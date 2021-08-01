Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Spa 24h: Iron Lynx Ferrari leads Audi after 18 hours
GT News

Iron Lynx claims first Ferrari Spa 24 Hours victory since 2004

By:

The Iron Lynx squad claimed a dramatic first victory for Ferrari in the Spa 24 Hours since 2004 thanks to a bold move from Alessandro Pier Guidi in the closing minutes

Iron Lynx claims first Ferrari Spa 24 Hours victory since 2004

Pier Guidi went around the outside of the WRT Audi driven by Dries Vanthoor in wet conditions at the fast Blanchimont lefthander to reclaim the lead that the Iron Lynx Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo he shared with Nicklas Nielsen and Come Ledogar had held for much of the double-points round of the GT World Challenge Europe.

Pier Guidi had lost out with 50 minutes to go when WRT rolled the dice with storm clouds looming and sent Vanthoor out on wet-weather tyres before it had started to rain.

The downpour arrived on the Belgian driver's outlap and then Iron Lynx opted not to bring in Pier Guidi at the first opportunity.

By the time he had completed a slow lap on a flooded track and changed to grooved Pirellis, the Italian had fallen 50s behind the Audi co-driven by Kelvin van der Linde and Charles Weerts.

A full course yellow had already been called at this stage and when the safety car bunched the field up, Pier Guidi was little more than three seconds behind when the race went green for the final 27 minutes.

The Ferrari quickly closed down the the Audi and was right with the German car inside five laps.

He was only half a second behind starting the 551st lap and then got a better run out of Stavelot and braved it out around the outside through Blanchimont at the end of the lap.

Pier Guidi was able to extend the lead over the remaining laps to five seconds, before crossing the line 3.9s ahead.

"I've been trying so many times to win this race, I really wanted it, really, really," said Pier Guidi.

"When the rain came and everything seemed lost, I was really disappointed.

"I pushed like an animal and I did all I could."

#3 Schnabl Engineering Porsche 911 GT3-R: Dennis Olsen, Frederic Makowiecki, Michael Christensen

#3 Schnabl Engineering Porsche 911 GT3-R: Dennis Olsen, Frederic Makowiecki, Michael Christensen

Photo by: SRO

It was a sweet victory for Iron Lynx on its debut in the Spa enduro after the Italian team had lost a car in the opening hour when Davide Rigon was involved in a four-car accident at Eau Rouge.

The accident resulted in Rigon and Williams Formula 1 reserve driver Jack Aitken, who triggered the incident when he spun his Emil Frey Lamborghini at Eau Rouge, being taken to hospital in nearby Liege.

Rigon was released after undergoing tests, while Aitken was diagnosed with fractures of a vertebra and his collarbone.

Aston Martin claimed third place with the all-factory line-up of Nicki Thiim, Marco Sorensen and Ross Gunn in the Garage 59 team's Pro class entry more than a minute in arrears of the winning Ferrari.

They never made up the ground they lost during the night when they made their technical pitstop, a mandatory four-minute stay in the pits to allow for a change of brakes, under green conditions unlike the majority of their rivals at the front of the field.

The second of the factory Audis run by WRT driven by Nico Muller, Robin Frijns and Dennis Lind took fourth position two laps behind, while Nick Tandy, Maxime Martin and Laurens Vanthoor, who had to sit out much of the second half of the race after an accident in the paddock, took fifth in their KCMG Porsche 911 GT3-R.

The factory-backed Sainteloc Audi shared by Markus Winkelhock,Christopher Haase and Patric Niederhauser rounded out the top six.

Silver Cup honours went to the Madpanda Mercedes-AMG GT3 driven by Ezequiel Perez Companc, Ricardo Sanchez, Patrick Kujala and Rik Breukers.

AF Corse Ferrari drivers Duncan Cameron, Rino Mastronardi, Matt Griffin, Miguel Molina came out top in the Pro-Am class.

shares
comments
Spa 24h: Iron Lynx Ferrari leads Audi after 18 hours

Previous article

Spa 24h: Iron Lynx Ferrari leads Audi after 18 hours
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Bottas handed grid penalty for Belgian GP after Hungary crash

34 min
2
Formula 1

Hungarian GP under early red flag after multi-car crashes at Turn 1

2 h
3
Formula 1

Leclerc leads criticism of ‘bowling game’ after Turn 1 crashes

1 h
4
Formula 1

Norris would 'expect more racing the top guys' after Bottas crash

1 h
5
National

Marshal dies after crash at Brands Hatch

18 h
Latest news
Iron Lynx claims first Ferrari Spa 24 Hours victory since 2004
GT

