JA on F1 Podcast: How to build a winning F1 team

This week on the JA on F1 Podcast, we look at why it is so tricky to build a winning team in F1 and why success is never guaranteed.

We go behind the scenes of Adrian Newey’s big-money move to Aston Martin and ask what this means for the competitive picture in F1 over the next five years. And we hear from celebrated manager David Richards, who took BAR Honda to second place in the World Championship 20 years ago against Michael Schumacher’s dominant Ferrari team.

Joining James in the studio are Autosport F1 editor Jon Noble and chief motorsport writer Ben Hunt, who were both at Aston Martin’s swanky new HQ for the Newey announcement.

There is no doubting Lawrence Stroll’s bold vision, nor his willingness to back his instincts with hard cash to buy the world-class facilities and people Newey will work with, but success in F1 is never guaranteed.

How will this change the competitive picture in F1 over the next five years?

And what can David Richards’ many years of success at the top of motorsport tell us about how winning teams are built?