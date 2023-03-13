Subscribe
Previous / Marciello to make British GT debut with RAM Racing
GT News

Young Driver Award winner Gamble becomes McLaren GT factory driver

British sportscar racer Tom Gamble has been added to McLaren's factory GT driver pool ahead of the 2023 season, while the manufacturer has also appointed its inaugural Junior Pro racers.

James Newbold
By:
Young Driver Award winner Gamble becomes McLaren GT factory driver

The 2018 McLaren Autosport BRDC Award winner joins incumbents Rob Bell and Marvin Kirchhofer in McLaren's factory roster, with Joe Osborne and Euan Hankey understood to no longer be works contracted.

Gamble has raced in sportscars since 2019, most notably winning the European Le Mans Series LMP3 crown in 2020 with United Autosports.

The 21-year-old stepped up to the LMP2 class for 2021 and has won two ELMS races outright, while also building his GT experience with a full World Endurance Championship GTE Am programme aboard a Gulf Racing Porsche in 2021 and selected IMSA SportsCar Championship outings with the Heart of Racing Aston Martin squad.

He made his debut aboard a McLaren 720S GT3 in the Asian Le Mans Series at the Dubai Autodrome in February, where following a last-minute call-up by Garage 59 he claimed a fourth place finish alongside Benjamin Goethe and Alexander West.

A programme for Gamble, who claimed pole for his maiden British GT debut aboard a Century Motorsport BMW in 2019, has yet to be announced.

McLaren Automotive's director of motorsport Ian Morgan said: "Tom has proven to be a formidable sportscar and GT racer and will fit in well with Rob and Marvin in our factory driver line-up."

Meanwhile McLaren has named Goethe and Nicolai Kjærgaard as the first drivers signed to its new Junior Pro Driver category for promising young GT drivers.

Goethe was crowned champion in the Silver category of GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup last season driving a WRT Audi, and has been confirmed alongside Kjærgaard for this year's Sprint Cup campaign. The Danish duo meanwhile will race with Kirchhofer in the Endurance Cup.

Kjærgaard, the 2018 BRDC British Formula 3 runner-up, has been a regular with Garage 59-run Aston Martin and McLaren machinery in recent seasons.

Both will receive mentoring from the trio of factory drivers, in addition to newly-appointed McLaren Academy Driver Aston Millar.

Millar won the 2021 Ginetta Junior title and finished third in the final season of the GT Supercup last season.

"Benjamin, Nicolai and Aston are exciting future prospects and we are really looking forward to seeing how they progress through 2023,” Morgan added.

shares
comments

Marciello to make British GT debut with RAM Racing
James Newbold More
James Newbold
Why illustrious racing dads aren't always an advantage for F1 hopefuls

Why illustrious racing dads aren't always an advantage for F1 hopefuls

FIA F3

Why illustrious racing dads aren't always an advantage for F1 hopefuls Why illustrious racing dads aren't always an advantage for F1 hopefuls

New Maserati GT2 has first track test

New Maserati GT2 has first track test

GT

New Maserati GT2 has first track test New Maserati GT2 has first track test

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Latest news

Red Bull: F1 advantage will "melt away" as wind tunnel penalty bites

Red Bull: F1 advantage will "melt away" as wind tunnel penalty bites

F1 Formula 1

Red Bull: F1 advantage will "melt away" as wind tunnel penalty bites Red Bull: F1 advantage will "melt away" as wind tunnel penalty bites

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Why Saudi Arabian GP could throw up a different F1 mix to Bahrain

Why Saudi Arabian GP could throw up a different F1 mix to Bahrain

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Why Saudi Arabian GP could throw up a different F1 mix to Bahrain Why Saudi Arabian GP could throw up a different F1 mix to Bahrain

Honda good enough for fifth to 10th after Portugal MotoGP test – Marquez

Honda good enough for fifth to 10th after Portugal MotoGP test – Marquez

MGP MotoGP
Portimao March Testing

Honda good enough for fifth to 10th after Portugal MotoGP test – Marquez Honda good enough for fifth to 10th after Portugal MotoGP test – Marquez

The F1 technology behind Mercedes’ Nordschleife record hypercar 

The F1 technology behind Mercedes’ Nordschleife record hypercar 

Plus
Plus
GT
GP Racing

The F1 technology behind Mercedes’ Nordschleife record hypercar  The F1 technology behind Mercedes’ Nordschleife record hypercar 

How to get the best out of amateur racers

How to get the best out of amateur racers

Plus
Plus
GT
James Newbold

How to get the best out of amateur racers How to get the best out of amateur racers

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

Plus
Plus
GT
James Newbold

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership

The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership

Plus
Plus
National
James Newbold

The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership

The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion

The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion

Plus
Plus
GT
James Newbold

The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion

The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever

The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever

Plus
Plus
GT
James Newbold

The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever

Why Britain's greatest sportscar was eclipsed on the world stage

Why Britain's greatest sportscar was eclipsed on the world stage

Plus
Plus
GT
Kevin Turner

Why Britain's greatest sportscar was eclipsed on the world stage Why Britain's greatest sportscar was eclipsed on the world stage

Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60

Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60

Plus
Plus
GT
Ben Anderson

Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60 Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.