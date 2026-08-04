Who owns who? Every major manufacturer and its parent company

The motor industry can seem daunting on the surface; dozens of car brands competing for buyers, with hundreds of models available across every segment. From household names like Toyota and Ford to luxury marques like Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Rolls-Royce, the sheer number of choices can be overwhelming.

But behind those familiar badges is a much smaller group of massive companies shaping the direction of the global car market.

Roughly two dozen major automakers control the vast majority of the world's car brands. Some, like Toyota and BMW, oversee just a few nameplates, while others, like Stellantis, Volkswagen Group, and Geely, manage sprawling portfolios that stretch from affordable daily drivers to six-figure supercars.

So who owns who? We've broken down every major automotive group – and the brands it controls through majority ownership – to make sense of one of the world's most interconnected industries.

America

For a number of years in the US there is “The Big Three”: Ford, General Motors, and Chrysler. Today, it’s mostly just the big two – Ford and GM – with a few independent players vying for market share.

Ford Motor Company owns the Ford brand and its luxurious Lincoln offshoot, while GM has Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC under its belt. In the last few years, there’s also been four major EV startups in the US: Lucid, Rivian, Slate, and Tesla.

Ford Motor Company

Ford

Lincoln

General Motors

Buick

Cadillac

Chevrolet

GMC

Independents

Lucid

Rivian

Slate

Tesla

China

This is where the list gets more complicated. In fact, there’s an entire Wikipedia entry to help you parse the dozens of brands and multiple ownership groups largely specific to that region. Simply put: There are 12 major automakers in China and around 70 active consumer vehicle brands, depending on how you define them (some sources put that number at over 100).

Similar to the US, before 2010, there was a “Big Four” in China made up of SAIC, FAW, Dongfeng, and Changan. And those remain some of the largest automakers in China, each with a handful of brands. But over the last few years, the market has grown to a dozen, and a few independents operating just one brand.

Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Corporation (JAC)

JAC Motors

JAC Refine

JAC Yiwei

Beijing Automotive Group Company (BAIC)

Arcfox

Beijing

Beijing Off-road

Foton

BYD Auto

BYD

Denza

Fangchengbao

Linghui

Yangwang

Chery Automobile

Chery

Exeed

iCar

Jetour

China Changan Automobile Group

Avatr

Changan Auto

Deepal

Kaicene

China First Automobile Works Group Corporation (FAW)

Bestune

Hongqi

Jiefang

Yueyi

Dongfeng Motor Corporation

Aeolus

Dongfeng Nammi

Forthing

M-Hero

Voyah

Great Wall Motor (GWM)

Haval

Ora

Tank

Wey

Guangzhou Automobile Corporation (GAC)

Aion

Hyptec

Trumpchi

Seres Group

AITO

DFSK

Fengon

Seres

Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation (SAIC)

Baojun

IM

Maxus

MG

Nanjing-Iveco

Rising Auto

Roewe

Sunwin

Wuling

Yuejin

Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (Geely)

Farizon

Geely

Ji Yue

Livan

Lynk & Co

LEVC

Lotus

Polestar

Proton

Smart (50% With Mercedes-Benz)

Volvo

Zeekr

Independents

Beijing Car And Home Information Technology (Li Auto)

Guangzhou Xiaopeng Motors Technology (Xpeng)

Huawei

Rox Motor

Shanghai Nio Automobile (Nio)

Xiaomi Automobile

Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology (Leapmotor)

Europe

For the European market, there’s a much easier path to understanding who owns who but it’s not without some perplexity. There are six major automakers headquartered in Europe, ranging in region from Munich and the UK to France and Croatia.

Based solely on the sheer number of brands it owns, Stellantis is the largest automaker with 13 active brands. Volkswagen comes in second on the brand front with nine active brands following a recent restructuring, with smaller players like BMW Group and Bugatti Rimac owning just a handful of brands.

It should also be noted that Europe has the largest number of independent automakers, with at least 11 major players in the space ranging from Ferrari to Ineos. There’s probably a much longer list if you include many of the tiny automakers that aren’t mentioned here.

BMW Group

BMW

Mini

Rolls-Royce

Bugatti Rimac

Bugatti

Rimac

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz

Smart (50% With Geely)

Renault Group

Alpine

Dacia

Mobilize

Renault

Stellantis

Abarth

Alfa Romeo

Chrysler

Citroen

Dodge

DS

Fiat

Jeep

Lancia

Maserati

Opel

Peugeot

Ram

Vauxhall

Volkswagen Group

Audi

Bentley

Cupra

Lamborghini

Porsche

Seat

Scout

Skoda

Volkswagen

Independents

Aston Martin

Ariel

Caterham

Donkervoort

Ferrari

Gordon Murray

Ineos

Morgan Motor

Pagani

Koenigsegg

Zenvo

India

India often gets left out of the conversation when talking about major auto conglomerates, but Tata Motors and Mahindra Group remain two of the largest globally. Mahindra Group operates one of the biggest auto brands in the region, Mahindra, and also purchased Pininfarina in 2015.

Tata Motors owns the larger JLR group, which includes Jaguar and Land Rover. But it also operates Tata Daewoo and Tata Hitachi, two companies known for their affordable commuter cars.

Mahindra Group

Mahindra

Pininfarina

Tata Motors

Jaguar

Land Rover

Tata Daewoo

Tata Hitachi

Japan

The largest automaker in the world is headquartered in Japan, with the Toyota Motor Corporation having four brands under its belt: Daihatsu, Hino, Lexus, and Toyota.

The larger Honda Motor Company owns Acura and Honda, while the Nissan Motor Company owns Nissan and Infiniti. There are also a few independents in the region that you may know: Mazda, Mitsubishi, Subaru, and Suzuki.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Daihatsu

Hino

Lexus

Toyota

Honda Motor Company

Acura

Honda

Nissan Motor Company

Infiniti

Nissan

Independents

Mazda

Mitsubishi

Subaru

Suzuki

Korea

There’s one major player in Korea: Hyundai Motor Group. The nation’s largest automaker owns the Genesis, Hyundai, and Kia brands, and regularly ranks in the top three largest automakers worldwide (just behind Toyota and Volkswagen in 2025).

There is also KG Mobility, or KGM (formerly SsangYong Motor), that makes pickup trucks, SUVs, and a few small cars for the region. KGM is independently owned and operates its own brand, as it has since 1954.

Hyundai Motor Group

Genesis

Hyundai

Kia

Independent

KG Mobility (KGM)

Vietnam

This list wouldn’t be complete without Vietnam’s first and only large-scale auto manufacturer: VinFast. Founded in 2017, the EV maker put down roots in Europe in 2018 and in the US in 2022.

Independent

Vinfast

With thanks to our friends at Motor1.com