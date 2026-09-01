Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

Pirelli Motorsport has a vacancy for a Motorsport Planning and Warehouse Manager.

You will be responsible for the planning and coordination of tyres, equipment and resources in line with motorsport schedules and operational requirements as well as overseeing the preparation, checking, loading and unloading of motorsport shipments.

The ideal candidate will have experience in operational planning, in leading and managing an operational team and managing stock, equipment movements and inventory records.

GM Performance Power Units is looking for a Gym Design Intern.

This internship will see you support the planning, design and installation of an employee gym and wellness space in a new state of the art Formula 1 facility. You will get hands-on experience in facility design, space planning, equipment selection and project coordination.

You will be a current college/university student seeking undergraduate or graduate degrees in health and exercise science, physical therapy or similar fields.

The McLaren F1 Team is recruiting an Engineering Graduate.

This two-year Engineering Graduate Programme start in September 2027 where you will rotate through different areas of the Engineering team, including Aerodynamics, Design, Racing and Performance.

Successful candidates will have a degree in Engineering, Mathematics or a scientific discipline.

Applications close on Wednesday 7 October 2026.

Join KCMG Europe as a Performance Engineer in GT3 Endurance Racing.

Aspects of this role include analysing vehicle performance using race and test data to identity areas for improvement and conducting detailed analysis of vehicle dynamics, tyres, braking, traction, aero performance and powertrain behaviour.

You will have previous Performance Engineering experience within GT, endurance or comparable high-level racing.

Jaguar TCS Racing has an opportunity for a Vehicle Performance (Simulation & Modelling) Industrial Placement for 2027-2028.

You will be involved in the analysis of car, rig, simulator and model data to unlock performance potential in current and future cars as well and the analysis of race data whilst working with the strategists in order to maximise the team’s decision making and find the optimal strategies for the races.

Candidates will be working towards a STEM degree including but not limited to Mathematics, Mechanical, Aerospace, Automotive, Computer Science, Data Science, Physics or Motorsport Engineering.