Tyrrell Trophy to be presented at Brands Hatch

The Masters Historic Racing event on the Grand Prix circuit at the Kent venue includes races for Formula 1 cars of the 1970s and early 1980s, a golden era for Ken Tyrrell and his Tyrrell Racing Organisation.

The Tyrrell Trophy will be presented to the nominated 'driver of the weekend' by Adam Tyrrell, grandson of the race team boss. The new trophy will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Tyrrell's first F1 manufacturers' title with a car of its own design.

Amid a full programme of Masters racing, which includes the Endurance Legends Series, the weekend's Historic F1 entry includes three Tyrrells. The continuation model P34 six-wheeler of Jonathan Holtzman was manufactured with the blessing of the Tyrrell family from the original designs. Holtzman gave the car its Brands Hatch debut at this event in 2020, which was delayed until August due to the COVID pandemic.

The other Tyrrells in action are the 1984 012 of Ian Simmonds and the 1982 011 in, remarkably, the hands of the unrelated Ken Tyrrell from America. It will be his first experience of the challenging Brands Hatch Grand Prix circuit.

The original Ken Tyrrell started racing in 1952 in the 500cc Formula 3 category at the age of 28 and raced at Brands Hatch regularly during seven seasons of competition before retiring from racing to concentrate on running a team.

Tyrrell’s team climbed up the ranks to F1 and eventually built its own cars. In 1971, half a century ago, Jackie Stewart gave the team its first world championship crown as he took his Tyrrell 003 to the drivers’ title. The team also won the first of two manufacturers’ titles and that anniversary will be celebrated this weekend.

The Tyrrell team was ultimately sold to become British American Racing in 1997 and Ken Tyrrell died four years later, aged 77, after a truly remarkable life in motor racing.

