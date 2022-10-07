Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / The final IMSA DPi thriller that has set the foundations for a new golden era
IMSA News

DTM stars Wittmann, van der Linde join BMW for Daytona IMSA enduro

DTM frontrunners Marco Wittmann and Sheldon van der Linde will join the factory BMW team for the start of the new GTP era of the IMSA SportsCar Championship at Daytona in January.

Rachit Thukral
By:
DTM stars Wittmann, van der Linde join BMW for Daytona IMSA enduro

They are the latest drivers to be named by BMW for its factory assault on IMSA in 2023 with the M Hybrid V8 following the reveal of the marque’s full-season line-up late last month. 

Connor De Phillippi, Philipp Eng, Augusto Farfus and Nick Yelloly will pilot the two Rahal Letterman Lanigan cars for the full campaign, with seven-time IndyCar winner Colton Herta joining one of the two crews for the four big enduros, including the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Following the addition of Wittmann and van der Linde to the line-up, one seat is still to be filled at BMW for the IMSA season opener, where teams in the top category typically race with four drivers in each car.

Both Wittmann and van der Linde have been part of BMW's LMDh testing programme, with the former most recently driving the car at Road Atlanta this week.

The two are also believed to be contenders for a full-time seat when BMW expands to the FIA World Endurance Championship in 2023 with WRT.

“Racing in America is always very special. I am proud to be part of the LMDh programme next year,” said van der Linde, who leads the DTM standings ahead of this weekend’s Hockenheim finale.

“Daytona is a fantastic race with an incredible history. I am looking forward to appearing there for BMW M Team RLL for the second time in a row. The fact that we will be aiming for overall victory this time makes the events at Daytona and Sebring all the more exciting.”

Marco Wittmann, Walkenhorst Motorsport, Sheldon van der Linde, Schubert Motorsport

Marco Wittmann, Walkenhorst Motorsport, Sheldon van der Linde, Schubert Motorsport

Photo by: Andreas Beil

Two-time DTM champion Wittmann added: “I am really looking forward to racing in the IMSA series again next season, and to being involved in classics like the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring.

“I have done a few days of testing in the BMW M Hybrid V8 and am thrilled to be part of a project like this. The car has a lot of downforce, a lot of power, no driver aids like ABS – a real prototype. It will be cool to support the four regular IMSA drivers.”

shares
comments
The final IMSA DPi thriller that has set the foundations for a new golden era
Previous article

The final IMSA DPi thriller that has set the foundations for a new golden era
Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
Five DTM drivers to miss Hockenheim finale after Race 1 chaos Hockenheimring
DTM

Five DTM drivers to miss Hockenheim finale after Race 1 chaos

Audi boss calls for DTM BoP change after Hockenheim Race 1 "farce" Hockenheimring
DTM

Audi boss calls for DTM BoP change after Hockenheim Race 1 "farce"

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Plus
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Latest news

Five DTM drivers to miss Hockenheim finale after Race 1 chaos
DTM DTM

Five DTM drivers to miss Hockenheim finale after Race 1 chaos

Dennis Olsen, Thomas Preining, David Schumacher, Nick Cassidy and Rolf Ineichen are all set to miss the Hockenheim DTM finale after their cars sustained heavy damage in an incident-filled race on Saturday.

Gasly: Joining Alpine for F1 2023 ‘very quickly’ felt like the right move
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly: Joining Alpine for F1 2023 ‘very quickly’ felt like the right move

Pierre Gasly says joining Alpine “very quickly” felt like the right move for his Formula 1 career once talks started over a deal for 2023.

Audi boss calls for DTM BoP change after Hockenheim Race 1 "farce"
DTM DTM

Audi boss calls for DTM BoP change after Hockenheim Race 1 "farce"

Audi Sport customer racing boss Chris Reinke has called for DTM to adjust the Balance of Performance for the Hockenheim finale, describing the situation in Saturday’s penultimate race as a “farce”.

BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram takes crushing pole for finale
BTCC BTCC

BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram takes crushing pole for finale

Tom Ingram left the Brands Hatch Grand Prix qualifying lap record in smithereens after taking an utterly dominant pole position for the final round of the British Touring Car Championship.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Plus

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, were voted as Autosport's greatest sportscar in 2020 - here's why

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Plus

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's IMSA push Plus

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's IMSA push

Have you heard the one about two northerners driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Plus

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era Plus

Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the World Endurance Championship. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Plus

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic Plus

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic

Helio Castroneves continued his fine start to life with Meyer Shank Racing that netted the 2021 Indianapolis 500 victory by prevailing in last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours together with team-mates Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Simon Pagenaud. As Cadillac fell by the wayside, the Brazilian veteran won out in an all-Acura duel to the finish

IMSA
Feb 1, 2022
The British sportscar aces readying for a new golden era in IMSA Plus

The British sportscar aces readying for a new golden era in IMSA

With the arrival of LMDh looming in 2023, top sportscar drivers are flocking to IMSA for the last hurrah of the DPi cars, starting with this weekend’s Daytona 24 Hours. Seven of the championship's leading British aces explain its appeal and share their hopes of winning a sought-after new watch...

IMSA
Jan 28, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.