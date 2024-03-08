Livestreaming this weekend: Prototype, GT4 and GT Winter Series from Barcelona
Gedlich Racing's Winter Series resumes this weekend: watch a total of 11 Formula, GT4, GT and Prototype Winter Series races from Barcelona live
The 2024 season of the Winter Series organised by Gedlich Racing continues this weekend (9-10 March) at Barcelona. Four different championships will be held this year (GT Winter Series, GT4 Winter Series, Prototype Winter Series and Formula Winter Series). The calendar includes six weekends between January and March at tracks in Spain and Portugal.
The Formula, GT4, GT and TCR Winter Series will resume this weekend in Aragon. A total of 11 races are on the programme, all of which can be watched in the free livestream.
Winter Series from Barcelona: Livestream on Saturday
Winter Series from Barcelona: Livestream on Sunday
Winter Series race schedule from Barcelona
Saturday 9 March
14:05-14:35: GT4 Winter Series - Race 1
15:05-15:35: Formula Winter Series - Race 1
16:05-16:35: GT Winter Series - Race 1
17:05-17:55: Prototype Winter Series - Race 1
Sunday 10 March
09:50-10:20: GT4 Winter Series - Race 2
10:50-11:20: Formula Winter Series - Race 2
11:50-12:20: GT Winter Series - Race 2
12:50-13:40: Prototype Winter Series - Race 2
14:35-15:35: GT4 Winter Series - Race 3
16:05-16:35: Formula Winter Series - Race 3
17:05-18:00: GT Winter Seris - Race 3
All local time.
The GT Winter Series (GTWS) will enter its fifth season in 2024. In addition to GT3 racing cars, vehicles from the Porsche Carrera Cup and the Ferrari and Lamborghini one-make cups are also eligible to compete. Two 30-minute sprint races and one 55-minute endurance race will be held at each event.
The SRO-licensed GT4 Winter Series (GT4WS) is a new addition to the 2024 programme. In addition to officially homologated GT4 vehicles, which are equalised via a balance of performance, the vehicles of the Porsche Cayman Trophy will also find a sporting home in this championship. As in the GT Winter Series, there will be two short and one long race per weekend.
Also new in 2024 is the Prototype Winter Series (PTWS), which will be held under licence from Le Mans organiser ACO. In addition to LMP3 cars, JSP4 and Nova NP02 prototypes are also eligible to compete. Two 50-minute races are held each weekend.
The Formula Winter Series (FWS), in which the participants compete with identical Formula 4 cars with Tatuus chassis and Abarth engines, is entering its second season. Three 30-minute sprint races are held on each race weekend.
Race calendar for the 2024 Winter Series:
13-14 January: Estoril (Portugal) - GTWS/GT4WS/PTWS
20-21 January: Portimao (Portugal) - GTWS/GT4WS/PTWS
10-11 February: Jerez (Spain) - GTWS/GT4WS/FWS
17-18 February: Valencia (Spain) - GTWS/GT4WS/FWS
02-03 March: Aragon (Spain) - GTWS/GT4WS/PTWS/FWS
09-10 March: Barcelona (Spain) - GTWS/GT4WS/PTWS/FWS
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Leclerc hails "incredible" Bearman after drive to seventh in F1 Saudi Arabian GP
2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP results: Max Verstappen wins
F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen heads dominant Red Bull 1-2, Bearman seventh
Martin fears chatter woe will make Qatar MotoGP sprint repeat "impossible"
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments