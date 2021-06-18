Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The latest chapter in Piquet's diverse racing career
GT News

Nordschleife corner named after late Nurburgring ace Schmitz

By:

Sabine Schmitz, the first female winner of the Nurburgring 24 Hours who passed away in March, will have a corner of the Nordschleife named after her.

Nordschleife corner named after late Nurburgring ace Schmitz

She died at the age of 51 after a long battle against cancer.

A native of nearby Adenau, Schmitz was an immensely popular figure at the Nurburgring who became the first female winner of the Nurburgring 24 Hours in 1996 before taking a second victory the following year.

She was also famous for her BMW Ring Taxi rides and helped promote the legendary German circuit with various TV appearances, including a spell as a presenter for the BBC's flagship show Top Gear.

In total she is estimated to have completed over 33,000 laps of the full Nurburgring-Nordschleife, earning her the affectionate nickname 'Queen of the Ring'.

The Nurburgring has decided to honour Schmitz's life by naming a corner after her, with the first left-hander of the Nordschleife renamed the Sabine-Schmitz-Kurve.

"Sabine Schmitz was the ambassador of the Nurburgring, her name was mentioned around the globe in the same breath as our race track", said Nurburgring Managing Director Mirco Markfort.

"It is still stands for what defines the Nurburgring: the close connection to the region, the close proximity to the fans and the passionate commitment."

Sabine Schmitz, Frikadelli Porsche 2014 Nurburgring 24 Hours

Sabine Schmitz, Frikadelli Porsche 2014 Nurburgring 24 Hours

Photo by: Motorsport Images

The circuit decided to rename the first corner of the daunting Nordschleife loop as it is located in Nurburg itself, which is where Schmitz grew up.

A statement said: "The choice fell on the left-hand curve, which is located on the outskirts of the community of Nurburg – where Sabine Schmitz grew up just a few metres away from the race track.

After turning off the Grand Prix track, it is the first corner on the Nordschleife." 

The official inauguration of the Sabine-Schmitz-Kurve will take place at the 6-hour race of the Nurburgring Endurance Series on 11 September, a championship she also won in its VLN guise in 1998.

In addition to her VLN exploits, Schmitz also made two guest appearances in the World Touring Car Championship at the Nurburgring, claiming points finishes in 2015 and 2016 with Munnich Motorsport-run Chevrolets.

shares
comments
The latest chapter in Piquet's diverse racing career

Previous article

The latest chapter in Piquet's diverse racing career
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races

57min
2
Formula 1

Pirelli: Red Bull, Aston Martin F1 teams were running with lower pressures

15h
3
Formula 1

Ocon keeps Mercedes "connections" with new Alpine F1 deal

1h
4
GT

Nordschleife corner named after late Nurburgring ace Schmitz

20min
5
MotoGP

German MotoGP: Marc Marquez tops FP1 from Quartararo

1h
Latest news
Nordschleife corner named after late Nurburgring ace Schmitz
GT

Nordschleife corner named after late Nurburgring ace Schmitz

20m
The latest chapter in Piquet's diverse racing career
GT

The latest chapter in Piquet's diverse racing career

17h
Tandy, Vanthoor join KCMG to defend Spa 24 Hours victory
GT

Tandy, Vanthoor join KCMG to defend Spa 24 Hours victory

Jun 15, 2021
BMW showed M6 still fast on Nurburgring farewell - van der Linde
GT

BMW showed M6 still fast on Nurburgring farewell - van der Linde

Jun 11, 2021
Cancelled Suzuka 10 Hours Intercontinental GT Challenge race won't be replaced
GT

Cancelled Suzuka 10 Hours Intercontinental GT Challenge race won't be replaced

Jun 8, 2021
More
Filip Cleeren
Mercedes postpones Grosjean Paul Ricard F1 test
Formula 1

