F1's top 10 greatest wet weather drives

Some of Formula 1’s greatest performances have come in the rain, so we’ve decided to pick out the best 10.

In the latest episode of our top 10 series, Autosport chief editor Kevin Turner compares the likes of Ayrton Senna, Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton – and allows only one entry per driver.

Want to know more about our top 10? Take a look here: Ranking F1's greatest wet-weather drives