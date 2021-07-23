Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How modern challenges are confronting historic racing
Historics News

Freddie Hunt, son of F1 champion James, set for historic racing debut

By:

Freddie Hunt, son of 1976 Formula 1 world champion James, will make his debut in historic racing at The Classic, Silverstone (30 Jul - 1 Aug).

Freddie Hunt, son of F1 champion James, set for historic racing debut

Hunt followed a single-seater career in his early racing years but has now accepted an invitation to share the mighty Group A Nissan Skyline touring car of Ric Wood in the Historic Touring Car Challenge at the biggest historic racing festival of the season.

After a recent test at Oulton Park Wood, who has now built four examples of the four-wheel-drive touring car of the late 1980s, confirmed that Hunt would share the car, nicknamed ‘Godzilla’, in the 45-minute, two-driver race.

Hunt said: “The car is awesome and I’m really looking forward to the race. I’ve never driven a Group A car before.

"I’ve got my sights set on racing an LMP car at the Le Mans 24 hour, so a fast car on a big grid with driver change is great experience. Massive thanks to Ric for giving me the opportunity to race ‘Godzilla’.”

“It’s great to have Freddie on board for such an iconic race meeting in ‘Godzilla’,” said Wood.

“Naturally we’ll be going for the best result possible on the day, but it will be fantastic to see the name Hunt racing on the F1 track at Silverstone, especially in one of my cars!”

Over the last couple of seasons, Wood has proved the Skyline to be a race winner in the Historic Touring Car Challenge where it goes up against Ford Sierra RS500 Cosworths and BMW M3s.

The Skylines are renowned for spitting out huge flames from the exhaust on gear changes.

 

Record grids for The Classic, Silverstone

The biggest grids ever seen UK historic racing are set to be a feature of The Classic, Silverstone.

In 2019, a special dispensation allowed a 60-car grid of Minis to race at the event, but that number will be bettered by at least two grids this time around after a revision to the Silverstone track licence increased the grid capacity for the Grand Prix circuit from 58 to 61 cars for certain sports and saloon categories.

Never in UK historic racing has a grid of more than 60 cars been unleashed, but two of the grids at The Classic are planning to field a capacity 61 cars.

Taking advantage of the grid increase are the International Trophy for Classic GT Cars (Masters Pre ’66) and the combined Royal Automobile Club Woodcote Trophy and Stirling Moss Trophy from Motor Racing Legends.

The Woodcote and Moss Trophy race has been granted the prime Saturday evening slot for this year and will run for 50 minutes as the sun sets on Saturday, finishing at 2100hrs.

This year’s Classic is the 30th anniversary edition of the event that can trace its history back to 1990. Birthday celebrations were delayed a year when the 2020 edition was lost to COVID.

It will be the first time that the Stirling Moss Trophy has been contested at Silverstone since Sir Stirling’s death in spring 2020. The winner will be presented with the trophy that Moss was awarded for winning the 1955 British Grand Prix, his maiden GP victory.

“We are very grateful that Motorsport UK has allowed us to invite a record number of entrants – more so after the frustrations of last year, which have resulted in lots of pent-up demand and excitement. We don’t want to disappoint anyone wanting to join us at The Classic,” said Duncan Wiltshire of Motor Racing Legends.

Article lead image produced by Marvin Hall.

shares
comments
How modern challenges are confronting historic racing

Previous article

How modern challenges are confronting historic racing

Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

1 d
2
Formula 1

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen debate

2 d
3
Formula 1

F1 teams warned over lobbying stewards after British GP controversy

20 h
4
Formula 1

Bottas in Alfa Romeo F1 link for 2022, if Mercedes opts for Russell

1 h
5
Formula 1

Ricciardo "past the point of frustration" with McLaren F1 struggles

18 h
Latest news
Freddie Hunt, son of F1 champion James, set for historic racing debut
HIST

Freddie Hunt, son of F1 champion James, set for historic racing debut

40m
How modern challenges are confronting historic racing
HIST

How modern challenges are confronting historic racing

19 h
How a flawed ‘throwback’ series gained acceptance Plus
HIST

How a flawed ‘throwback’ series gained acceptance

Jul 17, 2021
The one-off backmarker brought back to life after half a century Plus
HIST

The one-off backmarker brought back to life after half a century

Jul 16, 2021
Bell beats Pastrana to Goodwood Festival of Speed Shootout honours
HIST

