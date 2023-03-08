New Maserati GT2 has first track test
Maserati has begun track-testing the new GT2 car that it hopes will become the spiritual successor to its all-conquering MC12 GT1 racer.
Maserati marked its return to racing competition this season by taking over and rebranding the Venturi Formula E team, and also announced last July that it would build a new racer based on its MC20 sportscar.
Simply known as the GT2, the new machine has been designed to meet GT2 regulations, which allow cars to have more power than GT3 cars but has less reliance on aerodynamics for lap times to make it accessible for gentleman drivers.
It will be eligible to race alongside Audi, Porsche, KTM, Brabham and Lamborghini machinery in the Stephane Ratel Organisation's pro-am focused GT2 European Series, which permits bronze and silver-graded drivers to race together.
Ahead of its official unveiling in July at the Spa 24 Hours, the GT2 has now seen its first track running at the Autodromo Varano de’ Melegari in the hands of Maserati test driver Andrea Bertolini, who claimed two Spa 24 Hours victories and four championships across the FIA GT and GT1 World Championship eras aboard MC12s.
PLUS: The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever
“Early feedback is positive,” Bertolini said.
“I could see everyone involved was very enthusiastic and motivated.
“We've focused on developing a product that not only stands up to its competitors but is also an ideal car for our gentleman drivers in terms of handling, comfort and performance. We want them to experience a unique feeling in this car.
Maserati MC20 GT2
Photo by: Maserati Media Center
“In the last few months, we’ve been working intensively in the simulator, courtesy of the commitment of a fantastic team. I'd like to thank them, and the most positive aspect is that to follow these first few days, we’re making it all a reality is to the very greatest extent.
“We have an intense series of test days ahead of us, to get us ready to get back on track.”
It features the same 463kW Nettuno V6 engine from the MC20, has a carbon fibre central monocoque and full composite bodywork, including an adjustable rear wing.
Its suspension components will be specifically designed for racing with adjustable shock absorbers and anti-roll bars, and has a six-speed sequential racing gearbox.
The third season for the GT2 European Series commences at Monza on 23 April and will take in the Red Bull Ring, Dijon, Portimao, Valencia and Paul Ricard on its six-round schedule.
