Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Is Audi's long-term future in customer racing now secure?
GT News

Maxime Martin returns to BMW in 2023 after Aston Martin stint

Maxime Martin will rejoin BMW’s roster of factory drivers in 2023 following the conclusion of his five-year stint with rival manufacturer Aston Martin.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Maxime Martin returns to BMW in 2023 after Aston Martin stint

No details about Martin’s exact race programme for 2023 were announced, but options could range from the final vacant seat in BMW’s line-up for the Daytona 24 Hours to any of the marque’s factory-supported entries in GT3 championships such as the DTM.

The announcement marks a homecoming of sorts for the Belgian driver, who enjoyed a successful tenure with BMW from 2013-17, the highlight of which was an overall victory at the Spa 24 Hours in 2015.

Martin also finished runner-up at the Nurburgring 24 Hours twice in 2013 and 2015, and narrowly lost out on a class victory in the Daytona enduro between those two years. 

He was also a part of BMW’s factory programme in the DTM for much of his time with the Bavarian marque, scoring three wins, 10 podium positions during his four seasons in the category.

The 36-year-old said he is “definitely really excited about the new challenge and to come back to BMW after five years,” before adding: It will be great to see a lot of people I know again, a lot of people I have worked with. 

“To be able to be there and work there again is amazing. I am looking forward to the future and the coming projects.”

Martin’s switch to Aston in 2018 yielded a memorable class win at the Le Mans 24 Hours two years later during the British marque’s final year in the World Endurance Championship.

Maxime Martin, BMW Team RBM, BMW M4 DTM

Maxime Martin, BMW Team RBM, BMW M4 DTM

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

He spent the 2022 season competing for the Heart of Racing Aston Martin team in the IMSA SportsCar Championship, taking part in the GTD Pro class at Daytona and Sebring before stepping down to the Pro-Am GT division for the remaining events.

Martin’s appointment bolsters an already strong line-up of BMW factory drivers in 2023, which will be boosted further by the arrival of three-time champion Rene Rast from Audi.

BMW has already named Connor De Phillippi, Philipp Eng, Augusto Farfus and Nick Yelloly as its four full-season drivers for its assault on IMSA’s GTP class in 2023 with the M Hybrid V8, but one seat still remains available for the championship’s blue riband event at Daytona International Speedway.

“Welcome back, Maxime Martin,” said Andreas Roos, Head of BMW M Motorsport. “Maxime is one of the most versatile drivers in international motor racing.

“He is fast, talented, works hard, and comes with an incredible wealth of experience of both sprint and endurance racing.

“His many successes speak for themselves. Maxime is also a great guy, and it is excellent to have him back in our BMW M Motorsport family.

“We are looking forward to continuing our joint success story in the coming season.”

shares
comments
Is Audi's long-term future in customer racing now secure?
Previous article

Is Audi's long-term future in customer racing now secure?
Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
Muller will look back at Audi stint with "golden memories"
DTM

Muller will look back at Audi stint with "golden memories"

Maini: Mercedes happy with my potential, but DTM results can be better
DTM

Maini: Mercedes happy with my potential, but DTM results can be better

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Plus
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Maxime Martin More
Maxime Martin
Le Mans GTE Pro class winner Maxime Martin to leave Aston Martin
GT

Le Mans GTE Pro class winner Maxime Martin to leave Aston Martin

Aston Martin could enter DTM in 2021 having started talks with Racing One
DTM

Aston Martin could enter DTM in 2021 having started talks with Racing One

Why Aston Martin is ready to win Le Mans again Plus
WEC

Why Aston Martin is ready to win Le Mans again

Latest news

Horner: Mateschitz ensured that Red Bull’s F1 future is secure
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Mateschitz ensured that Red Bull’s F1 future is secure

Christian Horner says that the future of the Red Bull Formula 1 operation is secure despite the death of company boss Dietrich Mateschitz last weekend.

The night Schumacher tried to make friends with Villeneuve, 25 years on
Formula 1 Formula 1

The night Schumacher tried to make friends with Villeneuve, 25 years on

Twenty-five years ago today, Jacques Villeneuve clinched the 1997 Formula 1 world championship at Jerez after one of the most dramatic and controversial finales that sport has ever seen.

New Tilke track in Tennessee targets international events from 2024
General General

New Tilke track in Tennessee targets international events from 2024

A new Tilke-designed racetrack in Tennessee will open next year, with the aim of attracting international-level events to its 2.67-mile ‘Grand Prix’ road course.

How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team

The 2022 Mexican Grand Prix will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Formula 1’s first visit to the country in 1962, when local hero Ricardo Rodriguez was killed in a non-championship event at the circuit known today as the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. No Mexican driver  since has had the potential to win their home grand prix, but Sergio Perez aims to change that - as OLEG KARPOV discovers

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How to get the best out of amateur racers Plus

How to get the best out of amateur racers

Pro-Am GT racing is booming. But how should drivers approach working with an amateur? Autosport sought out a panel of experts to explain the pitfalls amateur drivers should avoid and how professionals can help them to achieve their goals

GT
Apr 3, 2022
The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics Plus

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of team-mates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Autosport to look back

GT
Mar 5, 2022
The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership Plus

The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership

This weekend’s British GT finale will be a tense title showdown for some but, for those not in the championship fight, it’s a chance to end a challenging year on a high. In the latter camp is Paddock Motorsport's team owner Martin Plowman, whose 2021 season has been a rollercoaster ride of non-stop learning

National
Oct 15, 2021
The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion Plus

The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion

It has won most of the big prizes in endurance racing across its six years in service, but the BMW M6 GT3's key weaknesses meant only a devoted few teams persisted with running it. As it prepares to bow out at season's end, the teams and drivers involved in its story share the secrets of an unpopular winner

GT
Oct 7, 2021
The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever Plus

The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever

Had FIA GT boss Stephane Ratel had his way, the Maserati MC12 would never have been allowed to set foot in his series. It duly proved the class of the field that most had expected, but the Balance of Performance that its superiority spawned would keep GT1 battles tight and bring long-term benefits that sportscar racing enjoys today

GT
Sep 21, 2021
Why Britain's greatest sportscar was eclipsed on the world stage Plus

Why Britain's greatest sportscar was eclipsed on the world stage

The E-Type may be the most famous of all road-going Jaguars, but that didn't always translate into success on the track. After winning on its competition debut in 1961, motorsport success seemed an inevitability, but things didn’t turn out to be quite that straightforward

GT
Aug 6, 2021
Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60 Plus

Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60

It’s 60 years since the Jaguar E-type arrived and caused a sensation. As our resident racer Ben Anderson discovered when he got behind the wheel of two special racing versions at Brands Hatch, the thrill of driving them hasn't diminished over time

GT
Jul 31, 2021
The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat Plus

The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat

It's a significant achievement to win one 24-hour race in a year, let alone two, and with different manufacturers, but that's exactly what ROWE Racing did in 2020 at the Nurburgring and Spa. This weekend's German classic offers the DTM newcomer a chance of another unique double to add to its growing collection of accolades

GT
Jun 3, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.