Bell beats Pastrana to Goodwood Festival of Speed Shootout honours

Jul 11, 2021
More
Paul Lawrence
Historic races added to F1 British GP schedule in place of Porsche Supercup
Historics

Historic races added to F1 British GP schedule in place of Porsche Supercup

Martin and Alex Brundle team up for E-type race at The Classic at Silverstone
Historics

Martin and Alex Brundle team up for E-type race at The Classic at Silverstone

Burns' 2001 WRC title to be celebrated at Shelsley Walsh Classic Nostalgia event
Historics

Burns' 2001 WRC title to be celebrated at Shelsley Walsh Classic Nostalgia event

Trending Today

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen debate
Formula 1 Formula 1

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen debate

F1 teams warned over lobbying stewards after British GP controversy
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 teams warned over lobbying stewards after British GP controversy

Bottas in Alfa Romeo F1 link for 2022, if Mercedes opts for Russell
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas in Alfa Romeo F1 link for 2022, if Mercedes opts for Russell

Ricciardo "past the point of frustration" with McLaren F1 struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo "past the point of frustration" with McLaren F1 struggles

Russell can't understand qualifying form with "ninth quickest car"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell can't understand qualifying form with "ninth quickest car"

Alonso: F1 sprint format needs “spicy” qualifying on Friday
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: F1 sprint format needs “spicy” qualifying on Friday

F1 reveals Monza schedule including 18-lap sprint race
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 reveals Monza schedule including 18-lap sprint race

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How a flawed ‘throwback’ series gained acceptance Plus

How a flawed ‘throwback’ series gained acceptance

Against all odds, the series for V12-powered Superleague Formula cars adorning the liveries of football clubs earned a place in the hearts of many. Even 10 years on from its last race, on this day in 2011, it is fondly remembered by those who were part of it

Historics
Jul 17, 2021
The one-off backmarker brought back to life after half a century Plus

The one-off backmarker brought back to life after half a century

The unique McKee-Chevrolet Mahrya achieved very limited success in period. But over half a century after it was shuttered, it has completed a 17-year restoration and is once again turning heads on the track

Historics
Jul 16, 2021
The painstaking process behind reviving Solberg's Subaru WRC steed Plus

The painstaking process behind reviving Solberg's Subaru WRC steed

With attention to detail the first concern, Prodrive’s new Legends department has completed its first restoration project on Petter Solberg's 2004 Rally Japan winner – and is busily gearing up for more

Historics
May 13, 2021
The unusual racing journey forged by a youthful historics ace Plus

The unusual racing journey forged by a youthful historics ace

Two championships and two class titles in four seasons mark historics ace Benn Tilley as a special talent. Here’s how the Lincolnshire racer progressed from Junior Saloons to become Autosport’s top club driver of 2020

Historics
Apr 5, 2021
How the Marshall club racing dynasty remains intact Plus

How the Marshall club racing dynasty remains intact

As the son of club racing legend Gerry, Gregor Marshall has racing in his blood. Although his ambitions are modest, his determination to get his Vauxhall Firenza on the grid at the 2020 Goodwood SpeedWeek tells of a driver who relishes a challenge

Historics
Mar 4, 2021
The resurrection of a famous Le Mans shape Plus

The resurrection of a famous Le Mans shape

Seemingly lost forever, the Bristol 450 coupe design is racing again thanks to one of historic racing's feel-good projects

Historics
Oct 6, 2020
The indie rocker's renaissance in historic touring cars Plus

The indie rocker's renaissance in historic touring cars

Camaros, Capris and Rover SD1s have hogged the stage as Group 1 touring cars returned to popularity. But there are alternative ways to race, and some eclectic machinery can be found if you look closely

Historics
Apr 7, 2020
Why pro success in historics shouldn't be taken for granted Plus

Why pro success in historics shouldn't be taken for granted

High-profile cameos at top historic events are increasingly common. ELMS champion and historic ace Sam Hancock explains why they can't be expected to jump straight in at the sharp end

Historics
Apr 5, 2020

Latest news

Freddie Hunt, son of F1 champion James, set for historic racing debut
Historics Historics

Freddie Hunt, son of F1 champion James, set for historic racing debut

How modern challenges are confronting historic racing
Historics Historics

How modern challenges are confronting historic racing

How a flawed ‘throwback’ series gained acceptance Plus
Historics Historics

How a flawed ‘throwback’ series gained acceptance

The one-off backmarker brought back to life after half a century Plus
Historics Historics

The one-off backmarker brought back to life after half a century

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.