Ukraine files complaint to FIA ethics committee after Russian ban lift

Ukraine has lodged a formal complaint to the FIA ethics committee following the lift to the ban on Russian competitors in international motorsport.

The Ukrainian Automobile Federation (FAU) requested an urgent investigation into the Russian Automobile Federation (RAF) on Thursday, stating it is in breach of FIA rules over national sporting authorities.

The FAU has alleged that the RAF has opened and operates offices in Crimea, Sevastopol, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts regions, which are recognised as Ukrainian territory by the United Nations.

In its complaint it pointed to the breach of “Article 3.3 of the FIA Statutes and Article 1.4.1 of the International Sporting Code, both of which provide that only one ASN [national body] may be recognised per country, with authority extending over that country's entire national territory.” Therefore, the FAU argues that by operating in Ukrainian territory, the Russian federation is breaking FIA rules.

The complaint also highlights the leaders of the RAF – including president Boris Rotenberg – are under international sanctions by the United States, United Kingdom and European Union for aggression against Ukraine.

The FAU has requested an immediate investigation and that the RAF must close its offices.

The Russian flag Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“This is a clear breach of the FIA Statutes by the Russian Automobile Federation, which, as an FIA member organisation, is bound to comply with them,” Oleksandr Feldman, FAU president, said. “We urge the FIA President to take urgent action to have these offices closed, and for the Russian Automobile Federation to be sanctioned for its actions.”

Earlier this month the FIA reversed its restrictions on Russian and Belarusian drivers, who are now able to compete under their national flag, having been previously denied following the outbreak of war in Ukraine in 2022.

The changes do not extend to holding international events in Russia or Belarus, and these continue to be part of the restrictions. The FIA cancelled its contract for the Russian Grand Prix in 2022, set to be the final race for the Sochi Autodrom as the Igora Drive circuit was planned to take over in 2023.

In that period Russian drivers have tended to switch to a different national body to continue competing: Robert Shwartzman raced under an Israeli flag, while the likes of Daniil Kvyat and Nikita Bedrin have Italian racing licences. Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan have also been represented by Russian drivers across the junior categories.