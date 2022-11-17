Magazine: Russell's first F1 win in Brazil, WEC and WRC finales

It was obvious before he even got to F1 that Russell had the qualities to reach the top, winning in every category on his way up. His success in Brazil last weekend was brilliantly taken, with Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton close behind.

Matt Kew outlines why Mercedes was able to set the pace after a difficult season and how Russell got the job done in our in-depth report.

The event (including the sprint the day before) was an entertaining one, underlining the fact that F1 is better when Mercedes can mix it with Red Bull and Ferrari at the front. But not quite so wonderful was another clash between Max Verstappen and Hamilton.

Alex Kalinauckas takes a look at the latest incident between F1’s two titans and ponders what it could mean for 2023 in his weekly column.

Multiple titles were decided in the World Endurance Championship finale in Bahrain. Gary Watkins was there to see James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi take the final GTE Pro crown despite a failing Ferrari, plus Toyota defeat Alpine in the top Hypercar class.

Toyota has also been the team to beat in the World Rally Championship this season and headed to the final round on home ground hoping to finish the season in style. Tom Howard reports on how Hyundai spoiled the party as Rally Japan returned to the WRC schedule for the first time since 2010.

The Ginetta GT Supercup played an important part in national motorsport for over a decade. Now that it has been axed, Stephen Lickorish speaks to some of the key players to find out what made it so good.

Russell, who came up the UK racing ranks, is the 113th driver to win a world championship race and is also our third Young Driver Award victor to take an F1 success. Look out for the winner of the 2022 edition in the 8 December issue.

