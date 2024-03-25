Formula E champion Dennis makes GTWCE Endurance return with Century BMW
Formula E world champion Jake Dennis will contest a full season of the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup for the first time since 2019 with BMW squad Century Motorsport.
Jake Dennis, Andretti Global, 1st position, celebrates on the podium
Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Darren Leung, BMW M Team WRT
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
