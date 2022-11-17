Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Autosport International
Topic

Autosport International

Main
Previous / Magazine: Russell's first F1 win in Brazil, WEC and WRC finales
General News

Vote for your best motorsport memory of all time

You can now vote for your favourite motorsport memory of all time, which will become part of a special gallery at Autosport International in January.

Vote for your best motorsport memory of all time

A judging panel that included three-time Formula 1 world champion Sir Jackie Stewart and Autosport has selected 10 of the most famous motorsport events of all time. Prints of the 10 will be part of a display as a raffle to raise funds for Race Against Dementia and now is your chance to help us select the number one moment.

The shortlist includes events from F1, the Le Mans 24 Hours, World Rally Championship and British Touring Car Championship. The 10 are:

1955 Mille Miglia: Sir Stirling Moss wins the Italian road-race classic with an average speed of 99mph in his Mercedes 300 SLR.

PLUS: Greatest drives of the sportscar legends

1957 German Grand Prix: Juan Manuel Fangio triumphs at the Nurburgring despite having a slow Maserati pitstop and falling 40 seconds behind the leaders.

Race of My Life: Juan Manuel Fangio

1966 Le Mans: Ford ends Ferrari’s winning streak at Le Mans with a 1-2-3.

1968 German GP: Stewart wins by more than four minutes in wet, foggy conditions despite nursing his right wrist in a plastic support due to a broken scaphoid.

Video: F1’s top 10 wet weather drives

1969 Italian GP: Stewart’s Matra beats Jochen Rindt, Jean-Pierre Beltoise and Bruce McLaren in a four-way fight for the win and takes his first world title.

PLUS: Jackie Stewart’s greatest races

Winner Jackie Stewart, Matra, with his wife Helen Stewart

Winner Jackie Stewart, Matra, with his wife Helen Stewart

Photo by: David Phipps

1987 British GP: Nigel Mansell beats Williams team-mate Nelson Piquet with a stunning overtake at Stowe corner at Silverstone, despite tyre problems in the early stages of the race.

PLUS: Grand Prix Gold – 1987 British GP

1992 BTCC Silverstone finale: Tim Harvey wins the title after his BMW team-mate Steve Soper and Vauxhall’s John Cleland famously collide.

PLUS: The key players on the 1992 BTCC showdown

1995 Rally GB: Colin McRae wins Rally GB for the second consecutive time and takes the crown over Subaru team-mate Carlos Sainz.

PLUS: Colin McRae’s 10 greatest rallies

2008 Brazilian GP: McLaren’s Lewis Hamilton passes Timo Glock on the final corner of the final lap in a wet/dry race to win his first world title by a single point from Felipe Massa.

Top 10: F1 title deciders

2016 Le Mans: Toyota loses the lead and the chance to win Le Mans for the first time in the final four minutes.

Top 10: Biggest heartbreaks at Le Mans

Fans can vote here: motorsportmemories.com/top-10-vote. Voting will close on 29 November.

Text MEMORY to 70215 to enter the raffle to win one of the top 10 motorsport memories prints, supplied by Motorsport Images.

Colin McRae, Derek Ringer, Subaru Impreza 555

Colin McRae, Derek Ringer, Subaru Impreza 555

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Race Against Dementia is a global charity that uses pioneering research and a F1 attitude to find a cure for dementia. The charity was founded by Stewart, who will sign the top 10 memories and officially open the display before taking to the main stage at the show to talk about his personal involvement with Race Against Dementia and share memories from his motorsport career.

Tickets for the show, which will take place at Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre on 12-15 January 2023, are available at autosportinternational.com.

shares
comments
Magazine: Russell's first F1 win in Brazil, WEC and WRC finales
Previous article

Magazine: Russell's first F1 win in Brazil, WEC and WRC finales

Latest news

Live: F1 Abu Dhabi GP commentary and updates – FP1 & FP2
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 Abu Dhabi GP commentary and updates – FP1 & FP2

Follow minute-by-minute updates on Friday practice at the Formula 1's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Magnussen adamant Schumacher can find his way back to F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Magnussen adamant Schumacher can find his way back to F1

Kevin Magnussen says he feels “bad” for Mick Schumacher losing his Formula 1 drive, but reckons his Haas team-mate will find a way back to grand prix racing.

FIA president Ben Sulayem reveals single seater changes to help female drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA president Ben Sulayem reveals single seater changes to help female drivers

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has hinted at mandatory changes being made to future single-seater cars to help level the playing field for female racers.

Stanaway linked with Supercars return in Boost three-round wildcard
Supercars Supercars

Stanaway linked with Supercars return in Boost three-round wildcard

Richie Stanaway could be on the Newcastle grid next March in a Boost Mobile Camaro as part of a three-round wildcard programme.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past Plus

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past

Rising sportscar star Adam Smalley had to pinch himself when offered the chance to drive the car that won the world’s most famous enduro in 1987

Historics
Sep 6, 2022
Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Plus

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

The iconic Lola name is being relaunched after it was taken over by new ownership. Part of that reboot is a planned return to racing, though the exact details of this are still to be finalised - though its new owner does have a desire to bring the brand back to the Le Mans 24 Hours. But romanticism doesn't appear to be the driving force behind this renewed project...

General
Jul 14, 2022
Rating the best drivers of the century so far Plus

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Autosport's Top 50 feature has been a staple of the magazine for the past two decades since its first appearance in 2002. Here are the drivers that have featured most prevalently during that time

General
Jan 7, 2022
The best motorsport moments of 2021 Plus

The best motorsport moments of 2021

Motorsport produced one of its greatest years of all-time in 2021 despite a backdrop of ongoing COVID-19 challenges and an ever-changing racing landscape. Through the non-stop action Autosport has collected the finest moments from the past 12 months to highlight the incredible drama and joy motorsport generates

General
Dec 31, 2021
The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers Plus

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

Making it in motorsport can be tough, and sometimes drivers move elsewhere before their best chance arrives. Here are some of those who made it back

General
Dec 26, 2021
The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes Plus

The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes

It’s rarely mentioned when it comes to assessing the best national contests, but the Brazilian Stock Car series that reaches its climax this weekend has an ever-growing appeal. Its expanding roster of ex-Formula 1 names has helped to draw in new fans, but it's the closeness of competition that keeps them watching

General
Dec 10, 2021
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Plus

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 8, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Plus

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be

General
Apr 21, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.