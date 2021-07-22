How modern challenges are confronting historic racing
OPINION: The Brands Hatch Historic Superprix earlier this month highlighted the big challenges of today, with costs, driver demographics and the pandemic all playing a role
How a flawed ‘throwback’ series gained acceptance
Against all odds, the series for V12-powered Superleague Formula cars adorning the liveries of football clubs earned a place in the hearts of many. Even 10 years on from its last race, on this day in 2011, it is fondly remembered by those who were part of it
The one-off backmarker brought back to life after half a century
The unique McKee-Chevrolet Mahrya achieved very limited success in period. But over half a century after it was shuttered, it has completed a 17-year restoration and is once again turning heads on the track
The painstaking process behind reviving Solberg's Subaru WRC steed
With attention to detail the first concern, Prodrive’s new Legends department has completed its first restoration project on Petter Solberg's 2004 Rally Japan winner – and is busily gearing up for more
The unusual racing journey forged by a youthful historics ace
Two championships and two class titles in four seasons mark historics ace Benn Tilley as a special talent. Here’s how the Lincolnshire racer progressed from Junior Saloons to become Autosport’s top club driver of 2020
How the Marshall club racing dynasty remains intact
As the son of club racing legend Gerry, Gregor Marshall has racing in his blood. Although his ambitions are modest, his determination to get his Vauxhall Firenza on the grid at the 2020 Goodwood SpeedWeek tells of a driver who relishes a challenge
The resurrection of a famous Le Mans shape
Seemingly lost forever, the Bristol 450 coupe design is racing again thanks to one of historic racing's feel-good projects
The indie rocker's renaissance in historic touring cars
Camaros, Capris and Rover SD1s have hogged the stage as Group 1 touring cars returned to popularity. But there are alternative ways to race, and some eclectic machinery can be found if you look closely
Why pro success in historics shouldn't be taken for granted
High-profile cameos at top historic events are increasingly common. ELMS champion and historic ace Sam Hancock explains why they can't be expected to jump straight in at the sharp end