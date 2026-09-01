Packer and Parkin win mammoth Snetterton Roadsports races

A huge 64-car Roadsports entry topped Snetterton’s Bank Holiday 750 Motor Club event as the large field necessitated the fifth round of the championship to be split into two 45-minute races.

A race-long battle between the Volkswagen Golfs of Jonathan Packer and Chris Freeman entertained in the Class B bout. They traded positions multiple times until Freeman’s car cut out with two laps to go, forcing him into the pits and promoting Jon Munday to second behind Packer in a supercharged Honda Civic.

Scott Parkin won the race that featured Class A cars. A shorter pitstop for the Audi TT racer propelled him ahead of Luke Woodhouse’s Golf, which had to serve 20 seconds longer in the pitlane due to his win at Anglesey. Matt Creed won for the third time this season in Class C to extend his championship lead aboard a Renault Clio while Paul Hinson and Adam Read topped Class D in Read’s BMW Compact.

Edward Cooper became the eighth different winner this year in Classic Stock Hatch after sprinting to the lead at the start of the opener in his Vauxhall Nova from fourth on the grid. He was chased home by championship leader Jake Wood (Nova), who won the second bout while his title rival – and father – Jason’s Nova retired from race two.

Three tight Sport Specials contests ended with three different winners. Martin Gambling (Eclipse SM1) headed the opener before John Cutmore took the lead on the last lap to win the second race, which was a first motorcycle-powered victory in the championship with his MK Cup 200. The third encounter was taken by Anton Landon (Cyana Mk2). Meanwhile, a pair of Class B victories ensured Marcus Crook took the title in his Fisher Fury.

Reid twice got the better of Cowley in 750 Formula contests Photo by: Richard Styles

David Reid won both 750 Formula races in the David Hodkin-designed HRD after having to pass his championship rival Bill Cowley (Cowley Mk4) in each encounter. Ian Elliott dominated the Historic 750 Formula division in a Jomo while Mike Pickup’s Austin 7 Ulster Rep won the Handicap race.

Wayne Lawson and three-time British Touring Car podium finisher James Pickford claimed their first victory in Club Enduro in an Audi RS3. A strong opening stint for Lawson, aided by a safety car, followed by lap record pace from Pickford enabled them to jump former champions Rob Baker and Scott Parkin (Golf) in the pit sequence as the latter served a success penalty for winning at Oulton Park.

Chris Lawrence took a couple of Clio Sport victories after passing Darren Ransom in the first two races at Riches. Ransom then successfully held off the attentions of Lawrence in the final bout. Paul Cook missed out on a double BMW Car Club victory after a false start penalty in the opener in his E46 M3, gifting Paul Bailey (E46 M3) his first victory since 1998. Cook dominated race two with Steven Schweikhardt (E46 M3) limping home to second with no fuel left in his tank.

Dan Clowes clinched the Sports 1000 title for the second year running in his Mittell after two victories. Eddie Mawer also looked set to win the Ma7da Championship a round early until his car ground to halt on lap two in the second race at Williams after he claimed his ninth win of the season a day earlier. Lucas Batt narrowly won race two from Ben Abbitt.

Mawer missed out on sealing Ma7da title early after race-one win was followed by early retirement in the sequel Photo by: Richard Styles