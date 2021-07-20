Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / British GT to introduce 'harsher deterrents' for contact after Donington crashes
GT News

Porsche squad Frikadelli pulls Spa 24h entries after floods

By:

Porsche outfit Frikadelli Racing has withdrawn its pair of entries for the upcoming Spa 24 Hours due to the effects of the recent flood disaster in the western part of Germany.

Porsche squad Frikadelli pulls Spa 24h entries after floods

Frikadelli had planned to run two Porsche 911 GT3 Rs for the Intercontinental GT Challenge season opener on 31 July-1 August in the Belgian Ardennes.

Dennis Olsen, Frederic Makowiecki and Patrick Pilet were set to share driving duties in the #3 car, while 2019 winner Michael Christensen, Thomas Preining and Julien Andlauer were set to pilot the sister #13 machine.

At least 157 people in Germany are reported to have been killed in the floods, which also affected parts of Belgium, the Netherlands and France.

"The events of the past week have deeply shaken all of us," said Frikadelli team boss Klaus Abbelen.

"As team members of ours in the family or circle of friends have also been affected by the flood disaster, I have decided to cancel our planned race entry at Spa-Francorchamps.

"Despite all our love for motorsport, coming to terms with what happened and providing help in such an exceptional situation has absolute priority. I am very pleased that Porsche also shares this view and stands behind our decision."

Porsche GT3 project manager Sebastian Golz told Autosport: "Of course we understand that Frikadelli Racing made the decision not to compete in Spa against the backdrop of the flood disaster in the Eifel.

"Numerous employees of our customer team from Barweiler are directly affected. At a time like this, motorsport naturally takes a back seat."

Frikadelli won this year's Nurburgring 24 qualifying race with the crew set to drive the #3 Porsche at Spa

Frikadelli won this year's Nurburgring 24 qualifying race with the crew set to drive the #3 Porsche at Spa

Photo by: Gruppe C GmbH

Porsche had been set to field eight cars in the Pro class at Spa, although it will remain the best-represented manufacturer in the class even following Frikadelli's withdrawal.

As things stand, Dinamic Motorsport and KCMG are set to run two-car squads, while Rutronik Racing and 2019 event winner GPX Racing will run one car apiece, but Golz hinted that Porsche may look to try and field additional cars in Frikadelli's absence.

"Together with the GT3 customer teams, Porsche is now trying to compensate for the withdrawal of Frikadelli Racing as best as possible," he said. "I can't say at the moment how this will ultimately turn out.

"In any case, we are looking for a short-term solution in order to realise the strongest possible overall appearance with our partners at the Spa 24 Hours."

shares
comments

Related video

British GT to introduce 'harsher deterrents' for contact after Donington crashes

Previous article

British GT to introduce 'harsher deterrents' for contact after Donington crashes
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

The hidden consequences of Verstappen's British GP crash

3 h
2
Formula 1

Wolff: Hamilton is the opposite of a dirty F1 driver

3 h
3
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Hamilton “went in too hot” but not to blame in clash with Verstappen

21 h
4
Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1’s 2021 British Grand Prix

21 h
5
Formula 1

Tech: A look at Mercedes and Red Bull's F1 British GP floor designs

1 h
Latest news
Porsche squad Frikadelli pulls Spa 24h entries after floods
GT

Porsche squad Frikadelli pulls Spa 24h entries after floods

19m
British GT to introduce 'harsher deterrents' for contact after Donington crashes
GT

British GT to introduce 'harsher deterrents' for contact after Donington crashes

Jul 15, 2021
Nordschleife corner named after late Nurburgring ace Schmitz
GT

Nordschleife corner named after late Nurburgring ace Schmitz

Jun 18, 2021
The latest chapter in Piquet's diverse racing career
GT

The latest chapter in Piquet's diverse racing career

Jun 17, 2021
Tandy, Vanthoor join KCMG to defend Spa 24 Hours victory
GT

Tandy, Vanthoor join KCMG to defend Spa 24 Hours victory

Jun 15, 2021

Trending Today

The hidden consequences of Verstappen's British GP crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