Iron Lynx claims first Ferrari Spa 24 Hours victory since 2004

5m
Spa 24h: Iron Lynx Ferrari leads Audi after 18 hours
Video Inside
GT

Spa 24h: Iron Lynx Ferrari leads Audi after 18 hours

6 h
Aitken sustained fractures in Spa 24 Hours crash
GT

Aitken sustained fractures in Spa 24 Hours crash

6 h
Porsche's Vanthoor hospitalised after Spa paddock accident
Video Inside
GT

Porsche's Vanthoor hospitalised after Spa paddock accident

7 h
Spa 24h: Iron Lynx Ferrari still leads at halfway
Video Inside
GT

Spa 24h: Iron Lynx Ferrari still leads at halfway

7 h
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
Aitken sustained fractures in Spa 24 Hours crash Rossi Misano testing
GT

Aitken sustained fractures in Spa 24 Hours crash

Spa 24 Hours: #51 Iron Lynx Ferrari leads after six hours
GT

Spa 24 Hours: #51 Iron Lynx Ferrari leads after six hours

How glitches left Toyota 'worried' about losing unbeaten WEC streak Monza Plus
WEC

How glitches left Toyota 'worried' about losing unbeaten WEC streak

Trending Today

Bottas handed grid penalty for Belgian GP after Hungary crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas handed grid penalty for Belgian GP after Hungary crash

Hungarian GP under early red flag after multi-car crashes at Turn 1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hungarian GP under early red flag after multi-car crashes at Turn 1

Leclerc leads criticism of ‘bowling game’ after Turn 1 crashes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc leads criticism of ‘bowling game’ after Turn 1 crashes

Norris would 'expect more racing the top guys' after Bottas crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris would 'expect more racing the top guys' after Bottas crash

Marshal dies after crash at Brands Hatch
National National

Marshal dies after crash at Brands Hatch

F1 drivers to use sparkling wine again in podium celebrations
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 drivers to use sparkling wine again in podium celebrations

Fundraising page launched after marshal death at Brands Hatch
National National

Fundraising page launched after marshal death at Brands Hatch

Why Hamilton's Verstappen 'gamesmanship' wasn't an F1 rules breach
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Hamilton's Verstappen 'gamesmanship' wasn't an F1 rules breach

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60 Plus

Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60

It’s 60 years since the Jaguar E-type arrived and caused a sensation. As our resident racer Ben Anderson discovered when he got behind the wheel of two special racing versions at Brands Hatch, the thrill of driving them hasn't diminished over time

GT
Jul 31, 2021
The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat Plus

The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat

It's a significant achievement to win one 24-hour race in a year, let alone two, and with different manufacturers, but that's exactly what ROWE Racing did in 2020 at the Nurburgring and Spa. This weekend's German classic offers the DTM newcomer a chance of another unique double to add to its growing collection of accolades

GT
Jun 3, 2021
The new threat facing motorsport's greatest success story Plus

The new threat facing motorsport's greatest success story

The manufacturers were unconvinced – and even hostile – when Stephane Ratel launched GT3 in 2006. Now, 15 years on from its debut, they’ve sold more than 2000 cars and counting, but its continued expansion puts the increasingly globalised category at risk of losing its roots

GT
May 25, 2021
The Lamborghini teams plotting to stop a RAM raid on British GT Plus

The Lamborghini teams plotting to stop a RAM raid on British GT

With the Silver pairings that dominated 2020 now banned, Mercedes pair Yelmer Buurman and Ian Loggie could be in the box seat after winning last year's Pro-Am crown. But a swarm of Lamborghinis, with the defending outright champion among them, will ensure they face tough opposition

GT
May 21, 2021
How McLaren’s GT3 ‘single-seater’ defies expectations Plus

How McLaren’s GT3 ‘single-seater’ defies expectations

Time in a thoroughbred racer leaves you searching for time in yourself, especially when the rewards for total commitment are so high, as our man discovered at Snetterton

GT
Apr 28, 2021
How Ferrari's F1 protege became a Mercedes GT prodigy Plus

How Ferrari's F1 protege became a Mercedes GT prodigy

Raffaele Marciello once appeared to be Ferrari’s next Italian F1 star, but is now under the pay of its German arch-rival in GTs – and he’s very happy with his life

GT
Apr 8, 2021
Why GTE's future is a conundrum with no easy answers Plus

Why GTE's future is a conundrum with no easy answers

The convergence between the World Endurance Championship and IMSA over LMDh regulations offers a bright future for sportscar racing, but the imminent demise of IMSA's GT Le Mans class creates wider issues to which no catch-all solution exists

GT
Feb 3, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Plus

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it

GT
Jan 23, 2021

Latest news

Iron Lynx claims first Ferrari Spa 24 Hours victory since 2004
GT GT

Iron Lynx claims first Ferrari Spa 24 Hours victory since 2004

Spa 24h: Iron Lynx Ferrari leads Audi after 18 hours
Video Inside
GT GT

Spa 24h: Iron Lynx Ferrari leads Audi after 18 hours

Aitken sustained fractures in Spa 24 Hours crash
GT GT

Aitken sustained fractures in Spa 24 Hours crash

Porsche's Vanthoor hospitalised after Spa paddock accident
Video Inside
GT GT

Porsche's Vanthoor hospitalised after Spa paddock accident

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.