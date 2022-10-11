Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / WRT to make BMW GT3 switch, MotoGP legend Rossi among those testing
GT Opinion

BMW's British rising star aiming for an LMDh future

BMW Junior driver and BRDC SuperStar Dan Harper has spent the year helping develop the marque’s range of new race cars as well as making his mark in GT3 racing. He reflects on a year of progress, personally and professionally

By:
BMW's British rising star aiming for an LMDh future

This year we’re mainly focused on the GT World Challenge, after a year and a half of driving on the Nordschleife in the NLS. The first year was cut short with COVID, and this year we did the ones prior to the 24-hour race.

Everybody looking to compete in the Nurburgring 24 Hours will most likely do the NLS beforehand, just for practice and preparation for the big one. But of course, we had to focus even more on it because of the new M4 GT3. My first experience of the car was October last year. We had a day testing each at BMW’s test track in France, and then the next time I got in the car was NLS1. So, we really didn’t get so much time in the car before the race started.

Between NLS1 and the qualifying races for the 24 we changed a lot of things, we made some quite big changes, and meanwhile in the background BMW was still developing because it’s such a new car. Our focus was just driving time and getting used to it. And by the time the 24 came we were in a very good place with the car.

I’ve done quite a bit of development driving this season. At Portimao we raced with the new GT4. We’ve done quite a lot of just private testing. I went to Miramas in France, with the GT4 to test, [fellow BMW junior] Neil Verhagen tested in Germany and then there are other drivers that are testing in Spain – with 12-15 drivers they need to spread the work around.

I was the third driver in the GT4 car. At that point there are still so many things that can go wrong with the car system-wise, and they’re still deciding on which suspension company they’re going to use and things like that. So, we were giving our feedback on the positives and negatives of each thing that they were testing.

I really enjoyed it and I hope to do a lot more of it in the future. I think I’ve done probably 20 days of development testing this year. It’s a different kind of pressure, but you still need to be absolutely spot-on. Otherwise, they’ll not keep you very long.

It was the right option to let us focus fully on the GT World Challenge, my team-mates [Verhagen and Max Hesse] and I all really wanted to get out there and learn some new grand prix tracks and do different series. I’d say it’s the toughest GT series out there, the grid is very, very strong. Huge grids as well – at Spa I think there was 60-something cars, and over half of them were fully factory supported cars looking to win, so it was very, very tough.

Briton Harper is one third of BMW's Junior Team along with Germany's Max Hesse and American Neil Verhagen

Briton Harper is one third of BMW's Junior Team along with Germany's Max Hesse and American Neil Verhagen

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

In general, the season has gone very well for us as the Junior team. We finished number one BMW in three out of the five rounds. We were unfortunate at Spa with the puncture in the last hour that cost us a podium, but we showed good potential.

I think our main letdown now is qualifying performance. Compared to some of the other cars we just cannot get the outright lap time, but over a race we always gain places. At Spa, we started 20th and we finished fifth. At Paul Ricard, we started 22nd and we finished fourth. Race pace and tyre management is the strong point of the car. What they’re working on is real performance running and testing, and I think whenever we get that sorted, then we will have a very, very good package.

My aim for the future is to be in the LMDh car. We’ve already had our first drive, which was really cool

The BRDC SuperStars programme has also helped me with my development. Since I’ve been on the programme I’ve been living in Germany, so it wasn’t easy to get to all the events, but it’s been very beneficial. I talk with Andy Meyrick on the phone, and they’ve helped with tuition on sponsorship proposals and negotiation, so it’s helped me with my growth as a professional driver.

My aim for the future is to be in the LMDh car. We’ve already had our first drive, which was really cool. Hopefully, we can get more testing with the car throughout next year. They’ve announced that they will compete in the World Endurance Championship in 2024, as well as IMSA. So, I think for 2024, it’s definitely where I want to be. If we can have another good year in 2023 and get more time with that car, then we have a good chance.