Mercedes postpones Grosjean Paul Ricard F1 test

Esteban Ocon signs new Alpine F1 deal until 2024 French GP
Formula 1

Esteban Ocon signs new Alpine F1 deal until 2024

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat Plus

The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat

It's a significant achievement to win one 24-hour race in a year, let alone two, and with different manufacturers, but that's exactly what ROWE Racing did in 2020 at the Nurburgring and Spa. This weekend's German classic offers the DTM newcomer a chance of another unique double to add to its growing collection of accolades

GT
Jun 3, 2021
The new threat facing motorsport's greatest success story Plus

The new threat facing motorsport's greatest success story

The manufacturers were unconvinced – and even hostile – when Stephane Ratel launched GT3 in 2006. Now, 15 years on from its debut, they’ve sold more than 2000 cars and counting, but its continued expansion puts the increasingly globalised category at risk of losing its roots

GT
May 25, 2021
The Lamborghini teams plotting to stop a RAM raid on British GT Plus

The Lamborghini teams plotting to stop a RAM raid on British GT

With the Silver pairings that dominated 2020 now banned, Mercedes pair Yelmer Buurman and Ian Loggie could be in the box seat after winning last year's Pro-Am crown. But a swarm of Lamborghinis, with the defending outright champion among them, will ensure they face tough opposition

GT
May 21, 2021
How McLaren’s GT3 ‘single-seater’ defies expectations Plus

How McLaren’s GT3 ‘single-seater’ defies expectations

Time in a thoroughbred racer leaves you searching for time in yourself, especially when the rewards for total commitment are so high, as our man discovered at Snetterton

GT
Apr 28, 2021
How Ferrari's F1 protege became a Mercedes GT prodigy Plus

How Ferrari's F1 protege became a Mercedes GT prodigy

Raffaele Marciello once appeared to be Ferrari’s next Italian F1 star, but is now under the pay of its German arch-rival in GTs – and he’s very happy with his life

GT
Apr 8, 2021
Why GTE's future is a conundrum with no easy answers Plus

Why GTE's future is a conundrum with no easy answers

The convergence between the World Endurance Championship and IMSA over LMDh regulations offers a bright future for sportscar racing, but the imminent demise of IMSA's GT Le Mans class creates wider issues to which no catch-all solution exists

GT
Feb 3, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Plus

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it

GT
Jan 23, 2021
Why a lost F1 hope is still in demand aged 65 Plus

Why a lost F1 hope is still in demand aged 65

There's a saying among retired folk that life begins at 60, but endurance specialist Alain Ferte has never used the 'R' word. Some 40 years since his crowning glory in F3, he's still a driver in demand and gunning for more 24-hour racing success this weekend

GT
Jan 15, 2021

Trending Today

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races

Pirelli: Red Bull, Aston Martin F1 teams were running with lower pressures
Formula 1 Formula 1

Pirelli: Red Bull, Aston Martin F1 teams were running with lower pressures

Ocon keeps Mercedes "connections" with new Alpine F1 deal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon keeps Mercedes "connections" with new Alpine F1 deal

Nordschleife corner named after late Nurburgring ace Schmitz
GT GT

Nordschleife corner named after late Nurburgring ace Schmitz

German MotoGP: Marc Marquez tops FP1 from Quartararo
MotoGP MotoGP

German MotoGP: Marc Marquez tops FP1 from Quartararo

McLaren backs Pirelli's "safe product", but wants F1 tyre failure clarity
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren backs Pirelli's "safe product", but wants F1 tyre failure clarity

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Plus
DTM DTM

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

F1 British GP to welcome fans, with restricted capacity expected
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 British GP to welcome fans, with restricted capacity expected

Latest news

Nordschleife corner named after late Nurburgring ace Schmitz
GT GT

Nordschleife corner named after late Nurburgring ace Schmitz

The latest chapter in Piquet's diverse racing career
GT GT

The latest chapter in Piquet's diverse racing career

Tandy, Vanthoor join KCMG to defend Spa 24 Hours victory
GT GT

Tandy, Vanthoor join KCMG to defend Spa 24 Hours victory

BMW showed M6 still fast on Nurburgring farewell - van der Linde
GT GT

BMW showed M6 still fast on Nurburgring farewell - van der Linde

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.