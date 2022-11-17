Vote for your best motorsport memory of all time

A judging panel that included three-time Formula 1 world champion Sir Jackie Stewart and Autosport has selected 10 of the most famous motorsport events of all time. Prints of the 10 will be part of a display as a raffle to raise funds for Race Against Dementia and now is your chance to help us select the number one moment.

The shortlist includes events from F1, the Le Mans 24 Hours, World Rally Championship and British Touring Car Championship. The 10 are:

1955 Mille Miglia: Sir Stirling Moss wins the Italian road-race classic with an average speed of 99mph in his Mercedes 300 SLR.

1957 German Grand Prix: Juan Manuel Fangio triumphs at the Nurburgring despite having a slow Maserati pitstop and falling 40 seconds behind the leaders.

1966 Le Mans: Ford ends Ferrari’s winning streak at Le Mans with a 1-2-3.

1968 German GP: Stewart wins by more than four minutes in wet, foggy conditions despite nursing his right wrist in a plastic support due to a broken scaphoid.

1969 Italian GP: Stewart’s Matra beats Jochen Rindt, Jean-Pierre Beltoise and Bruce McLaren in a four-way fight for the win and takes his first world title.

Winner Jackie Stewart, Matra, with his wife Helen Stewart Photo by: David Phipps

1987 British GP: Nigel Mansell beats Williams team-mate Nelson Piquet with a stunning overtake at Stowe corner at Silverstone, despite tyre problems in the early stages of the race.

1992 BTCC Silverstone finale: Tim Harvey wins the title after his BMW team-mate Steve Soper and Vauxhall’s John Cleland famously collide.

1995 Rally GB: Colin McRae wins Rally GB for the second consecutive time and takes the crown over Subaru team-mate Carlos Sainz.

2008 Brazilian GP: McLaren’s Lewis Hamilton passes Timo Glock on the final corner of the final lap in a wet/dry race to win his first world title by a single point from Felipe Massa.

2016 Le Mans: Toyota loses the lead and the chance to win Le Mans for the first time in the final four minutes.

Fans can vote here: motorsportmemories.com/top-10-vote. Voting will close on 29 November.

Text MEMORY to 70215 to enter the raffle to win one of the top 10 motorsport memories prints, supplied by Motorsport Images.

Colin McRae, Derek Ringer, Subaru Impreza 555 Photo by: Motorsport Images

Race Against Dementia is a global charity that uses pioneering research and a F1 attitude to find a cure for dementia. The charity was founded by Stewart, who will sign the top 10 memories and officially open the display before taking to the main stage at the show to talk about his personal involvement with Race Against Dementia and share memories from his motorsport career.

Tickets for the show, which will take place at Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre on 12-15 January 2023, are available at autosportinternational.com.