

OPINION: Clubs and organisers understandably need to control driving standards in their events, but Masters Historic Racing's recent crackdown on its 'pro' racers could be counterproductive

Historics
Feb 23, 2020

Trending Today

Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier

Isle of Man TT to be shown live for the first time in 2022
Road racing Road racing

Isle of Man TT to be shown live for the first time in 2022

The mouthwatering title fight resulting from a BTCC ace's exile Plus
National National

The mouthwatering title fight resulting from a BTCC ace's exile

Mazepin clarifies rumours about Russian military service
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin clarifies rumours about Russian military service

Le Mans 24 Hours: Cause of Loic Duval's crash still unknown
WEC WEC

Le Mans 24 Hours: Cause of Loic Duval's crash still unknown

Mercedes has "really promising" theory about recent F1 struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes has "really promising" theory about recent F1 struggles

Detroit IMSA: Magnussen beats Tincknell for first pole since 2013
IMSA IMSA

Detroit IMSA: Magnussen beats Tincknell for first pole since 2013

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture

Latest news

Permanent memorial to Stirling Moss unveiled at Shelsley Walsh
Historics Historics

Permanent memorial to Stirling Moss unveiled at Shelsley Walsh

Goodwood Revival announces race line-up for 2021 edition
National National

Goodwood Revival announces race line-up for 2021 edition

Tyrrell Trophy to be presented at Brands Hatch
Historics Historics

Tyrrell Trophy to be presented at Brands Hatch

Keen and Igoe star in British GT as spectators return to national events
National National

Keen and Igoe star in British GT as spectators return to national events

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.