Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion
GT News

Bathurst 12 Hour to rejoin Intercontinental GT Challenge in 2022

By:

The Bathurst 12 Hour Intercontinental GT Challenge round is set to go ahead next March after its COVID-19 enforced cancellation this year.

Bathurst 12 Hour to rejoin Intercontinental GT Challenge in 2022

The Australian enduro has been given a March 20 date for 2022, six weeks later than its traditional calendar slot on the first weekend of February.

IGTC boss Stephane Ratel said on the announcement of the date during his eponymous organisation's annual press conference at the Barcelona GT World Challenge Europe round on Sunday: "It is later than usual, but it should give teams more time to prepare and, of course, the travel situation it is improving in Australia.

"We are very confident that it will be possible to travel to Australia by the end of March."

He added that he was "very pleased" to announce the return of an event that was one of the founding blocks of the IGTC along with the Spa 24 Hours back in 2016, describing the race as a "very important event on our calendar".

Ratel said that the Bathurst fixture's go-ahead remained "subject to travel restrictions being eased by the time of the event, as is widely expected".

A 14-day period of quarantine is currently required for arrivals into Australia from overseas.

A four-round schedule has been announced for the 2022 IGTC without a round in Asia, following the cancellation of the Suzuka 10 Hours in 2020 and '21.

"We won't go to Japan next year, because there are still quite a lot of uncertainties about Asia," he explained.

 

Ratel had previously outlined a desire to return to Suzuka, which joined the IGTC schedule in 2018.

"It is a fantastic event and we would love to go back," he told Autosport last month.

Ratel had looked at replacing Suzuka after its cancellation this year, but he explained that his organisation had decided it "wanted to do the race at Suzuka or not at all".

For next year, he said on Sunday, "we will stay focused on what we have rather than trying to replace it".

The Spa, Indianapolis and Kyalami rounds in their traditional calendar slots make up the rest of IGTC calendar in 2022.

2022 Intercontinental GT Challenge calendar
20 March Bathurst 12 Hours (AUS)
30/31 July Spa 24 Hours (B)
9 October Indianapolis 8 Hours (USA)
26 November Kyalami 8 Hours (SA)

shares
comments

Related video

The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion

Previous article

The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Turkish Grand Prix – start time, how to watch, & more

18 h
2
Formula 1

Why ‘unusual noises’ are causing Mercedes an F1 engine headache

3 h
3
Formula 1

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format

1 d
4
Formula 1

Ricciardo to take Turkish GP grid drop after F1 engine change

1 h
5
Formula 1

Sainz: Ferrari's "strange plan" was to knock out an F1 rival in Turkey Q1

3 h
Latest news
Bathurst 12 Hour to rejoin Intercontinental GT Challenge in 2022
GT

Bathurst 12 Hour to rejoin Intercontinental GT Challenge in 2022

52m
The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion Plus
GT

The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion

Oct 7, 2021
Ferrari enters remaining IGTC rounds after Spa 24h win
GT

Ferrari enters remaining IGTC rounds after Spa 24h win

Oct 4, 2021
Aston Martin to make full-factory GT3 entry in NLS
GT

Aston Martin to make full-factory GT3 entry in NLS

Sep 22, 2021
The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever Plus
GT

The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever

Sep 21, 2021
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
Lynn to join Ganassi Cadillac IMSA line-up, with view to '23 WEC deal
IMSA

Lynn to join Ganassi Cadillac IMSA line-up, with view to '23 WEC deal

Ferrari enters remaining IGTC rounds after Spa 24h win
GT

Ferrari enters remaining IGTC rounds after Spa 24h win

The standout memories of Le Mans 2021 24 Hours of Le Mans Plus
Le Mans

The standout memories of Le Mans 2021

Trending Today

F1 Turkish Grand Prix – start time, how to watch, & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Turkish Grand Prix – start time, how to watch, & more