The hidden consequences of Verstappen's British GP crash

Wolff: Hamilton is the opposite of a dirty F1 driver
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Hamilton is the opposite of a dirty F1 driver

Ricciardo: Hamilton “went in too hot” but not to blame in clash with Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: Hamilton “went in too hot” but not to blame in clash with Verstappen

10 things we learned from F1’s 2021 British Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1’s 2021 British Grand Prix

Tech: A look at Mercedes and Red Bull's F1 British GP floor designs
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tech: A look at Mercedes and Red Bull's F1 British GP floor designs

Hamilton wants to restore “respect” with Verstappen in F1 battles
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton wants to restore “respect” with Verstappen in F1 battles

Alfa Romeo could replace both Raikkonen and Giovinazzi in F1 for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo could replace both Raikkonen and Giovinazzi in F1 for 2022

Mercedes: British GP red flag saved Hamilton from retirement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: British GP red flag saved Hamilton from retirement

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat Plus

The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat

It's a significant achievement to win one 24-hour race in a year, let alone two, and with different manufacturers, but that's exactly what ROWE Racing did in 2020 at the Nurburgring and Spa. This weekend's German classic offers the DTM newcomer a chance of another unique double to add to its growing collection of accolades

GT
Jun 3, 2021
The new threat facing motorsport's greatest success story Plus

The new threat facing motorsport's greatest success story

The manufacturers were unconvinced – and even hostile – when Stephane Ratel launched GT3 in 2006. Now, 15 years on from its debut, they’ve sold more than 2000 cars and counting, but its continued expansion puts the increasingly globalised category at risk of losing its roots

GT
May 25, 2021
The Lamborghini teams plotting to stop a RAM raid on British GT Plus

The Lamborghini teams plotting to stop a RAM raid on British GT

With the Silver pairings that dominated 2020 now banned, Mercedes pair Yelmer Buurman and Ian Loggie could be in the box seat after winning last year's Pro-Am crown. But a swarm of Lamborghinis, with the defending outright champion among them, will ensure they face tough opposition

GT
May 21, 2021
How McLaren’s GT3 ‘single-seater’ defies expectations Plus

How McLaren’s GT3 ‘single-seater’ defies expectations

Time in a thoroughbred racer leaves you searching for time in yourself, especially when the rewards for total commitment are so high, as our man discovered at Snetterton

GT
Apr 28, 2021
How Ferrari's F1 protege became a Mercedes GT prodigy Plus

How Ferrari's F1 protege became a Mercedes GT prodigy

Raffaele Marciello once appeared to be Ferrari’s next Italian F1 star, but is now under the pay of its German arch-rival in GTs – and he’s very happy with his life

GT
Apr 8, 2021
Why GTE's future is a conundrum with no easy answers Plus

Why GTE's future is a conundrum with no easy answers

The convergence between the World Endurance Championship and IMSA over LMDh regulations offers a bright future for sportscar racing, but the imminent demise of IMSA's GT Le Mans class creates wider issues to which no catch-all solution exists

GT
Feb 3, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Plus

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it

GT
Jan 23, 2021
Why a lost F1 hope is still in demand aged 65 Plus

Why a lost F1 hope is still in demand aged 65

There's a saying among retired folk that life begins at 60, but endurance specialist Alain Ferte has never used the 'R' word. Some 40 years since his crowning glory in F3, he's still a driver in demand and gunning for more 24-hour racing success this weekend

GT
Jan 15, 2021

Latest news

Porsche squad Frikadelli pulls Spa 24h entries after floods
GT GT

Porsche squad Frikadelli pulls Spa 24h entries after floods

British GT to introduce 'harsher deterrents' for contact after Donington crashes
GT GT

British GT to introduce 'harsher deterrents' for contact after Donington crashes

Nordschleife corner named after late Nurburgring ace Schmitz
GT GT

Nordschleife corner named after late Nurburgring ace Schmitz

The latest chapter in Piquet's diverse racing career
GT GT

The latest chapter in Piquet's diverse racing career

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.