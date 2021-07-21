Tickets Subscribe
Porsche squad Frikadelli pulls Spa 24h entries after floods
GT News

Audi to introduce upgraded R8 LMS GT3 for 2022

By:

Audi has announced it will upgrade its ultra-successful R8 LMS GT3 model for the 2022 season, with a second 'Evo' kit to follow its last refresh made for 2019.

The second generation R8 LMS was launched in 2015 and received its first 'Evo' kit four years later, primarily aimed at improving drivability for amateur drivers as well as a more durable transmission system.

The release of the Ingolstadt marque's revised model, the Audi R8 LMS Evo II, comes as rival marque BMW plans to introduce an all-new M4 GT3 model for next season in time for the start of a new GT3 homologation cycle.

Audi customer sport racing boss Chris Reinke explained: “The new evolution meets the needs of our customers even more. The majority of the innovations reflect the wishes that the teams have expressed to us.”

Five areas of improvement have been outlined for the revised R8 LMS, which is being offered to customers for 429,000 euros excluding VAT - a price increase from 398,000 euros which Reinke said was “moderate compared with the competition”.

These include a new rear wing to generate more downforce, a new engine intake system with improved torque characteristics, four-way adjustable dampers, an improved traction control system and air conditioning.

“The innovations improve the driveability and they allow drivers without a professional background in particular to make better use of the power potential and torque curve for consistent lap times,” said Reinke.

Audi R8 LMS GT3 evo II

Audi R8 LMS GT3 evo II

Photo by: Audi

“Air conditioning makes it easier to concentrate in the cockpit even over long distances. The chassis features a new shock absorber solution that makes it easier for the teams to set the car up.

“And modified software means that traction control can be used even more individually to suit individual needs and different tire characteristics.”

Audi has stated the upgraded car will make its race debut before the end of the 2021 season ahead of its sale to customers for 2022. It can be obtained either as a complete car or as an upgrade that can be retrofitted to an existing machine.

The current R8 LMS is currently active in a numerous worldwide GT3 championships, including the GT World Challenge Europe series, the DTM, the IMSA SportsCar Championship and SUPER GT.

Since the introduction of the 2019 Evo kit, the R8 LMS has won the Nurburgring 24 Hours (2019), Suzuka 10 Hours (2019) and the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup drivers' title (2020).

