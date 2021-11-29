Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Kyalami 9 Hours postponed after new strain of COVID detected
GT / Rossi Misano testing News

Ferrari appoints ORECA to build next-gen GT3 car

By:

Ferrari is teaming up with French motorsport organisation ORECA for its forthcoming next-generation GT3 contender scheduled to start racing in 2023.

Ferrari appoints ORECA to build next-gen GT3 car

ORECA has won the tender to assemble the new contender under development on an as-yet-to-be disclosed car from Ferrari's model range, as well as to provide after-sales service.

The Paul Ricard-based organisation led by Hugues de Chaunac is taking over from Michelotto, which has built Ferrari's GT3 challengers since the 458 Italia GT3 that started racing in 2011.

Antonello Coletta, Ferrari's boss of sportscar racing, said: "The agreement with ORECA is an important starting point for the new GT3 project.

"We have some very ambitious targets given that this car will follow in the footsteps of the 488, which was the most successful model in the Prancing Horse’s history.

"In addition to our engineers’ skill and knowledge, we can count on a first-class partner like ORECA, which has achieved high-profile success in the endurance world — as a result, we look to the future with confidence."

The new car, which is being developed in-house at Ferrari under a team led by head of GT race car design Ferdinando Cannizzio, looks set to be based on the 296 GTB unveiled earlier this year.

An announcement is expected early next year on the model type ahead of the first tests of the race car.

ORECA currently dominates the LMP2 market with its 07 chassis

ORECA currently dominates the LMP2 market with its 07 chassis

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

A Ferrari spokesman stressed that the deal with ORECA did not mean the end of its long-standing relationship with Michelotto Automobili, which is based in Padua.

"This is not the end of our technical collaboration with Michelotto," he said.

"We will keep working with them on the 488 [the existing Ferrari GT3], which is not going to disappear from the race tracks, and there will be projects that we will announce in the future."

Michelotto has worked with a line of competition cars with Ferrari since the 1980s.

It has played a key role in every GT2/GTE Ferrari since the 348LM of 1994 and then the factory-sanctioned 458 and 488 GT3 cars.

ORECA, which was founded by de Chaunac in 1973, has extensive experience in GT racing.

Read Also:

It was a key partner in the Chrysler's Dodge Viper GTS-R GT2 programme from 1996 and continued its relationship with the American manufacturer on the Viper Competition Coup when it was accepted into the GT3 category in 2006.

Its involvement in the prototype ranks is more recent; it purchased Courage Competition in 2007 and has gone on to build a line of successful LMP2 contenders, including the current Gibson-powered 07.

shares
comments

Related video

Kyalami 9 Hours postponed after new strain of COVID detected
Previous article

Kyalami 9 Hours postponed after new strain of COVID detected

Load comments
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021 Plus
WEC

Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021

Kyalami 9 Hours postponed after new strain of COVID detected
GT

Kyalami 9 Hours postponed after new strain of COVID detected

How an overcrowded workshop spawned a top historics squad
General

How an overcrowded workshop spawned a top historics squad

Latest news

Ferrari appoints ORECA to build next-gen GT3 car
GT GT

Ferrari appoints ORECA to build next-gen GT3 car

Kyalami 9 Hours postponed after new strain of COVID detected
GT GT

Kyalami 9 Hours postponed after new strain of COVID detected

How to become a Number 1 Mechanic in GT Racing – Qualifications, skills & more
GT GT

How to become a Number 1 Mechanic in GT Racing – Qualifications, skills & more

DTM ace Jamie Green has no intention of retiring, seeking new factory deal
DTM DTM

DTM ace Jamie Green has no intention of retiring, seeking new factory deal

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership Plus

The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership

This weekend’s British GT finale will be a tense title showdown for some but, for those not in the championship fight, it’s a chance to end a challenging year on a high. In the latter camp is Paddock Motorsport's team owner Martin Plowman, whose 2021 season has been a rollercoaster ride of non-stop learning

National
Oct 15, 2021
The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion Plus

The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion

It has won most of the big prizes in endurance racing across its six years in service, but the BMW M6 GT3's key weaknesses meant only a devoted few teams persisted with running it. As it prepares to bow out at season's end, the teams and drivers involved in its story share the secrets of an unpopular winner

GT
Oct 7, 2021
The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever Plus

The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever

Had FIA GT boss Stephane Ratel had his way, the Maserati MC12 would never have been allowed to set foot in his series. It duly proved the class of the field that most had expected, but the Balance of Performance that its superiority spawned would keep GT1 battles tight and bring long-term benefits that sportscar racing enjoys today

GT
Sep 21, 2021
Why Britain's greatest sportscar was eclipsed on the world stage Plus

Why Britain's greatest sportscar was eclipsed on the world stage

The E-Type may be the most famous of all road-going Jaguars, but that didn't always translate into success on the track. After winning on its competition debut in 1961, motorsport success seemed an inevitability, but things didn’t turn out to be quite that straightforward

GT
Aug 6, 2021
Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60 Plus

Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60

It’s 60 years since the Jaguar E-type arrived and caused a sensation. As our resident racer Ben Anderson discovered when he got behind the wheel of two special racing versions at Brands Hatch, the thrill of driving them hasn't diminished over time

GT
Jul 31, 2021
The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat Plus

The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat

It's a significant achievement to win one 24-hour race in a year, let alone two, and with different manufacturers, but that's exactly what ROWE Racing did in 2020 at the Nurburgring and Spa. This weekend's German classic offers the DTM newcomer a chance of another unique double to add to its growing collection of accolades

GT
Jun 3, 2021
The new threat facing motorsport's greatest success story Plus

The new threat facing motorsport's greatest success story

The manufacturers were unconvinced – and even hostile – when Stephane Ratel launched GT3 in 2006. Now, 15 years on from its debut, they’ve sold more than 2000 cars and counting, but its continued expansion puts the increasingly globalised category at risk of losing its roots

GT
May 25, 2021
The Lamborghini teams plotting to stop a RAM raid on British GT Plus

The Lamborghini teams plotting to stop a RAM raid on British GT

With the Silver pairings that dominated 2020 now banned, Mercedes pair Yelmer Buurman and Ian Loggie could be in the box seat after winning last year's Pro-Am crown. But a swarm of Lamborghinis, with the defending outright champion among them, will ensure they face tough opposition

GT
May 21, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.