Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

The Haas F1 Team has the opening for a Race Engineer to be based in Banbury, UK but will require extensive travel.

In this role you will be responsible for managing and optimising all aspects of the operation of one car at al race and test events, including driver communication and performance development, run planning, car preparation, legality and reliability, set-up, tyre management and coordination of other engineers assigned to the car.

Candidates will have a minimum of three years of experience in Formula 1 trackside.

Mercedes F1 Team is recruiting a Marketing Operations Event Producer.

This is a newly created role in which you will be responsible for managing the planning, delivery and curation of their AV, Content and POS assets.

You will have extensive experience in a production/producer role, preferably with a sports or entertainment background.

The Alpine F1 Team has the opportunity for a Build and Test Intern.

You will get the chance to work with Build and Test technicians and managers to address gaps on the relevant operational and manufacturing processes through implementing Lean Manufacturing principles.

To be considered you will be a minimum of an undergraduate second year student on target for 2:1 or above.

Join Williams Racing as the Experiences Manger.

This role involves coordinating event logistics, venues and vendor management, from concept development to post-event evaluations, as well as traveling the globe to deliver exceptional international experiences.

Successful candidates will have a minimum of four years of experience in event management, with exposure to international events.

Toyota Gazoo Racing is looking for a Race Mechanic with SSB Experience.

The Race Mechanic will be responsible for the assembly and adjustments of sub assembly components such as uprights, suspension arms, driveshafts and brakes.

This role requires you to have a technical background and proven experience as a Mechanic (m/f/d) in a high-level motorsport team and show previous experience with SSB components.