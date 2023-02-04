Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Ellis named as replacement for injured Auer in Bathurst 12 Hour Next / Mercedes takes BoP hit after rapid Bathurst qualifying
GT Qualifying report

Bathurst 12 Hour: Mercedes driver Engel claims pole with record lap

The #999 GruppeM Mercedes will start Sunday's Bathurst 12 Hour from pole after Maro Engel went under the 2m01s barrier in the decisive Top 10 Shootout.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:

Factory Mercedes driver Engel had already topped the 40-minute qualifying session to snare provisional pole with a 2m01.053s lap, which eclipsed the 2m01.286s time set by Shane van Gisbergen in 2016.

Engel, the 2014 Bathurst poleman, then staged a thrilling battle in the second part of the Shootout with fellow Mercedes driver Broc Feeney and the pair traded fastest times as they flirted with the 2m00s mark.

It was Triple Eight driver Feeney that set the first representative time with a 2m01.671s, Engel then responding with a 2m01.253s before Feeney reclaimed top spot with a 2m01.194s on his next lap.

The battle continued on their next laps, Engel moving back ahead with a 2m01.089s despite dropping a wheel on the exit of the final corner. Feeney also improved on his next lap, but fell a hundredth of a second short of Engel's time.

While Feeney decided to call off his charge, Engel stayed out for a final run, which yielded an incredible 2m00.881s in the fastest ever official GT3 lap around Mount Panorama.

"It's amazing. I'm a bit lost for words," said the German, who was presented with the Allan Simonsen Trophy.

"The grip level this weekend has been amazing. It's partly due to the new tyres but also just he grip around this place. It's mega."

However, following the session it was decreed that Mercedes will be hit with a Balance of Performance penalty that will require it to carry an additional 10 kilos.

Matt Campbell ended up third fastest in the #912 Manthey EMA Porsche, the 2019 race winner making big gains late in the session as he closed to within a tenth of Feeney.

Polesitters #999 GruppeM Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3: Maro Engel, Mikael Grenier, Raffaele Marciello

Polesitters #999 GruppeM Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3: Maro Engel, Mikael Grenier, Raffaele Marciello

Photo by: Edge Photographics

That car will be joined on the second row by the #75 SunEnergy1 Racing Mercedes thanks to defending event winner Jules Gounon's Shootout effort while 2018 winner Dries Vanthoor qualified the #32 WRT BMW fifth.

Those top five spots were occupied by the five cars that ran in the second part of the Shootout, with Chaz Mostert leading the way in the first of the 15-minute hit-outs.

The two-time Bathurst 1000 winner's 2m01.869s effort means his #65 Melbourne Performance Centre Audi will start sixth, best of the Pro-Am entries.

Mattia Drudi qualified the #74 MPC Audi seventh, Maxime Martin was eighth in the #46 WRT BMW, Aaron Cameron ninth in the #44 Valmont Racing Mercedes and Daniel Juncadella 10th in the #77 Craft-Bamboo Mercedes.

The 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour starts at 5:45am local time tomorrow.

shares
comments
Ellis named as replacement for injured Auer in Bathurst 12 Hour
Previous article

Ellis named as replacement for injured Auer in Bathurst 12 Hour
Next article

Mercedes takes BoP hit after rapid Bathurst qualifying

Mercedes takes BoP hit after rapid Bathurst qualifying
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
Mercedes takes BoP hit after rapid Bathurst qualifying
GT

Mercedes takes BoP hit after rapid Bathurst qualifying

Ford still not satisfied with Supercars Gen3 parity
Supercars

Ford still not satisfied with Supercars Gen3 parity

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Plus
Supercars

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Latest news

Bathurst 12 Hour: Van Gisbergen Mercedes leads after first quarter
Intercontinental GT Challenge Intercontinental GT Challenge

Bathurst 12 Hour: Van Gisbergen Mercedes leads after first quarter

Shane van Gisbergen’s Triple Eight Mercedes headed Matt Campbell’s Manthey Porsche after three hours of racing at Mount Panorama in the Bathurst 12 Hour.

Tanak scores first Puma win in preparation for WRC Rally Sweden
WRC WRC

Tanak scores first Puma win in preparation for WRC Rally Sweden

Ott Tanak claimed his first victory driving an M-Sport Ford Puma after winning the Otepaa Winter Rally in preparation for next week’s World Rally Championship round in Sweden.

Ranking the worst Formula 1 cars to win a grand prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ranking the worst Formula 1 cars to win a grand prix

Cars that rarely looked like contenders for victory have occasionally slipped through the net to become winners of world championship Formula 1 races. But which was the worst of the bunch?

Schumacher radio criticism highlighted F1 privacy change for Russell
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher radio criticism highlighted F1 privacy change for Russell

George Russell says that the way an off-the-cuff radio remark criticising Mick Schumacher last year became a big deal shows how he is more under the spotlight in Formula 1.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The F1 technology behind Mercedes’ Nordschleife record hypercar  Plus

The F1 technology behind Mercedes’ Nordschleife record hypercar 

It’s taken over half a decade of development but now the Mercedes-AMG One is here – boasting 1048bhp from a Formula 1-based hybrid powertrain and smashing the Nurburgring Nordschleife lap record for a production car with Maro Engel at the wheel last month. ROBERT HOLMES wonders if it can now claim to be the ultimate hypercar...

GT
Nov 30, 2022
How to get the best out of amateur racers Plus

How to get the best out of amateur racers

Pro-Am GT racing is booming. But how should drivers approach working with an amateur? Autosport sought out a panel of experts to explain the pitfalls amateur drivers should avoid and how professionals can help them to achieve their goals

GT
Apr 3, 2022
The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics Plus

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of team-mates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Autosport to look back

GT
Mar 5, 2022
The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership Plus

The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership

This weekend’s British GT finale will be a tense title showdown for some but, for those not in the championship fight, it’s a chance to end a challenging year on a high. In the latter camp is Paddock Motorsport's team owner Martin Plowman, whose 2021 season has been a rollercoaster ride of non-stop learning

National
Oct 15, 2021
The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion Plus

The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion

It has won most of the big prizes in endurance racing across its six years in service, but the BMW M6 GT3's key weaknesses meant only a devoted few teams persisted with running it. As it prepares to bow out at season's end, the teams and drivers involved in its story share the secrets of an unpopular winner

GT
Oct 7, 2021
The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever Plus

The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever

Had FIA GT boss Stephane Ratel had his way, the Maserati MC12 would never have been allowed to set foot in his series. It duly proved the class of the field that most had expected, but the Balance of Performance that its superiority spawned would keep GT1 battles tight and bring long-term benefits that sportscar racing enjoys today

GT
Sep 21, 2021
Why Britain's greatest sportscar was eclipsed on the world stage Plus

Why Britain's greatest sportscar was eclipsed on the world stage

The E-Type may be the most famous of all road-going Jaguars, but that didn't always translate into success on the track. After winning on its competition debut in 1961, motorsport success seemed an inevitability, but things didn’t turn out to be quite that straightforward

GT
Aug 6, 2021
Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60 Plus

Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60

It’s 60 years since the Jaguar E-type arrived and caused a sensation. As our resident racer Ben Anderson discovered when he got behind the wheel of two special racing versions at Brands Hatch, the thrill of driving them hasn't diminished over time

GT
Jul 31, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.