Why ‘unusual noises’ are causing Mercedes an F1 engine headache
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why ‘unusual noises’ are causing Mercedes an F1 engine headache

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format

Ricciardo to take Turkish GP grid drop after F1 engine change
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo to take Turkish GP grid drop after F1 engine change

Sainz: Ferrari's "strange plan" was to knock out an F1 rival in Turkey Q1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: Ferrari's "strange plan" was to knock out an F1 rival in Turkey Q1

F1 Turkish GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Turkish GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Andretti closing in on deal to takeover Alfa Romeo F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1

Andretti closing in on deal to takeover Alfa Romeo F1 team

Norris: Istanbul's long corners to blame for McLaren's difficult weekend
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: Istanbul's long corners to blame for McLaren's difficult weekend

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion Plus

The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion

It has won most of the big prizes in endurance racing across its six years in service, but the BMW M6 GT3's key weaknesses meant only a devoted few teams persisted with running it. As it prepares to bow out at season's end, the teams and drivers involved in its story share the secrets of an unpopular winner

GT
Oct 7, 2021
The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever Plus

The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever

Had FIA GT boss Stephane Ratel had his way, the Maserati MC12 would never have been allowed to set foot in his series. It duly proved the class of the field that most had expected, but the Balance of Performance that its superiority spawned would keep GT1 battles tight and bring long-term benefits that sportscar racing enjoys today

GT
Sep 21, 2021
Why Britain's greatest sportscar was eclipsed on the world stage Plus

Why Britain's greatest sportscar was eclipsed on the world stage

The E-Type may be the most famous of all road-going Jaguars, but that didn't always translate into success on the track. After winning on its competition debut in 1961, motorsport success seemed an inevitability, but things didn’t turn out to be quite that straightforward

GT
Aug 6, 2021
Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60 Plus

Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60

It’s 60 years since the Jaguar E-type arrived and caused a sensation. As our resident racer Ben Anderson discovered when he got behind the wheel of two special racing versions at Brands Hatch, the thrill of driving them hasn't diminished over time

GT
Jul 31, 2021
The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat Plus

The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat

It's a significant achievement to win one 24-hour race in a year, let alone two, and with different manufacturers, but that's exactly what ROWE Racing did in 2020 at the Nurburgring and Spa. This weekend's German classic offers the DTM newcomer a chance of another unique double to add to its growing collection of accolades

GT
Jun 3, 2021
The new threat facing motorsport's greatest success story Plus

The new threat facing motorsport's greatest success story

The manufacturers were unconvinced – and even hostile – when Stephane Ratel launched GT3 in 2006. Now, 15 years on from its debut, they’ve sold more than 2000 cars and counting, but its continued expansion puts the increasingly globalised category at risk of losing its roots

GT
May 25, 2021
The Lamborghini teams plotting to stop a RAM raid on British GT Plus

The Lamborghini teams plotting to stop a RAM raid on British GT

With the Silver pairings that dominated 2020 now banned, Mercedes pair Yelmer Buurman and Ian Loggie could be in the box seat after winning last year's Pro-Am crown. But a swarm of Lamborghinis, with the defending outright champion among them, will ensure they face tough opposition

GT
May 21, 2021
How McLaren’s GT3 ‘single-seater’ defies expectations Plus

How McLaren’s GT3 ‘single-seater’ defies expectations

Time in a thoroughbred racer leaves you searching for time in yourself, especially when the rewards for total commitment are so high, as our man discovered at Snetterton

GT
Apr 28, 2021

Latest news

Bathurst 12 Hour to rejoin Intercontinental GT Challenge in 2022
GT GT

Bathurst 12 Hour to rejoin Intercontinental GT Challenge in 2022

The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion Plus
GT GT

The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion

Ferrari enters remaining IGTC rounds after Spa 24h win
GT GT

Ferrari enters remaining IGTC rounds after Spa 24h win

Aston Martin to make full-factory GT3 entry in NLS
GT GT

Aston Martin to make full-factory GT3 entry in NLS

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.