Werner Brell named CEO of Motorsport Network

New York, NY, September 5, 2024 -- Motorsport Network announces today that Werner Brell has been named CEO. His appointment is effective October 1st. Brell will be based in New York and report to the Board of Directors, chaired by Gary Fegel, founder and principal of GMF Capital (“GMF”). GMF acquired a controlling majority of Motorsport Network in June 2023. With over 40 million monthly unique users and an active social media community of over 15 million, it is the world’s largest independent motorsport and automotive media platform.

Brell is a seasoned digital media executive with a career in sports, technology, and consumer goods. He worked for some of the world’s most iconic brands dedicated to building groundbreaking digital products, media and brand solutions accelerating their growth. Brell was most recently a strategic advisor to various start-up companies delivering engaging consumer products, entertainment, and sports fan experiences. Previously, he was President of Red Bull Media House North America where he launched Red Bull’s media business in the U.S., developing commercial media products for web, mobile app and OTT, network TV, and print. Brell was Chief Experience Officer at Tonal where he oversaw product, sports performance, content, and editorial to drive engagement with product and brand. Additionally, he has held senior roles at Samsung Electronics America, MacAndrews & Forbes, and MTV Networks International.

Werner Brell, CEO, Motorsport Network

“We carried out an exhaustive search for a CEO and we are delighted to have found an individual we believe internalizes the same vision GMF has for Motorsport Network,” Fegel said. “Werner brings a wealth of experience building digital businesses at the intersection of sport and culture. He has deep experience with partnerships between global brands and media. One year into our ownership of this unique media platform, we continue to see significant growth potential in racing and automotive media and adjacent verticals, particularly in the U.S. market. Under Werner’s leadership now, we expect the company to take a big step forward.”

Founded in 2015, Motorsport Network sits at the heart of car culture. It is unique in addressing global audiences of racing and automotive enthusiasts and casual fans in 15 languages. Since the acquisition, GMF has installed a new senior leadership team as well as strong editorial leads for both Motorsport and Autosport and recently launched the Autosport Business vertical to cover industry news and insight into the business of motorsport.

“I’m excited to leverage my background in media, sports, and commerce to advance this business,” Brell said. “With its rich heritage, Motorsport Network is ideally situated to consolidate a highly engaged global audience across all its platforms. As Formula 1 continues to expand rapidly, especially in the U.S., I see immense potential in reaching untapped audiences and exploring new commercial opportunities. And by harnessing ongoing technological advancements, we can enable fans worldwide to connect more deeply with their favorite drivers, teams, and the broader motorsports culture.”