Harper has enjoyed learning the ropes in GTWCE this year and hopes to race BMW's LMDh car in 2024

Harper has enjoyed learning the ropes in GTWCE this year and hopes to race BMW's LMDh car in 2024

Photo by: SRO

shares
comments
WRT to make BMW GT3 switch, MotoGP legend Rossi among those testing
Previous article

WRT to make BMW GT3 switch, MotoGP legend Rossi among those testing

Latest news

Alonso: Alpine made "wrong choices continuously" with F1 Japanese GP strategy
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Alpine made "wrong choices continuously" with F1 Japanese GP strategy

Fernando Alonso says his Alpine Formula 1 team made the "wrong choices continuously" with its strategy in the Japanese Grand Prix.

How to relieve Formula 1’s extreme wet-weather caution Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How to relieve Formula 1’s extreme wet-weather caution

With three Formula 1 races having been disrupted by rain so far this season, the series has been made to look excessively cautious in the way it dealt with wet conditions. But what can be done to alleviate disruption like that which was seen in Suzuka?

The "kick in the teeth" that proved Mercedes’ deeper F1 car problem
Formula 1 Formula 1

The "kick in the teeth" that proved Mercedes’ deeper F1 car problem

Mercedes says its mid-season struggles were a "kick in the teeth" after believing its Formula 1 car issues had been remedied by its Spanish Grand Prix upgrade.

Drivers defend Gasly after speeding incident in Japanese GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Drivers defend Gasly after speeding incident in Japanese GP

Formula 1 drivers have stressed how hard it is to drive a car slowly in wet conditions following Pierre Gasly's speeding incident in last weekend's Japanese GP.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How to get the best out of amateur racers Plus

How to get the best out of amateur racers

Pro-Am GT racing is booming. But how should drivers approach working with an amateur? Autosport sought out a panel of experts to explain the pitfalls amateur drivers should avoid and how professionals can help them to achieve their goals

GT
Apr 3, 2022
The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics Plus

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of team-mates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Autosport to look back

GT
Mar 5, 2022
The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership Plus

The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership

This weekend’s British GT finale will be a tense title showdown for some but, for those not in the championship fight, it’s a chance to end a challenging year on a high. In the latter camp is Paddock Motorsport's team owner Martin Plowman, whose 2021 season has been a rollercoaster ride of non-stop learning

National
Oct 15, 2021
The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion Plus

The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion

It has won most of the big prizes in endurance racing across its six years in service, but the BMW M6 GT3's key weaknesses meant only a devoted few teams persisted with running it. As it prepares to bow out at season's end, the teams and drivers involved in its story share the secrets of an unpopular winner

GT
Oct 7, 2021
The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever Plus

The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever

Had FIA GT boss Stephane Ratel had his way, the Maserati MC12 would never have been allowed to set foot in his series. It duly proved the class of the field that most had expected, but the Balance of Performance that its superiority spawned would keep GT1 battles tight and bring long-term benefits that sportscar racing enjoys today

GT
Sep 21, 2021
Why Britain's greatest sportscar was eclipsed on the world stage Plus

Why Britain's greatest sportscar was eclipsed on the world stage

The E-Type may be the most famous of all road-going Jaguars, but that didn't always translate into success on the track. After winning on its competition debut in 1961, motorsport success seemed an inevitability, but things didn’t turn out to be quite that straightforward

GT
Aug 6, 2021
Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60 Plus

Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60

It’s 60 years since the Jaguar E-type arrived and caused a sensation. As our resident racer Ben Anderson discovered when he got behind the wheel of two special racing versions at Brands Hatch, the thrill of driving them hasn't diminished over time

GT
Jul 31, 2021
The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat Plus

The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat

It's a significant achievement to win one 24-hour race in a year, let alone two, and with different manufacturers, but that's exactly what ROWE Racing did in 2020 at the Nurburgring and Spa. This weekend's German classic offers the DTM newcomer a chance of another unique double to add to its growing collection of accolades

GT
Jun 3, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.